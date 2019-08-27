No-Sugar Diets Backfire — Learn 7 Ways to Temper a Sweet Tooth Instead

We’ve all been there. You can’t get Ben & Jerry’s Mint Chocolate Chip off your mind. You’d do anything for…

We’ve all been there. You can’t get Ben & Jerry’s Mint Chocolate Chip off your mind. You’d do anything for a piece of chocolate. Your shopping cart steers itself to the bulk candy bin aisle.

As someone with an insatiable sweet tooth, I can relate. I have battled my craving for sweets, and I know that most people do too. Now, there’s good evidence that shows trying to eliminate sugar from your diet will likely backfire and leads to binging on even more of the sweet stuff.

Despite all the negative news about how bad sugar is for our health, there’s an equal amount of scientific research to suggest that much of the claims of sugar destroying your health are overblown, and popular zero-sugar diets like Keto and Whole 30 are unsustainable for the most of us.

[See: 6 Darn Good Reasons to Eat Sugar and Not Apologize for It.]

What’s important to understand is that not all sugars are created equal. Your total diet, lifestyle and genes increase — or decrease — your risk. In fact, recent studies suggest that eating small amounts of some types of sugar that’s strategically timed can be enjoyed without worrying about your waistline.

For example, a study conducted by researchers at Lund University in Sweden reported an increased risk for premature death among individuals who ate the most and the least amounts of added sugars. In contrast, those who consumed modest amounts of the sweet stuff had reduced risk. Experts contend a better approach is to give in to your cravings with appropriate portions of satisfying sweets that are strategically timed.

Natural sugars present in fruit, veggies and dairy are not considered a health threat, while added sugars present in baked goods and most processed foods should be limited. How much added sugar is too much? The American Heart Association and most other public health organizations recommend women reduce (not eliminate) added sugars to about 100 calories per day (about 6 teaspoons), and men should get no more than 150 calories per day (about 9 teaspoons) of added sugars.

[READ: How Much Sugar Can You Eat If You Have Diabetes?]

Here are 7 genius ways to temper a sweet tooth:

1. Read labels. More than 70% of packaged foods and beverages have at least one added sugar. Look for the amount of added sugars on the nutrition facts panel. Choose products with the lower added sugar counts.

2. Enjoy your sweet treat at the end of a meal. Eating sugar-rich foods after eating foods with protein, fat and fiber will blunt the blood-sugar response of eating simple carbs. A recent study reported in the British Medical Journal found that the carb-last eating pattern reduced blood sugar response among individuals with type 2 diabetes by some 54%.

3. Grab your spoon. Ice cream is one of those can’t-live-without foods for many who love sweets. Opt for a creamy low-sugar pick like Halo Top that has just 6 grams (1.5 teaspoons) sugar along with 6 grams protein and 3 grams fiber per half-cup serving. Another low-sugar best scoop: Edy’s/Dryer’s No Sugar Added has 3 grams (3/4 teaspoon) added sugar per serving.

4. Try the 5:2 approach. This strategy has you focus on eating minimal sweets and treats for five days a week (generally the work week) and then allowing yourself to be less restrictive for two days when you can enjoy some cookies, a delicious dessert or some candy. This approach is more sustainable rather than swearing off sweets for good.

[See: 8 Dairy-Free Desserts. ]

5. Spice up your sweets. Many herbs and spices bring out the natural sweetness of foods, like fruit and veggies and in baked goods. Vanilla or almond extract, ginger, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice are some of the best options. In one study, researchers reported that participants preferred an apple crisp recipe that reduced the sugar by 37% while upping the spices, compared to the traditional fruit crisp recipe.

6. Low-sugar chocolate fixes. Another one of my need-it-now treats is chocolate. Instead of a chocolate candy bar that packs in about 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of sugar, I opt for a Kind Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond bar that has 5 total grams sugar (1 ¼ teaspoon) per bar. I also like Blue Diamond’s Cocoa Dusted Almonds that have 5 grams (1 ¼ teaspoon) serving. I also like to conquer by cravings for chocolate by dipping fresh fruit like bananas and strawberries into a light chocolate syrup.

7. Pick petites. I love a great cookie or brownie, so to enjoy them without derailing my diet, I look for the mini options like Two-Bite Brownies with 6 grams (1 ½ teaspoon) sugar per brownie or a Two-Bite Scone with about 6 grams (1 ½ teaspoon) sugar per petite scone.

More from U.S. News

6 Darn Good Reasons to Eat Sugar and Not Apologize for It

These Healthy Seasonings Are Tasty Substitutes for Sugar and Salt

Best Foods for Brain Health

No-Sugar Diets Backfire — Learn 7 Ways to Temper a Sweet Tooth Instead originally appeared on usnews.com