Helping Your Anxious Child Ease Back Into School

For many youth, the beginning of a new school year is an exciting time, even as they may lament the end of summer break. For some, however, this transition is a source of much anxiety.

Over the years, the number of youth struggling with anxiety has increased, and this goes well beyond periodic worries that everyone experiences sometimes. Today, about 1 in 20 kids have an anxiety disorder.

Could this spike be because of kids being overbooked, overworked and overwhelmed? From my clinical experience, I hear a lot of youth saying that they have too much to do and too little time to get everything done. Today’s kids are bombarded by academic and social pressures. Many are digitally connected, so they’re continually operating in an “on” state of being. Unfortunately, children often lack the necessary coping skills to deal with high amounts of stress.

Although it is perfectly normal to feel stress at times, there is a difference between stress and anxiety. Generally, stress is a response to something that has happened externally, such as a student rushing to get a project turned in on time, or arguing with a friend. Once the situation gets resolved, the stress diminishes.

Anxiety, on the other hand, is an internal reaction to stress. It is usually out of proportion to the situation and is characterized by persistent feelings of apprehension or impending dread. Sometimes anxiety can feel permanent and cause feelings of desperation and helplessness. An anxiety disorder can be a debilitating condition that can have negative emotional, psychological and physical effects. As parents, it’s important to be able to differentiate between normal stress and problematic anxiety.

If you’re the parent of a child who struggles with anxiety, you’re no stranger to the turmoil that back-to-school stress can cause. The anxious behaviors can begin to manifest themselves a few weeks before the beginning of school. As a result, your child may experience sleepless nights, headaches, stomachaches and intense worrying.

During the school year, anxiety can result in poor academic performance and attendance problems. Kids will often find any excuse not go to school, and if you’re lucky enough to get them there, it may be a matter of minutes before you start receiving their desperate phone calls and texts. Your kid may plead for you to come and rescue them, but the true rescue needs to happen within them.

After all, it’s their anxious thoughts that hold them captive. You may try to rationalize with them that their fears are unfounded and unrealistic, but to them, their perception is reality. Now, as a parent, you may begin to feel almost as helpless as your child because you’re not sure what to do. Fortunately, there are some ways you can help.

Here’s what I’d suggest:

1. Address the elephant in the room. Speak openly and honestly about anxiety. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Kids need to know that parents want to help them process their feelings and that they recognize their kids’ emotions can be overwhelming. Your child needs to know that you “get it,” and more importantly that you’re there for your child.

2. Confront it, don’t run from it. Don’t rush in to rescue your child. It’s natural for parents to want to be superheroes for their kids, but that won’t help them learn the skills they need to cope with anxiety.

Instead of swooping in for a fast save, acknowledge how they feel, and then look for little ways to help them work through their fears. For example, if they’re afraid of riding the bus, see if you can take them into school in the morning, and then have them ride the bus home in the afternoon. If they call for you to pick them up in the middle of the school day, see if you can do check-ins on the hour instead, encouraging them to make it to the end of the day.

In the event they are desperate to come home, see if you can work out a safe space for them to go to regroup at school. Small steps can lead to big changes.

3. Teach them relaxation exercises. Here are coping skills kids can employ to find calm:

— Deep breathing techniques. Taking in slow, deep abdominal breaths is a great way to calm a racing mind.

— Using imagery to find peace. Have your child envision a calm and relaxing place all while tapping into their senses, such as what they see, hear and smell while at their imaginary location. Imagery is a great way to take a mental vacation anytime and anywhere.

— Purposeful distraction. This can be used to help your child stop and focus on something other than anxious thoughts. For example, your kid can examine the colors and patterns on a bulletin board, count the tiles on the ceiling or look around the room for specific colors. This technique helps them switch from a feeling into a reasoning mode of thinking, and it can give them a much needed mental break.

These are just a few techniques that have been shown to reduce anxiety. Check with your child’s school counselor for other ways to help your child cope. There are also some wonderful mindfulness apps your child can download onto their devices.

4. Help your child alter their relationship with anxiety. Instead of seeing anxiety as a leech, show your child a different way they can interact with anxiety. For example, anxiety creates a lot of energy, and what they do with that energy is entirely in their control. So rather than letting it be a hindrance, teach them to use it as a catapult for change.

5. Get back to the basics. One way to cope with anxiety is to make sure that your child’s basic needs are being met. Those needs include getting enough sleep, eating healthy and getting plenty of exercise.

6. Get into a routine. As much as possible, help your child establish and maintain a good routine during the school year. If you can, it’s a good idea to take them by the school and let them walk around and see their classes before the first day of school. Although it’s best to try to implement this routine a week or two before school begins to help with the transition, it’s not too late to get into a groove after kids return to the classroom if you haven’t already established a routine.

7. Advocate for your child. Youth who are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder may be eligible for school-related accommodations as well. These may include your child being given extra time to complete tests or being allowed to leave the room to go to a designated area to relax when anxious. Your child may be eligible to receive such support services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or Section 504 of the Vocational Rehabilitation Act. If you believe your child’s anxiety warrants the need for more academic assistance than is typically provided, reach out to school personnel and see what options are available to help your child succeed in school.

Fortunately, anxiety is treatable, and it’s important to be proactive. Help kids build the coping skills that they need today and will use for the rest of their lives.

