Balanced Fund 12535.32 + .11 + 1.54 + 12.54 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.92 + .30 + .58 + 14.39 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12535.32 + .11 + 1.54 + 12.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.92 + .30 + .58 + 14.39

Emerging Markets 322.17 + 1.00 + 2.40 + 6.87

Equity Income Fund 12463.01 + .11 + 2.51 + 15.19

GNMA 758.87 + .20 + .35 + 5.32

General Municipal Debt 1425.23 + .01 + .25 + 8.10

Gold Fund 316.30 + .72 + 1.70 + 40.48

High Current Yield 2277.25 + .06 + .54 + 10.77

High Yield Municipal 671.86 + .01 + .30 + 9.17

International Fund 1789.62 + .14 + 1.54 + 9.83

Science and Technology Fund 2889.52 + .44 + 2.82 + 25.90

Short Investment Grade 371.04 + .06 + .08 + 3.99

Short Municipal 188.87 – .01 + 2.27

US Government + 6.99

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.