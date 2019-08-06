Balanced Fund 12386.90 + .71 – 2.08 + 11.20
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2185.53 – .02 + 2.13 + 11.71
Emerging Markets 319.00 + 1.02 – 5.93 + 5.82
Equity Income Fund 12278.84 + .90 – 3.91 + 13.49
GNMA 753.62 – .07 + .36 + 4.59
General Municipal Debt 1410.97 + .08 + .77 + 7.02
Gold Fund 304.57 + .64 + 2.80 + 35.27
High Current Yield 2251.95 + .19 – .85 + 9.54
High Yield Municipal 663.61 + .07 + .72 + 7.83
International Fund 1771.35 + .25 – 4.30 + 8.71
Science and Technology Fund 2826.71 + 1.32 – 5.97 + 23.16
Short Investment Grade 370.24 + .01 + .38 + 3.76
Short Municipal 188.75 + .02 + .19 + 2.21
US Government 691.46 + .10 + 1.94 + 6.87
