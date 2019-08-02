Local Meditations offers regional hemp products at Georgetown location

Shara Gibson and Tanya Duckett opened their brick and mortar hemp and CBD boutique, Local Meditations, in February, and recent changes…

Shara Gibson and Tanya Duckett opened their brick and mortar hemp and CBD boutique, Local Meditations, in February, and recent changes to federal and local laws may pave the way for increased access to cannabis products in the District.

What started as a pop-up store in December led to their permanent location at 1631 Wisconsin Ave. NW. The boutique offers a number of products including cooking oils, gummies, cosmetics, lollipops, soaps and blended oils with alleged health benefits. Gibson said they hope to offer fresh hemp flower soon, which could be used by consumers to roll a CBD joint.

“Shara and I knew of each other, just in the D.C. cannabis community.” Duckett said. “We’re in a community surrounded by growers, and the D.C. area has been growing for a long time. We decided to open a store — Shara had some retail experience and I had a lot of experience with CBD.”

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is purported by its backers to be effective in treating a number of health issues…