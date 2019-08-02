Balanced Fund 12479.41 – .49 – 1.58 + 12.04
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2169.10 + .21 + 1.50 + 10.87
Emerging Markets 326.61 – 1.39 – 4.30 + 8.34
Equity Income Fund 12468.88 – .53 – 2.63 + 15.25
GNMA 753.24 – .03 + .34 + 4.54
General Municipal Debt 1404.81 + .16 + .43 + 6.55
Gold Fund 294.78 + .12 + .94 + 30.92
High Current Yield 2265.93 – .17 – .32 + 10.22
High Yield Municipal 661.25 + .23 + .48 + 7.45
International Fund 1808.05 – 1.22 – 3.20 + 10.96
Science and Technology Fund 2900.80 – 1.70 – 4.35 + 26.39
Short Investment Grade 369.60 + .01 + .26 + 3.58
Short Municipal 188.60 + .06 + .15 + 2.12
US Government 681.78 – .47 + .60 + 5.38
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.