Late Paternity: Can Older Men Have Healthy Children?

An 86-year-old man recently walked into my office — and wanted to achieve pregnancy using his sperm, donor eggs and a gestational surrogate. He preferred to transfer the embryos to two surrogates because he was well aware of the risks related to twins; however, he had no doubt his sperm could create healthy children at his age. “Charlie Chaplin was a father at the age of 73,” he remarked. “Why can’t I be a father?” After my patient left, a quick online search revealed that, indeed, the world’s most famous older fathers include Mick Jagger and Charlie Chaplin.

It raises the questions: When does paternity end, and can older men have healthy children?

The average age of a father in the U.S. is 30. Most of the prospective fathers who come to my fertility clinic are around age 40. In modern times, we delay maternity and paternity. At age 43, a woman is told 90% of her embryos will be genetically abnormal, while a 68-year-old man is told everything is OK on his side because he has a normal semen analysis. But what happens to the DNA of the sperm as men age?

DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid, and it’s the familiar “double helix” molecule forming the building blocks of every living organism. In our body, DNA is tightly coiled up into chromosomes, and each chromosome contains a specific number of genes. In every cell in our body, we have 23 pairs of chromosomes. An imbalance in the chromosomal number in a cell due to one missing or additional chromosomes is referred to as an aneuploidy. An example of this that many people are familiar with is Down syndrome, which means the individual was born with three copies of chromosome 21 — creating more than 23 chromosomes. Interestingly, there is no paternal age effect with Down syndrome, yet there’s twice the increased risk of miscarriage with advanced paternity.

Additionally, as men age, there’s a higher chance of their children developing single gene disorders such as achondroplasia and osteogenesis imperfecta. Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that arises from a point mutation in the FGFR3 gene and results in dwarfism. Osteogenesis imperfecta causes sufferers’ bones to become extremely fragile and prone to fracture. Although rare — 1 out of 15,000 people have the disorder — achondroplasia is 10 times more likely to occur in fathers over the age of 50, compared to the general population. Additionally, childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, is increased in the offspring of fathers of an older age. There is also a strong association of cleft palate with advancing paternal age.

Other disorders, such as autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia, have a six times greater chance of being inherited in children as paternal age increases.

The mechanisms linking advanced paternal age to autism and schizophrenia are diverse, but possible culprits are age-related new point mutations and epigenetic changes, i.e. methylation of the DNA, which can activate or silence certain genes and is sometimes passed down from parent to child.

The leading population geneticist, James Crow, claimed: “The greatest mutational health hazard to the human genome is fertile older males.” Researchers sequenced the whole genome of 78 Icelandic parent-offspring trios of children with autism and found it is the age of the father that is the dominant factor in determining the number of new mutations in the child. The study was published in the journal Nature and showed paternal contribution of two additional mutations per year. The sperm could be the source of evolution and in the context of the aging male too much of the mutations could be the source of the disease.

Nevertheless, there are social benefits and detriments of older paternity. Later age at parenthood is also associated with a more emotionally and financially stable family environment. On the contrary, there is a risk of the father dying before the child becomes an adult.

In summary, “advanced paternal age” is generally used to describe men age 40 and older at the time of conception. However, there is no uniformly accepted definition. The effects of reproductive aging on sperm DNA are more gradual and complex. Also, we don’t have diagnostic tests to identify when a man’s sperm might be damaged due to aging. And there’s not enough data on the genetic effects related to freezing and thawing sperm to recommend young men to bank their sperm, either. Perhaps this is something to consider in the future.

