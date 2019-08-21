How to Adjust Your Tax Withholding

While you may only think about your income tax on or around Tax Day, in actuality, you’re likely paying taxes…

While you may only think about your income tax on or around Tax Day, in actuality, you’re likely paying taxes on your income regularly throughout the year via what’s known as “withholding.”

Think back to when you first got your job. Your employer likely had you fill out a W-4 form, which helped determine how much income tax your employer pays to the IRS on your behalf each pay period, based on factors like your filing status and number of dependents.

But what if your circumstances change? What if you suspect that your W-4 needs updating or that you’re overpaying or underpaying income tax throughout the year? Adjusting your withholding is an important exercise to take if you want to make sure you’re not overpaying or underpaying taxes every pay period.

Here’s what to know about adjusting your withholding.

When Should I Adjust My Withholding?

You may want to adjust your withholding when you have a major life change that could affect your tax liability, such as marriage or a pay raise, wrote Charles Capetanakis, certified public accountant and partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron in New York, in an email.

Below are common life changes or events that may cause you to adjust your withholding:

— You received a large tax refund.

— You paid a large tax bill.

— You were married in the previous year and will file taxes jointly.

— You got divorced and are now filing taxes as single or head of household.

— You had a child.

— You experienced a change in income via a new side hustle, income stream or pay raise or decrease.

It also makes sense to look at your withholding regularly and adjust as needed, Capetanakis says.

Your withholding will be determined by your income, your spouse’s income (if married filing jointly), your dependents, marriage status, ability to take certain tax credits and other personal and tax information.

When Should I Increase My Withholding?

The IRS suggests increasing your withholding when you have more than one job, you and your spouse both have jobs, or you have income from additional sources that is not subject to withholding.

This will help you avoid a large tax bill at the end of the year on which you may owe penalties and interest.

When Should I Decrease My Withholding?

Consider decreasing your withholding when you are eligible for income tax credits such as the child tax credit or deductions other than the standard deduction, according to the IRS. You may also want to decrease your withholding if you’re receiving a large tax refund at tax time.

The reason to reduce your withholding after you earn a large refund is because a refund is “not really free money,” says Logan Allec, a certified public accountant and creator of the finance website Money Done Right. “This is your money, it’s just that you were kind enough to let the government hold onto it for you interest-free for six to eight months.”

You can keep more money in your pocket throughout the year by keeping it in your paycheck instead of having it taken out by Uncle Sam.

How Do I Adjust My Withholding?

To adjust your withholding, you’ll need to fill out a new W-4 tax form. But before you do that, experts recommend doing a little legwork to determine which tweaks are necessary.

A good first stop is with the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator, which asks you about your filing status, number of dependents, income amounts, income sources, adjustments to income such as the student loan interest deduction and potential tax credits. The calculator will help you estimate your potential tax refund and give you steps to get your refund balance close to zero for the next year.

If your circumstances are more complicated or you work closely with an accountant, consider talking over any changes to your W-4 with your tax pro.

After you’ve determined what changes you should make, print out a W-4 or ask your human resources department for one, fill in the new information and hand it back to your HR department.

Before you file a fresh W-4, you’ll need some information on hand. Here’s what to have:

— Your name.

— Social Security number.

— Address.

— Your income information, including information about other jobs.

— Your spouse’s income information if you file jointly.

— An understanding of dependents you can claim and tax credits, deductions or adjustments you may use.

Having this information will help you arrive at the most accurate withholding on your W-4 and prevent you from overpaying or underpaying on income taxes throughout the year.

