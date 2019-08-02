Hundreds of U.S. Pizza Hut locations to temporarily close

Yum Brands Inc. executives have announced that hundreds of underperforming Pizza Hut locations will temporarily close in the U.S. during…

Yum Brands Inc. executives have announced that hundreds of underperforming Pizza Hut locations will temporarily close in the U.S. during a Thursday morning earnings call.

David Gibbs, CFO and COO of the Louisville-based company, said the number of Pizza Hut stores in the U.S. could drop to as low as 7,000 — a loss of nearly 500 restaurants — as the brand shifts its focus from traditional dine-in restaurants to delivery-focused locations.

“At Pizza Hut, we are leaning in to accelerate the transition of our Pizza Hut U.S. asset base to truly modern delivery and carryout assets,” he said. “This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for faster long-term growth.”

Some of those locations will be re-franchised, remodeled or rebuilt at a better location, Gibbs continued. Currently, about 6,100 Pizza Hut stores are dine-in restaurants, with less than a fourth of the brand’s locations being “express” units.

“Importantly, the short-term…