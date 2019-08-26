How to Find Startup Business Loans

Getting the funding you need to get your startup off the ground can be difficult. Traditional small-business bank loans might…

Getting the funding you need to get your startup off the ground can be difficult. Traditional small-business bank loans might be out of reach for startups without a strong track record, so it’s important to know where to look to get startup funding.

Funding options for startups include:

— Microloans

— Supplier credit

— Invoice financing

— Business credit cards

— Personal loans

— Personal funds

— Crowdfunding

— Investors

Why It’s Tough to Find Startup Business Loans

If you’re having a hard time finding a business loan, you’re not alone. Many lenders don’t work with startups simply because new businesses can be a risky investment.

No business is a sure thing, but new businesses can be especially unstable. According to a 2018 U.S. Small Business Administration bulletin, more than one-fifth of startups didn’t survive the first year between 2005 to 2017.

“In most cases, that means lenders ask for businesses to have a certain amount of profit or be a certain age,” says Chloe Gawrych, business expert at Business.org, a site that researches, reviews and recommends software and services for small businesses. “Those criteria pretty naturally exclude most startups from qualifying for business loans, making it incredibly difficult for them to get funded that way.”

That doesn’t mean all new business owners will have a tough time getting approved for business startup loans.

Certain types of new businesses are less risky than others, says Gerri Detweiler, education director for Nav, a service that helps business owners build and monitor their business credit. “If you’re a veterinarian who’s been practicing for 20 years and you want to open a veterinary practice, you’re in a much better position than someone who wants to open their first restaurant.”

For many new business owners, however, getting a bank loan or line of credit can be difficult, if not impossible. There are, however, other types of loans and funding options to start a business that you can turn to as you work to establish your business credit history and financial track record.

How to Get a Startup Business Loan

While it’s not easy to get approved for certain types of business loans as a startup, plenty of other options are available.

Microloans. A microloan is designed specifically to help new businesses get off the ground. For the most part, these small-dollar loans are available from nonprofit organizations that specialize in economic development.

For example, Kiva offers 0% interest loans of up to $10,000 to U.S.-based entrepreneurs. As part of the underwriting process, you’re required to invite family and friends to lend to your business. After that, members of the Kiva network will have the chance to do the same.

The SBA also has a microloan program, with loans of up to $50,000. But the government agency only insures loans provided by private lenders rather than originating the loans itself. “Every lender has criteria on top of the SBA guidelines,” says Detweiler, so even if you qualify for the program, the individual lender might not approve your loan if you’re a startup. So if you’re looking for SBA loans for startups, you might be out of luck.

Supplier credit. If you’re already working with a supplier or vendor to provide you with products or services, consider asking if you can set up a supplier credit arrangement. This will allow you to defer payment to a later date, say 30 or 45 days in the future, possibly with no interest.

A supplier credit arrangement can make it easier to manage your cash flow, as it gives you time to convert those costs into sales to your customers.

Invoice financing. Also called invoice discounting, this loan option allows you to use invoices you’ve billed to your clients or customers as collateral to borrow money. You can typically get 80% or 90% of the invoice value, which you’ll pay your lender back, plus interest and fees, when you receive payment from your customers.

If you’ve done some research on invoice financing, you may have also come across the term invoice factoring, and it’s important to know that the two aren’t the same. With invoice factoring, you sell the rights to an invoice at a discounted rate to a third-party company. You’ll get an immediate payment and customers make payment directly to the factoring company. There’s no credit relationship with this option, and you’ll typically get less money this way.

Business credit cards. Business credit cards not only make it easy to separate your business and personal expenses, but they can also provide valuable startup capital. Credit cards are a revolving form of credit, which means you can use your card to make purchases, pay them off and repeat.

Many business credit cards also come with other features that can make your life a little easier. For example, you’ll typically get a grace period between your monthly statement and due dates, during which you can pay off your bill interest-free. Some cards also offer rewards on purchases and introductory 0% annual percentage rate promotions, which can help you save money on large expenses.

Personal loans. Instead of working with a business lender, you might be better off applying for a personal loan, especially if your personal credit is in excellent shape. These loans are often unsecured, so you don’t have to worry about collateral, and repayment terms typically range from two to seven years.

Just keep in mind that not all personal lenders allow you to use funds for business expenses. So make sure to read the fine print to find out if you’re in the clear.

Personal funds. You may be apprehensive about using your personal savings and income to fund your new business. But falling back on personal funds is common among business owners looking to keep their companies going.

“The vast majority of small businesses don’t get funded by loans or investors,” says Gawrych. “They get funded by the owner’s personal assets and savings.”

And according to the Federal Reserve’s 2019 Small Business Credit Survey, 69% of the businesses that faced financial challenges in the last 12 months used the owners’ personal funds to address them.

If you’re thinking about using personal assets, though, plan to give yourself a buffer, so you have a safety net if things don’t work out.

Crowdfunding. Websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo allow new business owners to connect with prospective customers, giving them a chance to showcase their product or service and get funding directly from people who want to buy it.

Crowdfunding doesn’t involve a credit relationship. Instead, some campaigns are essentially preorders of your product or service in exchange for startup funding. You also don’t have to worry about giving up any equity in your company as you might with traditional investors.

Investors. Obtaining funding through an angel investor or a venture capitalist firm may sound like a great way to avoid getting into debt early. But it’s an unlikely outcome. According to crowdfunding platform Fundable, just 0.91% of startups manage to get funding from an angel investor, and 0.05% receive backing from venture capitalists.

“To find strangers willing to back your business,” says Detweiler, “you have to have a really good track record, you’ve already built a successful business in a related industry or you have a really really solid business plan.”

If you think that scenario applies to you, it may not hurt to try. But for most startup founders, getting investments from family members or friends may make more sense.

What to Know About Applying for Small-Business Startup Loans

As you consider the different options for startup funding, keep these things in mind.

You’ll likely need good personal credit. According to the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey, 86% of small businesses need to rely on their personal credit score to get financing. That’s especially the case when you’re new and don’t yet have a business credit history.

It’s possible to qualify for startup business loans with bad credit, but it may be better to work on improving your credit score before you apply.

You may need to personally guarantee the debt. In many cases, you’ll need to provide a personal guarantee to get approved for startup business loans or credit cards.

With a personal guarantee, you agree the lender can use your personal assets to pay off the debt if you default on a loan. According to the Federal Reserve survey, 58% of small-business owners have debt that required a personal guarantee.

Not all options help build business credit. If one of your top priorities is to establish a business credit history, it’s important to pick a financing option that can help you do that.

“Your business credit will have a huge impact on your later financing options — both in terms of what you qualify for and the rates you’ll get offered,” says Gawrych. “Business credit, like personal credit, takes time to build. So the sooner you can get started, the better.”

Personal loans and crowdfunding, for instance, won’t help your business build credit. And with other options, credit reporting can vary by lender, so be sure to ask before you apply.

