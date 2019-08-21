Balanced Fund 12497.90 + .36 + 1.64 + 12.20 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.76 – .10 + .09 + 13.26 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12497.90 + .36 + 1.64 + 12.20

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.76 – .10 + .09 + 13.26

Emerging Markets 322.41 + .80 + 3.06 + 6.95

Equity Income Fund 12434.46 + .76 + 2.60 + 14.93

GNMA 754.87 – .04 + .16 + 4.77

General Municipal Debt 1422.32 – .03 – .02 + 7.88

Gold Fund 303.42 – .28 + .03 + 34.76

High Current Yield 2265.33 + .29 + .85 + 10.19

High Yield Municipal 670.12 + .01 + .11 + 8.89

International Fund 1790.10 + .78 + 2.50 + 9.86

Science and Technology Fund 2900.18 + 1.05 + 3.64 + 26.36

Short Investment Grade 370.46 – .04 + .11 + 3.83

Short Municipal 188.94 – .01 – .01 + 2.31

US Government 689.61 – 1.28 – 1.13 + 6.59

-0-

