Jeff Bezos pockets about $1.8B with sale of less than 2% of his Amazon shares

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos sold about 1.7% of his stock between Monday and Wednesday, according to Securities and Exchange…

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos sold about 1.7% of his stock between Monday and Wednesday, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Each of the 968,148 shares sold was trading near or just below $1,900 when Bezos pulled the trigger, meaning he pocketed about $1.83 billion.

The richest person alive, who owns the largest house in D.C. (and The Washington Post) still owns 58.3 million Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares, valued at about $108.1 billion as of close of trading Thursday. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index puts his total net worth at about $117 billion.

The company did not respond to questions about the sale late Thursday.

What Bezos will do with the money he’s made from the sale is unclear, though he does have some big-ticket items he’s working on beyond Amazon and this planet, including his Blue Origin space exploration company and its goal to land on the moon.

The sale follows the finalization last month of his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos, who now owns about 19.7…