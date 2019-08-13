How to Handle Relationships and Money

You and your significant other share all sorts of wonderful things, including love, family and intimacy. But that means you…

You and your significant other share all sorts of wonderful things, including love, family and intimacy. But that means you also get to share the not-so-romantic things, including debt, budgets and financial challenges.

Managing your money and relationship is a real challenge. And while it’s not typically fun or sexy to talk about investments or student loans, getting on the same financial page can be crucial to maintaining a healthy, long-lasting relationship. This can be true whether you’re managing money and marriage or a long-term partnership.

So how can you successfully manage your money and relationship? Read on for more information.

Know These Tips When Managing Money and Relationships

Learn your partner’s money habits. The best time to become familiar with how your partner handles money is early in the relationship. When you first start dating, take note of the subtle ways your honey hints at his relationship with money, says Erin Lowry, author of “Broke Millennial Takes On Investing.” You may pick up clues in the way he talks about his upbringing or his career goals. When the relationship gets more serious, you may want to glean more detailed information on your beau’s financial state, including debts, savings, retirement plans, financial goals and credit interest rates.

When your relationship ratchets up another notch, consider taking a look at one another’s credit reports, says Shashin Shah, a certified financial planner and managing director at SFMG Wealth Advisors in Plano, Texas. That will give you a sense of your partner’s outstanding debts, loans and credit card accounts. “Trust is one thing,” says Dennis Nolte, certified financial planner and vice president at Seacoast Investment Services in Winter Park, Florida. “But trust and verify is the other.”

While your partner may have a checkered financial history or loads of debt, don’t focus too much on the distant past, Lowry says. What’s more important is what your partner is doing today to fix money problems and pay off debt.

Get on the same page about goals. One less intimidating way to bring up money and get a sense of your partner’s financial mindset is to talk about long-term goals. Does your honey plan to travel the world one day? Retire early? Move abroad? Change careers? Discussing these future fantasies can be a fun, forward-facing way of bringing up real-world money concerns, including the steps necessary to change your financial trajectory.

You may determine that you have different long-term financial goals. But if they’re not irreconcilable, figure out how you can work through them to make your relationship with your money and your partner function more smoothly.

Find a referee. If you’re constantly fighting about the money, it may be time to find a financial referee, such as a financial advisor, financial therapist or counselor. This person can weigh in on arguments and help you draft up workable solutions. “Finding a (certified financial planner) who can play referee and sometimes counselor is a great starting point,” Shah says.

Decide how and when to join accounts. The old-school strategy may have been to throw your savings into a shared account. But today, couples are often entering marriage or partnership with years’ worth of their own savings, investments, credit products — and sometimes children and divorce decrees, too. So there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for how — or if — you decide to link accounts.

Lowry recommends waiting until you’re married to join bank accounts, so that a breakup doesn’t result in one of the partners draining a shared fund. Once you are legally joined, you can choose to link accounts. One common compromise is to maintain separate accounts but keep a joint bank account for shared household expenses. Whatever you decide, make sure your investment, savings and budgeting strategies are working in tandem, not against each other.

Avoid Common Relationship and Money Mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but avoid these common pitfalls when handling your relationship and money.

Forgetting to update titling and records. Whether this is your first marriage or fourth, don’t neglect to update your estate-planning documents, such as your will, and make sure to update the beneficiary designations on your retirement and insurance accounts. You want to make sure your spouse will be taken care of if you die before he or she does, and that any ex-spouse is removed from important documents.

Not checking in regularly. If money arguments are coming up in the bedroom, at the breakfast table or during vacation, it’s time to diagnose the source of the miscommunication and start working toward a long-term solution. Is your partner’s overspending bothering you? Are you frustrated with the way he handles money? “Don’t just get mad about the problem, but come up with a way you think you can provide a solution,” Lowry says.

Regular money meetings, either on your own or with a financial referee, are a good way to get any concerns off your chest and take a fresh look at your financial accounts and goals.

Nickel-and-diming each other. People enter relationships with different salaries and varying levels of family wealth. If you want to split things 50-50, it’s OK, but you’ll be tethered to the lower earner’s salary. If you’re married or committed, however, it might make more sense to not count every penny each person is adding to the relationship but to share things more equitably. The same thing is true if your partner is a stay-at-home parent or doesn’t work. “It’s important to never pull rank,” Lowry says. Make sure that the low-earner or non-earner feels valued and is able to participate in the financial decision-making.

