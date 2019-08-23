Balanced Fund 12346.18 – 1.16 – .65 + 10.84 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2230.53 + .89 + .53 + 14.02 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12346.18 – 1.16 – .65 + 10.84

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2230.53 + .89 + .53 + 14.02

Emerging Markets 314.72 – 1.38 – 1.17 + 4.40

Equity Income Fund 12168.54 – 2.18 – 1.12 + 12.47

GNMA 756.59 + .20 + .18 + 5.00

General Municipal Debt 1422.31 + .06 – .08 + 7.88

Gold Fund 311.22 + 2.95 + 2.83 + 38.23

High Current Yield 2266.21 – .11 + .64 + 10.24

High Yield Municipal 669.86 + .01 – .03 + 8.84

International Fund 1762.60 – 1.15 – .41 + 8.18

Science and Technology Fund 2816.93 – 2.56 – 1.16 + 22.74

Short Investment Grade 370.76 + .11 + .06 + 3.91

Short Municipal 188.86 – .02 – .06 + 2.26

US Government 691.28 – .64 – 1.15 + 6.85

