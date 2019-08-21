Balanced Fund 12497.90 + .36 + 1.64 + 12.20
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.76 – .10 + .09 + 13.26
Emerging Markets 322.41 + .80 + 3.06 + 6.95
Equity Income Fund 12434.46 + .76 + 2.60 + 14.93
GNMA 754.87 – .04 + .16 + 4.77
General Municipal Debt 1422.32 – .03 – .02 + 7.88
Gold Fund 303.42 – .28 + .03 + 34.76
High Current Yield 2265.33 + .29 + .85 + 10.19
High Yield Municipal 670.12 + .01 + .11 + 8.89
International Fund 1790.10 + .78 + 2.50 + 9.86
Science and Technology Fund 2900.18 + 1.05 + 3.64 + 26.36
Short Investment Grade 370.46 – .04 + .11 + 3.83
Short Municipal 188.94 – .01 – .01 + 2.31
US Government 689.61 – 1.28 – 1.13 + 6.59
