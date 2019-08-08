Is This the Beginning of the End for Netflix (NFLX)?

Two of the most popular TV comedies of the last 25 years are showing Netflix (ticker: NFLX) the door and…

Two of the most popular TV comedies of the last 25 years are showing Netflix (ticker: NFLX) the door and taking their talents to upstart streaming services.

To make matters worse, the two shows in question, “Friends” and “The Office,” will each be exclusively available on another streaming platform as soon as they leave Netflix high and dry.

Now, these are two classic shows with massive fan bases. No doubt about that. But will their departure from Netflix be fatal for the online video streaming giant?

Of course not. But the trend “Friends” and “The Office” are a part of is quite worrisome, and when combined with the meteoric increase in original content from rivals — not to mention a similar explosion in the sheer number of rival streaming platforms — Netflix does face a potentially existential problem.

There are two core problems that pose a threat to Netflix:

1. Netflix is losing lots of popular content, reducing its value to customers.

2. New streaming services are gaining content, increasing their value to customers.

Netflix Is Losing Lots of Popular Content

“The Office” is reportedly the single most-watched show on the entire Netflix platform. Despite the service’s incredibly large content selection, losing the most-watched show on the platform is still a blow.

Netflix measures customer satisfaction largely by customer engagement and hours watched. How long users watch content is a vital metric that guides everything from programming decisions and content investment to algorithm improvement.

Both “Friends” and “The Office” are iconic, proven, mainstream shows that also enjoy a rabidly engaged, mostly young fan base. It’s not a stretch to say that millions of people probably binge these shows regularly on Netflix, and for them, Netflix will lose much of that value.

NFLX, therefore, must figure out whether to reduce or freeze prices, replace lost content with different popular content, or gamble that no one notices and pretend everything is fine. Each option faces glaring downside risks that basically amount to lower revenue or higher expenses (and thus lower margins).

“Friends” will give Netflix the cold shoulder in spring 2020, and will then immediately be off to live exclusively on HBO Max, an in-the-works streaming service with the same corporate parent, AT&T ( T) subsidiary WarnerMedia, as the 90s sitcom.

Though “The Office” will stick with Netflix a little longer, it announced the decision to jump ship shortly before “Friends” did. The workplace comedy starring Steve Carell will remain on Netflix until January 2021, when it, too, will depart to live exclusively on a yet-to-be-named streaming service from its corporate parent, NBCUniversal.

New Streaming Services Are Gaining Content and Value

The most important part of this statement might not be the takeaway that other services are gaining content and that it’ll be good for them, but that there are new material, legitimate streaming services to begin with.

Frankly, one reason NFLX stock has gone so bananas — it’s up about 50-fold in the last 10 years — is because Netflix faced very little direct competition. No one was licensing an endless supply of TV shows and movies users could stream anytime for a modest monthly fee.

Netflix launched streaming in 2007; Amazon Video ( AMZN) and Hulu launched within about a year of this on either side.

Netflix continued using popular third-party content, improving its recommendation algorithms, leveraging user data, and eventually developing its own content. Over time, it launched worldwide to iterate on that process and scale it worldwide.

Up until 2019, there has been no company in the same league as Netflix for many of these reasons. The years ahead won’t be so easy.

Here’s a look at some of Netflix’s current or upcoming competitors:

Amazon Prime Video. It has a smaller, but growing, library as well as award-winning originals. Amazon owns TV adaptation rights to “The Lord of the Rings” and it’s experimenting with live sports broadcasting including the NFL and Premier League.

Hulu. Owned by Walt Disney Co. ( DIS) and Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA), Hulu (along with Amazon) has been one of the few services even vaguely representing direct competition to Netflix in the U.S. for the last decade. Hulu will be 100% Disney-owned by 2024 and will likely see a massive content build-up after the Disney-21 st Century Fox acquisition.

Disney+ streaming service (coming November 2019). Arguably Netflix’s largest new competitor in streaming, CEO Bob Iger has said Disney+ will be priced “substantially below” Netflix. It’s going to pull almost all of its content from Netflix, which includes films and TV shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All 2019 Disney film releases will go exclusively on Disney+ as well, including “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen 2,” “Captain Marvel,” “Dumbo,” “Avengers 4,” “Aladdin,” the live-action “Lion King” and several more.

HBO Max (upcoming). Owned by WarnerMedia, and in turn by AT&T. This service will reportedly also include HBO content. HBO Now, leveraging the popularity of hit shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Barry,” “Pretty Little Lies” and others, has already proven there’s major monetizable demand for HBO content. Somehow “Friends” just doesn’t seem to fit with the rest, but it’ll have to, by golly.

CBS All Access. Live CBS ( CBS) programming and original series; more than 2.5 million subscribers.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service (upcoming). Especially if NBCU elects to prorate the monthly subscription price to the amount and quality of the content it offers against Netflix, this has the potential for millions of paying subscribers within a year or so of launch. Or simply repeat the phrase: “Do you ever want to see ‘The Office’ again? $5 a month, please.” That could work too.

Starz. More than 3 million subscribers.

YouTube. More and more video is being consumed on mobile. Historically, Alphabet‘s ( GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube has been ad-supported but YouTube premium is an ad-free subscription service allowing access to original series and movies, a Spotify ( SPOT)-like music service, and free downloads.

Vudu. Owned by Walmart ( WMT), Vudu is an online streaming service that takes a slightly different model known as AVOD, or ad-supported video-on-demand. The rationale is that Walmart consumers are cost-conscious, and their budgets may be lower for discretionary services.

Apple TV Plus (fall 2019). Apple ( AAPL) recently went public with new information on its own streaming service, set to launch in over 100 countries in fall 2019, called Apple TV Plus. It’ll be an ad-free subscription service featuring exclusive Apple Originals, about which very little is known. Pricing has not yet been disclosed, but the expensive part of the equation is apparent: Apple will reportedly spend around $2 billion this year alone on original content.

Welcome to the Big Leagues, Netflix

In all fairness, it’s more accurate to say that Netflix should be welcoming all these newcomers, young bucks and stragglers to the pros since Netflix has been so consistently dominant for so long.

But remember, Netflix has never had real peers — stand-alone competitors with large selections offering cheap, ad-free streaming services. It’s had virtually no rivals that produced a diverse array of award-winning original content. The biggest reason for this was that practically no one tried.

Disney, for example, was content to get fat on the hog, earning hundreds of millions of dollars annually just for licensing the streaming rights to some of its classic titles, and even many newer ones. NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and others all did the same, assuming it was free additional revenue.

Like a free lunch, that concept rarely arises in commerce. Netflix became a magnet for attention and rapidly accelerated the cord-cutting phenomenon; a phenomenon that began to break the rock-solid dependable cash cow that was cable, and rapidly erode the profitability of any cable entertainment-related operations.

NFLX was paying a toll to its would-be competitors, a toll that would prove to be the lowest-cost way to grow into cable’s Grim Reaper. It was death by a thousand cuts.

Not quite dead, the victims are beginning to do what’s necessary, not convenient. They’re turning away the bribes and accepting, far too late, that they better start destroying cable with Netflix. And they better monetize their own content.

So in a way, this is Netflix’s pro debut. Now it faces a stampede of new but highly motivated competitors with their financial futures on the line. Netflix has laid out a path, which they can follow or digress from as they please and with the benefit of learning from Netflix’s mistakes.

The other important way Netflix will be an entirely new company in 2020 and beyond is that undervalued third-party content (easily licensable, liked by large swaths of people, rewatchable, exclusive streaming rights, etc.) essentially will not exist in this new world.

Any great content that viewers love and streamers would love the rights to will either be a perfect fit in the studio’s own affiliated streaming platform or be the perfect bait for an auction between a dozen rabid streaming services anxious to acquire and retain loyal subscribers.

That will drive Netflix’s content costs up markedly, and potentially detract from its subscriber base if the content quality doesn’t keep up with what it finally now has: peers.

