Immuno-Oncology and Immunotherapy: What Cancer Patients Should Know

When people receive a cancer diagnosis, the news can often come as a shock, and the burden of finding the right treatment plan can be overwhelming. In fact, without the right information, patients might not understand how revolutionary options like immunotherapy are transforming oncology. The field of immuno-oncology, which studies the immune system to treat cancer, is rapidly spreading across the globe, but how do you know if immunotherapy is right for you and your cancer?

Here is what cancer patients should know about immuno-oncology before pursuing treatment.

Know the Difference

Immuno-oncology is a new discipline that studies the immune system towards cancer. Its goal has always been to develop a new and effective form of therapy called immunotherapy. Immunotherapy is different from chemotherapy or radiation because it focuses on fixing the immune system. Instead of directly targeting cancer cells, immunotherapy activates the body’s own immune system to fight cancer, offering a less invasive treatment option than traditional therapy. Another advantage of immunotherapy is that utilizing the immune system allows the body to actually kill metastatic disease, lowering the chances of relapse. Of course, immunotherapy has its drawbacks. One risk of immunotherapy is that the immune system becomes too strong, resulting in an autoimmune disease. Additionally, some cancers don’t respond as well to immunotherapy, which might change your treatment options. There are many questions to be answered in the field of immuno-oncology.

Talk to Your Doctor

If you’re considering immunotherapy, it’s important that you discuss treatment with your doctor. Here are some important questions you should ask:

— What is the treatment regimen? Ask your doctor if immunotherapy is the right option for you. I recommend to my patients at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute that they confirm the proven care regimen. Sometimes patients will require a combination of different therapies. Ask what the role of surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy will play in your course of treatment.

— What are some possible side effects? Depending on the type of cancer, immunotherapy can have different side effects. Some of the most common are skin reactions and flu-like symptoms. But it could also cause colitis or even lung problems with shortness of breath. Make your provider aware of any changes you might experience while undergoing treatment and work together to establish a plan to manage symptoms.

— What’s your opinion? Never be afraid to get a second opinion. Because doctors might have different perspectives on immuno-oncology and its efficacy on certain cancers, it’s important that you seek out additional information about your particular case. The more information you have, the better you will be able to work with your health care team to create the best plan of action for you.

— What about clinical trials? Patients who are interested in immunotherapy can also consider entering into clinical trials that show early promise in treatment of their disease. While these should always be discussed with your doctor, determining all available treatment options will provide a comprehensive range of alternatives.

Boost Your Immune System, Naturally

We know that the immune system, just like everything else in the body, needs to be well-maintained. Where immunotherapy is a medical intervention, patients can also work to improve their immune system on their own. One way to do this is by ensuring your vaccinations are up to date. Certain diseases, like HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer, can be prevented by vaccination. Additionally, patients can also improve their immune system health by focusing on their overall well-being. Being active, taking care of mental health and eating well are all ways that you can build a stronger, healthier immune system. Of course, cancer can often be overwhelming, so something as simple as taking a daily walk can be a great place to start.

As immuno-oncology takes the world by storm, it’s just as necessary as ever to keep the lines of communication open between you and your doctor. Understanding how immunotherapy fits in your treatment regimen is a crucial step to advancing cancer care worldwide.

