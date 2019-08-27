Freshman Wellness Checklist for New Students

For many of the 20 million students beginning college this fall, their arrival to school marks the first time they’re…

For many of the 20 million students beginning college this fall, their arrival to school marks the first time they’re truly on their own. Suddenly, young adults are in control of their academics, daily routine and, most importantly, their health. During this time of transition, it’s important for students to understand how to take the reins of their own health care. Adding another responsibility to their growing to-do list can be daunting, but a few preparations can help make this important transition a smooth one.

In my work as Chief Wellness Officer at The Ohio State University, I’ve devised a list of simple but crucial tasks that I advise students to check off before they move to school:

— Establish healthy habits.

— FInd local health care.

— Make your mental health a priority.

— Find a system that works.

Be sure to revisit these tasks throughout the year to stay happier and healthier while worrying less about physical and mental health.

Establish healthy habits.

Without a set plan, it can be easy to forget to prioritize health in the midst of collegiate responsibilities. For healthy decisions and planning to stick, they need to become habits. Just like you’ll schedule classes and extracurricular activities, it’s important to schedule health-related activities like exercise, healthy eating and stress reduction.

Early in a student’s college experience, it’s crucial to map out classes. In the same way, it’s key to map and plan visits to places that help maintain good health, such as the gym, dining facilities with healthy options or the student health center. Make stops to these locations part of your new routine.

Find local health care.

It’s difficult to manage your health if you don’t know where to find the resources to help you do so. Before diving into the college grind, it’s important to establish somewhere you can go for treatment, especially for students with chronic health conditions that will need to see clinicians regularly. Many students will also want to find a therapist or other mental-health resources.

Find a primary-care nurse practitioner or local physician and the nearest pharmacy and be sure you know how to contact them. Even students without a chronic condition should plan for facing a health challenge and should be prepared to seek help outside their college health center. When connecting with a local health care provider, be sure to understand your insurance coverage and how it will function with the providers around you.

Make your mental health a priority.

With dozens of new concerns to adapt to, the pressure of school and new surroundings can be nerve-racking for any student. Stress, depression and anxiety increasingly cause problems among college students, and finding ways to adapt can be crucial. Prevent extremes in these emotions by practicing mindfulness (staying in the moment), taking five deep breaths when feeling stressed, engaging in positive self-talk, reading five minutes in a positive-thinking book and engaging in regular physical activity. Apps like Head Space and Calm can also help.

When dealing with these new stressors, avoiding isolation is key. Getting involved in campus organizations helps make friends early, and can go a long way toward reducing stress and easing into college life. Even if everything goes right, feeling overwhelmed is common among college students. If your stress or anxiety is interfering with your ability to think or function, don’t wait to seek professional help.

Find a system that works.

However you work best, it’s important to get into a groove early before you set unhealthy habits. Whether using a planner to schedule workouts and health care appointments or letting phone apps remind you to take medication, staying organized and proactive is an important part of staying healthy in college.

It’s also important to find a sleep schedule that works for you. Regardless of whether you’re a night owl who doesn’t have morning classes or an early bird who goes to sleep before your roommate, finding a consistent schedule that lets you get plenty of sleep (at least seven to nine hours a night) can be a difference-maker for your physical and mental health.

Homework, activities and socializing are important, but don’t let them distract you from maintaining your health while in school. No matter the system you settle on or the care providers you target, remember to stay up-to-date with your health checklist and make your college experience a healthy one. Take control of your health and well-being while it’s in your hands.

