In Amazon’s shadow, DoubleTree Hotel in Crystal City may be redeveloped

The owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Crystal City is gearing up for a play to capitalize on the…

The owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Crystal City is gearing up for a play to capitalize on the 627-room hotel’s proximity to Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters.

Tom Baltimore, CEO of the hotel’s owner, Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK), told analysts on its second-quarter earnings call Thursday that the hotel is one of several the company is evaluating as possible redevelopment opportunities.

Baltimore noted the hotel, located at 300 Army Navy Drive, is “at the front door of Amazon’s office complex and expanded development here in Arlington and the D.C. area.” The back of the hotel property is just across South Eads Street from the planned Metropolitan Park development, which JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) will sell to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for part of its HQ2 campus.

“We’re working internally and also with Hilton about redevelopment of that asset and converting that brand possibly to a Hilton,” Baltimore said. “But we could could also co-brand that as well.…