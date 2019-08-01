Balanced Fund 12544.31 – .29 – .68 + 12.62 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2168.95 + 1.04 + 1.54 + 10.87 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12544.31 – .29 – .68 + 12.62

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2168.95 + 1.04 + 1.54 + 10.87

Emerging Markets 330.25 – 1.53 – 3.34 + 9.55

Equity Income Fund 12512.61 – 1.11 – 1.73 + 15.65

GNMA 753.45 + .33 + .36 + 4.57

General Municipal Debt 1402.41 + .14 + .29 + 6.37

Gold Fund + 25.93

High Current Yield 2269.35 – .15 – .09 + 10.39

High Yield Municipal 659.52 + .10 + .24 + 7.17

International Fund 1830.31 – .21 – 1.81 + 12.33

Science and Technology Fund 2955.72 – .42 – 1.55 + 28.78

Short Investment Grade 369.58 + .24 + .24 + 3.58

Short Municipal 188.42 + .08 + 2.03

US Government + 4.60

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.