Balanced Fund 12331.90 + .29 – 1.53 + 10.71
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2228.68 + .67 + 1.86 + 13.92
Emerging Markets 314.88 + .66 – 2.87 + 4.45
Equity Income Fund 12131.41 + .10 – 2.90 + 12.13
GNMA 755.14 + .20 + .14 + 4.80
General Municipal Debt 1423.35 + .05 + .63 + 7.96
Gold Fund 305.35 + .66 – 3.29 + 35.62
High Current Yield 2247.60 + .07 – .44 + 9.33
High Yield Municipal 669.89 + .08 + .68 + 8.85
International Fund 1750.39 + .22 – 3.09 + 7.43
Science and Technology Fund 2804.60 + .22 – 3.66 + 22.20
Short Investment Grade 370.62 + .15 + .14 + 3.87
Short Municipal 189.00 + .02 + .10 + 2.34
US Government 691.79 – .82 + .01 + 6.93
