Hybrid Financial Advice Is Evolving

In today’s world, technology has become a growing part of our lives. Everyday tasks like ordering a coffee, buying groceries…

In today’s world, technology has become a growing part of our lives. Everyday tasks like ordering a coffee, buying groceries or depositing a check can all be done with the click of a button from a website or mobile app.

While there’s no denying that digital innovation is making things easier, technology alone does not always provide a complete answer. Let’s say you have a question about the different variations and varieties of coffee, or you want to know what groceries are on sale, or you select the wrong account number when cashing your check: Who do you turn to for guidance?

These same types of questions apply to the world of financial advice. Digital-advice technologies (such as robo advisors) are developing at a rapid pace, which inherently can allow more individuals to take on the complicated task of financial planning on their own — which is a good thing. But, as effective as they can be for helping to get individuals on the right track, where does someone turn when their situation demands the assistance of a human?

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

When it comes to financial advice, understanding what approach works best for you — working directly with an advisor or using a digital tool — may seem overwhelming. As you consider your financial needs, here are some features of each to keep in mind.

One of the benefits of engaging in digital-advice tools is their relative ease of use. Many digital-advice solutions offer intuitive and user-friendly designs for account registration and sign-on. They often provide access to diverse portfolios at an attractive cost, and they can offer a completely online or electronic account-opening experience. In many ways, these tools can help overcome some of the common barriers and pain points people face when it comes to financial planning.

Despite the benefits of technology, a completely digital approach may not provide the support that comes with sitting across the table from a professional who will listen and evaluate your financial goals and needs. When faced with major life events — such as getting married, starting a family or approaching retirement — it can be a good opportunity to review and update your financial plan.

Working with an advisor allows you to discuss your goals and receive the guidance to help personalize your approach.

During times of economic volatility, it can also be helpful to discuss your concerns with an advisor to help minimize impulsive investment decisions. Digital-advice tools are, by nature, more impersonal; whereas meeting with your financial advisor can help answer any questions you might have. Having that personal connection and relationship may help you stay the course during volatile times.

There are also some more complex planning situations where working directly with a human advisor may outweigh the benefits that a self-service approach would provide on its own.

[See: 5 Ways to Invest in Real Estate Without Much Money.]

One example is with special needs planning, where customization is typically required. Research from Voya found that many advisors (50%) serve clients with a connection to the special-needs community and nearly half of those clients (49%) have a formalized special needs financial plan.

This community of caregivers and their family members face unique considerations when it comes to planning for the future. Working with a professional advisor — one with experience serving the special needs community — can be especially helpful for navigating government benefits, making beneficiary choices and gaining access to a network of other professionals to help build out a comprehensive strategy.

Most recently, an approach that couples digital tools with the ongoing involvement of a financial advisor, is also gaining traction by offering investors elements of both advice models.

Industry research shows that more than half (53%) of individuals seek access to a human advisor who is aligned with their digital-advice tool. Recognizing this need, a number of financial service providers today have introduced “hybrid advice” offerings. This approach — while not always offering the same level of personal attention as in-person advice and sometimes coming at a higher price point — provides a combination of both worlds.

Through the hybrid model, individuals have access to digital investment advice with the support of an advisor to help them along the way.

While there’s no denying that technology will continue to play a growing role in financial planning, providing new digital solutions that make the process easier and more accessible, the value a personal relationship with a financial advisor can offer is hard to replace.

Ultimately, however; the decision you make about seeking any form of financial advice is going to depend on your own personal financial situation and overall goals.

[See: 10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments.]

Disclosures: Investment advisor representative and registered representative of, and securities and investment advisory services offered through, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (member SIPC). These materials are not intended to be used to avoid tax penalties, and are provided by Voya for your education only. The taxpayer should seek advice from an independent tax advisor. Neither Voya® nor its affiliated companies or representatives provide tax or legal advice. Please consult a tax advisor or attorney before making a tax-related investment/insurance decision.

More from U.S. News

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

Do Bull Markets Scare You?

5 Economic Factors That Influence Stocks

Hybrid Financial Advice Is Evolving originally appeared on usnews.com