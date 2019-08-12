Balanced Fund + 11.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2193.79 + .36 + .36 + 12.14 Emerging Markets + 6.69 Equity Income…

Balanced Fund + 11.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2193.79 + .36 + .36 + 12.14

Emerging Markets + 6.69

Equity Income Fund 12287.48 – 1.16 + .97 + 13.57

GNMA 753.82 + .03 – .04 + 4.62

General Municipal Debt 1416.26 + .06 + .45 + 7.42

Gold Fund 308.88 – 1.06 + 2.06 + 37.19

High Current Yield 2257.50 + .06 + .44 + 9.81

High Yield Municipal 666.03 + .04 + .44 + 8.22

International Fund + 9.96

Science and Technology Fund 2852.00 – .79 + 2.23 + 24.26

Short Investment Grade + 3.72

Short Municipal 188.84 + .07 + 2.25

US Government + 6.89

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.