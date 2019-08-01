New Defense Secretary to review $10B JEDI procurement, pauses expected August award

The Department of Defense’s plan to award a $10 billion cloud infrastructure contract has hit another snag. Following President Trump’s…

Following President Trump’s request for more information last month on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, the Pentagon revealed Thursday that newly minted Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will put the acquisition on hold, pending a review of the single-vendor procurement.

“Secretary Esper is committed to ensuring our warfighters have the best capabilities, including artificial intelligence, to remain the most lethal force in the world, while safeguarding taxpayer dollars,” said DOD spokeswoman Elissa Smith in an email to the WBJ. “Keeping his promise to Members of Congress and the American public, Secretary Esper is looking at the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program. No decision will be made on the program until he has completed his examination.”

