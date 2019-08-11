How to Select the Perfect Safety Schools for College Admissions

When researching and applying to potential alma maters, high school juniors and seniors are often advised to divide their selections…

When researching and applying to potential alma maters, high school juniors and seniors are often advised to divide their selections into three categories: safety schools, match schools and reach schools.

In this column, we discuss reach schools, but what of safety schools? A safety school is a college or university that a student is likely to receive an acceptance to based on their academic profile. How can high school students confidently select the right fall-back options for them? Below, two high school graduates discuss their suggestions for selecting the perfect safety schools.

Select institutions that are truly safety schools for you. Danica Todorovic, a sophomore at North Park University in Chicago, applied and was ultimately accepted to three safety schools. Her advice to current high school students is simple: Ensure that your safety schools are truly safety schools. As Todorovic stated via email, “I chose these three safety schools because I knew that I would probably get accepted into two or three of them.” However, for individuals who are just beginning the college search process, this may raise one very important question: “How do I know if a college or university is a safety school for me?”

The answer lies in conducting research, particularly as every high school student will have a different threshold for safety schools. Review each institution’s website or contact the admissions office to determine the school’s key statistics, as well as how they relate to your own. Two great statistics to keep in mind are the average GPA of an admitted student and the average ACT/SAT score of an admitted student (if applicable to the school). Your ACT/SAT results and GPA should be higher than the numbers provided by the college or university in question.

Create a “minimum requirements” list. It is imperative that you choose safety schools that you would genuinely be happy to attend. There are several ways to do so, one of which is attending a campus tour, but Caitlin Grove suggests another: the “minimum requirements” list. Like Todorovic, Grove applied to and was accepted to three safety schools. Via email, Grove, who ultimately attended Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville, explained that she prioritized several criteria when selecting her safety schools. These included proximity to her home as well as “a strong communications department, with a good deal of extracurriculars that would support my career goals.”

When creating your list of minimum requirements, Grove recommends identifying what you “need out of a potential school.” Both Grove and Todorovic stress the importance of extracurricular activities, but your list should also speak to items like available majors (will you have multiple reputable options to choose from?) and intellectual engagement (will you be academically engaged or bored at this institution?). In short, the safety schools you are considering should satisfy most of the intangibles on your “minimum requirements” list. This list should also help you identify school strengths in the areas that interest you most — a key component in applying to safety schools that you truthfully wish to attend.

As Grove clarified, it is “important to avoid applying to any schools that you know won’t serve your individual needs.” As you create your short list of safety schools, ask yourself whether you can envision yourself thriving on campus — with the tips outlined above, your answer may very well be yes.

