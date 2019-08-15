How to Choose a Credit Card for International Travel

Having the right credit card for an international trip not only saves you money, it can give you peace of…

Having the right credit card for an international trip not only saves you money, it can give you peace of mind. Some credit cards, particularly many travel cards, are designed to meet the needs of jetsetters, offering waived foreign transaction fees and travel perks and rewards. But, depending on what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to pay in annual fees, other types of cards might be a better fit.

Here’s what you should think about as you decide what card to take on your next international vacation.

What Should You Ask As You Evaluate Cards?

Will your credit card work abroad? Make sure the card is widely accepted at your destination. Visa and Mastercard are the most widely accepted credit card networks abroad, followed by Discover and American Express. Knowing in advance can save you the hassle and embarrassment of finding yourself unable to pay for purchases.

[Read: Best No Foreign Transaction Fee Credit Cards.]

Is there a foreign transaction fee? Foreign transaction fees, while not as common on credit cards as they used to be, can be about 3%. They apply to purchases made in a foreign country or currency and can add up quickly.

Even if you’re considering a travel card, you can’t assume it waives the foreign transaction fee. Read the fine print or call your credit card company. “This is one of the easiest ways to make sure you don’t waste your hard-earned money,” says Maggie Turansky, co-founder and writer at travel website The World Was Here First.

Does it offer insurance? If it has travel insurance, your credit card could save you from buying your own coverage. Some credit cards offer insurance benefits with coverage for lost or damaged baggage, trip delays and cancellations, emergency medical and dental insurance, and even emergency evacuation and transportation insurance.

Turansky recommends finding a card with benefits such as trip cancellation insurance and a rental car collision damage waiver. As long as you book your flights, trains, rental cars and other parts of travel with the card, you can save hundreds of dollars on third-party insurance, she says.

Can you use cardholder perks? Some credit cards offer free access to airport lounges, priority boarding, free checked luggage and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi. Lounges with free food, drinks and even massages can provide a welcome respite from the airport hustle and bustle, particularly if you have a long layover between flights.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

Do you want to earn rewards? International travel doesn’t come cheap. If you’re spending big, you could save big with the right credit card. Some credit cards offer tens of thousands of points if you spend over a certain amount within a few months of signing up. “This can end up saving you hundreds — sometimes thousands — of dollars on flights,” Turansky says. There are also cards that offer double points for travel-related expenses or for eating out at restaurants, she adds.

Rand Shoaf, founder of the Well Traveled Mile blog who takes dozens of international business and first-class flights each year using miles earned from credit cards, says, “Whether you are earning cash back, airline miles or hotel points, these can be used to cover the cost of travel in the future.”

Is 24/7 worldwide assistance available? If your card is lost or stolen and you need a replacement right away, having quick access to customer service can make a difference.

Some issuers let you talk to live customer service agents and may offer expedited card replacement or an emergency cash advance. Others have a benefits administrator who can provide medical referrals in an emergency, get in touch with your family and arrange for payments. Some even offer legal referrals, prescription assistance and translators.

Does it offer value beyond your trip? Think about how you’ll use the card after you get home, too. Consider the annual fee, rewards, benefits and other features for ongoing use.

Other Tips For Traveling Abroad With Your Credit Card

Notify your issuer about upcoming travel plans, if needed. Some credit card issuers encourage you to notify them of travel plans so your card isn’t locked for unusual international purchases. But not all issuers need a heads up. Find out your issuer’s policy and plan accordingly.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards]

Ask for your credit card’s PIN. Depending where you’re traveling, some merchants use PIN verification instead of signatures. Contact your issuer to obtain your PIN before travel.

Avoid dynamic currency conversion. Credit card companies generally offer much better conversion rates from dollars to foreign currencies than you would get from exchanging cash at a bank at home or abroad. “Paying in the local currency with your international credit card will almost always get you the best rate available,” Turansky says.

Consider carrying a debit card for cash. Debit cards are much better for ATM withdrawals abroad than credit cards because credit card ATM withdrawals are treated like cash advances, which often carry higher interest rates and have no grace period before interest begins accumulating.

Amina Dearmon, owner of Perspectives Travel, a travel agency in New Orleans, says, “I always take two credit cards and my debit card so that if one card gets frozen or stolen, I have a backup. And if I ever need to get cash, I can do so from an ATM.”

More from U.S. News

How to Get Global Entry or TSA Precheck With Your Credit Card

Best Cruise Credit Cards

When Does My Credit Card Report to the Credit Bureaus?

How to Choose a Credit Card for International Travel originally appeared on usnews.com