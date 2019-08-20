Inspirational Stories From Lung Cancer Survivors

Lung cancer touches far too many lives. Throughout 2019 alone, nearly 230,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the U.S.,…

Lung cancer touches far too many lives. Throughout 2019 alone, nearly 230,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. Overall, lung cancer will make up about 13% of all new cancer cases. No one is immune: Even if you never smoked — although your risk is lower, don’t be lulled into thinking you can’t be affected.

However, there are reasons for optimism. Early detection and emerging treatments for lung cancer are showing some encouraging results. Moreover, the determination of those who face this disease is inspiring in itself. Below, two women share their experiences with lung cancer.

Lifesaving Opportunity

Each evening in September 2017, the billboard would catch Denise Lee’s attention as she drove back to her Northern California home after work. Part of the “Saved by the Scan” campaign of the American Lung Association, the message was intended to encourage high-risk individuals like her to learn whether they were eligible for lung cancer screening.

Lee, 57, who in the previous year successfully quit smoking after 40 years, was interested in learning about this opportunity for early lung cancer detection. A quick online quiz indicated that she was indeed eligible for screening. Although it took some persistence, she persuaded her primary care provider to order the imaging test, which she had in February 2018.

Soon after Lee had the low-dose chest CT imaging scan to screen for cancer, she received the call: She needed to see a pulmonologist immediately.

Lee received follow-up testing, including a PET scan, brain MRI and biopsy. The results confirmed that she had early, Stage 1b lung cancer — the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes. In March 2018, she underwent surgery at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View California to remove a single lobe of her lung.

Surgery wasn’t so bad, Lee says, although the temporary chest tube she woke with was painful. “The surgery itself was fine,” she says. “I was driving a week after I got home. I had a really good surgeon — I didn’t really have any problems at all.”

Chemotherapy came next. Through four cycles of chemo, Lee would need anti-nausea medicine for the delayed treatment side effect. She completed chemo that June.

“The doctors spent a lot of time talking about the physical side effects,” Lee says. “But what I wasn’t prepared for were the emotional side effects — the isolation and feeling of loneliness.” She found fewer available support groups for lung cancer than for other types of cancer. “That was the hardest part.”

Stigma and feeling judged was another issue. “People look at lung cancer differently, particularly if you are a smoker,” Lee says. “They will ask: ‘Well, did you smoke?’ At first, my response was ‘Yes.’ But afterward, shortly behind that, it was, ‘Does that really matter?'”

Fortunately, Lee connected with two mentors — other lung cancer survivors who reached out to peers trying to deal with their diagnosis. “Both of them were lifesavers for me,” she says. “I could talk to them and express myself emotionally, and they understood.” In particular, she describes mentor Kerri Chiasson, with whom she connected through the cancer support group Imerman Angels, as a source of understanding and comfort.

Eventually, Lee became a mentor herself. “I decided that I had such a wonderful, positive experience with my mentors that maybe it was a way for me to give back as well.”

Because Lee had no evidence of lung cancer after the surgery, she qualified for a clinical trial of an immunotherapy drug that might help prevent recurrence. She started in July 2018.

“No one wants a cancer diagnosis,” Lee says. “However, with early diagnosis through a low-dose CT scan, I had more treatment options. And the early diagnosis allowed me to participate in the clinical trial.” She completed the clinical trial this July.

Lee had her latest follow-up lung scan in early August. She continues to show no sign of disease.

Should You Have Lung Cancer Screening?

Lung cancer screening can save lives by detecting disease sooner to start treatment earlier in people at higher disease risk. However, lung cancer screening isn’t right for everyone and most people don’t quality.

False-positive results, possible overdiagnosis and overtreatment and unneeded radiation in healthy people are screening risks. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an influential panel of medical experts, recommends yearly lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan if you meet all the following criteria:

— Although you have no symptoms, you are at high risk for lung cancer.

— You have a history of heavy smoking. That means you smoked the equivalent of one pack a day for 30 years. That could amount to smoking two packs a day for 15 years, for example.

— You currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.

— You are between 55 and 80 years old.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality provides a decision tool to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you.

Clear-Eyed Optimist

“I’ve had a remarkable go.” “This past year has been amazing.” “My first oncologist was so great when I was diagnosed.” “My family and friends — whom I often take for granted — lift my spirits every day.” Leslie LaChance, 56, a freelance writer and teacher in Nashville, Tennessee, uses phrases like these to describe her ongoing situation with late-stage lung cancer.

Somehow, LaChance remains upbeat without at all sugarcoating the roller coaster of treatment successes and setbacks she’s been on, the encouraging results followed by medication resistance and tumor recurrence.

LaChance, a nonsmoker, learned she had advanced lung cancer in November 2017. “Of course, you hear ‘Stage 4 lung cancer’ and you start trying to Google your way to a Ph.D. in lung cancer and what it’s all about,” she says. What she saw on the internet was “terrible,” leaving her with the impression that she likely had only a few months to live.

The oncologist she began seeing helped her put lung cancer into perspective. “She said, ‘This disease is not curable,'” LaChance says. “She was very frank about that. But she never called it ‘terminal.'” Instead, the physician’s focus was that her lung cancer was treatable, with the hope that science might outpace the disease and turn lung cancer into a chronic condition.

The specialist left no stone unturned. “Luckily, I had a supersmart oncologist who knew to have the tumor tested for its genetics,” LaChance says. Testing revealed she had a type of lung cancer with a rare genetic driver called ROS1. “It’s common in only about 1% to 2% of patients,” she says. “And I always joke: It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever been in the 1%.”

Immediately, LaChance started a medication called crizotinib (brand name Xalkori) that worked well against her lung cancer, at first. “It was very effective for about six months, and then it stopped being effective,” she says. “I had extensive metastasis to the brain.” That was in April 2018.

LaChance hoped she could undergo a treatment called stereotactic brain radiation that uses high-dose radiation, targeted at tumors with great precision, to spare healthy tissue and reduce side effects. “But it turned out that the metastasis was so extensive that my only option (at the time) was whole-brain radiation,” she explains. “And I said, ‘No, thank you,’ to that.”

Connecting with a Facebook group of ROS1-positive patients, LaChance says she received a “resounding chorus of no” regarding whole-brain radiation used other than as a last resort. Through this forum, she learned about a clinical trial at Massachusetts General Hospital for patients with her type of cancer.

LaChance flew to Boston and was accepted into the trial for an experimental drug called lorlatinib. This medication has since received Food and Drug Administration approval as a treatment for patients who meet the criteria, under the brand name Lorbrena.

“It turned out that this medication was supereffective for me,” LaChance says. “Within a few months of being on lorlatinib, I had an MRI and the brain mets (metastases, or growths resulting from cancer that has spread from other parts of the body ) were gone. There was no sign or evidence of the disease. I had that status for close to a year. There were no new tumors, no new growths.”

Unfortunately, her cancer became resistant to this treatment too, and again it began to progress. “I knew it was coming — I just didn’t know when,” LaChance says. “You’re always waiting for that other shoe to drop.” Now, she says, “I’m having to revert to some old-fashioned treatments.” She’s receiving radiation and the plan is for her to have intravenous chemotherapy in the fall. “Then, hopefully, we’ll be able to return to another oral chemo that will be less toxic.”

How does LaChance manage to stay positive? “Well, you caught me on a good day,” she says with a laugh. More seriously, she adds, “I’ve always grown up with this mentality that you’re supposed to leave this world a better place than you found it. So I want things to be better for lung cancer patients. And the way for it to be better is not for me to stay in my room and cry and feel sorry for myself. I could easily do that. There are days when I do that.”

But as LaChance sees it, there’s just too much to accomplish to stay down for long. Encouraging patients to ask for help and to connect with their peers, fundraising and advocating for more lung cancer research and more clinical trials and letting patients know how to get into them are among her top priorities.

One constant source of strength is her family and friends. “They refuse to let me fall into negative thinking about my prognosis,” she says. “They help me with lung cancer patient activism and advocacy, and they are with me every step of the way when it comes to treatment. I am incredibly fortunate in this way — not all lung cancer patients have such supportive situations.”

Lung Cancer Resources

You have to advocate for yourself as a lung cancer patient, but you don’t have to go it alone. Organizations like these are dedicated to providing information and help:

— American Lung Association: The American Lung Association promotes lung health through research, education and advocacy, and offers support to people with diseases including lung cancer.

— GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer: Two nonprofit groups, the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation and the Lung Cancer Alliance, have joined forces as the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

— Imerman Angels: For one-on-one peer and caregiver support, Imerman Angels recruits “Mentor Angels” to help people with cancer, as well as their loved ones.

— LUNGevity: In addition to promoting lung cancer research, LUNGevity seeks to empower patients through educational resources, online peer support and in-person survivorship programs.

In addition, you can seek out local resources for cancer patients in your own community. Your health care provider will likely have resource recommendations.

