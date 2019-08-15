Balanced Fund 12331.90 + .29 – 1.53 + 10.71 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2228.68 + .67 + 1.86 + 13.92 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12331.90 + .29 – 1.53 + 10.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2228.68 + .67 + 1.86 + 13.92

Emerging Markets 314.88 + .66 – 2.87 + 4.45

Equity Income Fund 12131.41 + .10 – 2.90 + 12.13

GNMA 755.14 + .20 + .14 + 4.80

General Municipal Debt 1423.35 + .05 + .63 + 7.96

Gold Fund 305.35 + .66 – 3.29 + 35.62

High Current Yield 2247.60 + .07 – .44 + 9.33

High Yield Municipal 669.89 + .08 + .68 + 8.85

International Fund 1750.39 + .22 – 3.09 + 7.43

Science and Technology Fund 2804.60 + .22 – 3.66 + 22.20

Short Investment Grade 370.62 + .15 + .14 + 3.87

Short Municipal 189.00 + .02 + .10 + 2.34

US Government 691.79 – .82 + .01 + 6.93

