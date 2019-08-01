Here are the top independent D.C.-area restaurants by sales

Eight D.C.-area restaurants are recognized in the new top 100 Independents list from Restaurant Business Magazine — a ranking of…

Eight D.C.-area restaurants are recognized in the new top 100 Independents list from Restaurant Business Magazine — a ranking of independent restaurants across the nation based on their 2018 sales.

Ranked No. 5 and No. 16, respectively, Old Ebbitt Grill and The Hamilton are the two highest-ranked establishments in D.C. Both are owned by Clyde’s Restaurant Group, which was recently acquired by Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC)

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on 15th Street NW is listed just behind The Hamilton at No. 17, and French café Le Diplomate on 14th Street NW is ranked No. 36.

Mike’s American Grill in Springfield earned the No. 93 spot. Three locations of the Founding Farmers received recognition. Restaurants on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and in Tysons were ranked No. 43 and No. 92, respectively, while affiliate Farmers, Fishers, Bakers in Georgetown closed out the list at No. 100.

Annual sales of $12,420,373 were enough for Farmers, Fishers, Bakers to earn the last…