Mexico, Colombia and Brazil Faced Heavy Amounts of Disinformation in 2018 Elections

Last year general elections ushered in changes in government in three of Latin America’s largest democracies. Citizens became more polarized and trust in institutions dropped, according to a study of those elections.

Now, the spread of false information in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil is more alarming than ever, according to a recent report produced by the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that focuses on international affairs. The authors of the study, entitled “Disinformation in Democracies: Strengthening Digital Resilience in Latin America,” say journalists, fact-checkers and civil society organizations should focus on challenging big-picture disinformation narratives.

In October last year, more than 140 million Brazilians headed to the polls to vote in presidential elections and in more than 1,650 national and state level positions. Disinformation in Brazil’s 2018 elections happened organically, according to the report, through the use of encrypted messaging platforms.

“Hyperpolarization and a lack of trust in institutions — spanning government, media, and civil-society organizations — created an atmosphere in which disinformation spread quickly, with compounding effects,” write the authors of the report.

The authors recommend that future disinformation be countered by challenging the false narratives rather than individual fake reports to ensure falsehoods do “not set the agenda for electoral debates and media coverage.”

In June 2018, Colombian elected a new president after a divisive campaign. Disinformation during the elections was at times made worse by media outlets and politicians that “amplified” the falsehoods, according to the study.

“In a polarized electoral environment, fact-checking organizations and the media must work to assure verifications reach the same audiences exposed to and affected by disinformation,” the report’s authors advise.

Like in Brazil, the authors recommend that fact checkers and media in Colombia should focus on countering larger disinformation narratives instead of focusing on individual false articles and misleading pieces of information.

In July of last year, Mexico switched to a leftist presidential candidate in a landslide victory for Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Disinformation in the country during the campaign season and elections came primarily from automated and artificial amplification sources, rather than organic efforts, the report says.

“The hiring of commercial bots for financial gain, the use of political bots for the spread of specific electoral messages, and disinformation about the electoral process at the state level stood out as the three most worrisome trends of disinformation around Mexico’s elections,” said the authors of the report.

The report credits Verificado 2018, an election reporting and fact-checking initiative on various social media platforms, for promoting transparency and accountability in Mexico’s elections. The initiative brought together a network of journalists, civil society, and other organizations to respond to individual queries about the accuracy of reports. “The model should be replicated ahead of other elections,” the report’s authors say.

