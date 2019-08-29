Fertility After Cancer

When Lily Weinbach, 19, started having gastrointestinal problems last fall, her doctor suspected Crohn’s disease. But the diagnosis turned out…

When Lily Weinbach, 19, started having gastrointestinal problems last fall, her doctor suspected Crohn’s disease. But the diagnosis turned out to be much worse: colon cancer.

The University of Michigan freshman needed treatment right away. But in the two-week sliver of time before starting chemotherapy — which could potentially leave her infertile — Weinbach not only had surgery to remove her tumor but also opted to have 17 eggs extracted from her ovary and frozen for when she’s ready to start a family. “This was a priority for me,” she says. “I have always known I wanted to have children.”

While chemotherapy, radiation and other therapies effectively kill cancer cells in the body, they can also harm healthy tissue, including the reproductive organs. But over the last decade or so, experts in the burgeoning field of oncofertility have been fine-tuning processes that allow patients of reproductive age to store their eggs, sperm or ovarian and testicular tissue, offering the chance to conceive after cancer. And scientists are tantalizingly close to being able to preserve fertility in young children — even infants — facing cancer.

One of the driving forces behind these technologies is the spectacular rise in survival rates. Since 1991, the U.S. cancer death rate has dropped 27%. Many of the millions of Americans conquering their cancers expect to live a full and normal life, including raising kids. “The success of cancer treatments is so much better than it used to be that we can think about patients’ quality of life long term,” says Dr. Christos Coutifaris, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and immediate past president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

[See: Best Hospitals for Pediatric Cancer.]

The right to reproduce. Preserving fertility hasn’t historically been a priority in the cancer-treatment equation. The message from oncologists has traditionally been: “Focus on the disease first and fertility later,” says Teresa Woodruff, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and founder of the 12-year-old Oncofertility Consortium, which partners with some 230 institutions to make fertility preservation options available.

Yet often, “patients who have been through this kind of life-altering experience come out on the other side and want to share all that life has to offer with a child,” says Dr. Leslie Appiah, co-director of the Fertility Preservation and Reproductive Health Program at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center’s James Cancer Hospital. “For those who can’t,” she says, “it really is devastating.” Appiah often hears grief and frustration from patients in survivorship who weren’t offered fertility preservation procedures or were unable to undergo them.

The issue is particularly fraught for women, because preserving eggs is much more complicated than preserving sperm. After puberty, most males can produce a sperm sample, and freezing and banking sperm prior to cancer treatment has been common for years, even among adolescents.

When Jordan Johnson, 18, was diagnosed with a rare head and neck cancer a year ago, he faced a grueling regimen of chemotherapy and radiation. So his team at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta offered to freeze his sperm, and it’s now in storage, ready should he choose to become a biological dad. “Honestly, that was the last thing on my mind,” says his mother, Shannon. “Just knowing that one day my son can still have a child is very exciting.”

Since reproductive-age women and girls release only a single egg a month, preserving their fertility requires taking hormones that allow multiple eggs to mature and then suctioning the eggs through a tiny tube so that they can later be used for in vitro fertilization. Traditionally, the process has taken up to eight weeks — time that many cancer patients don’t have. Consequently, until recently, “young women were very often not told by their doctors” that cancer treatments might cause infertility, Woodruff says.

Fertility breakthroughs. Doctors have discovered ways to speed up the egg-harvesting process to reduce delays in cancer treatment. “We figured out that we can get patients through a lot faster than what we traditionally thought,” says Dr. Clarisa Gracia, chief of reproductive endocrinology and infertility and director of Fertility Preservation at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “Now you can meet with my nurse, learn how to give yourself the shots, start the injections that day and boom! We’ll be done within two weeks.”

That’s how it went for Rachell Moodie, 34, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, after a 2009 breast cancer diagnosis. “You have a couple weeks of testing, like heart and chest scans, and I did fertility preservation simultaneously with that,” says Moodie, who got care at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. “I started a hormone pill, my husband gave me injections twice a day, and I went in every day for them to check my blood and measure my eggs to see what was happening.” Moodie is now cancer-free and has two daughters, ages 3 and 4 — the first from a frozen embryo; the other conceived spontaneously.

While putting sperm and embryos on ice has been done for decades, freezing the eggs themselves, when patients don’t have a sperm source they wish to use, has been a tougher challenge. Eggs have a high water content; when they are frozen, ice crystals form that can destroy the eggs when they’re later thawed.

The game changer is a freezing method called vitrification, which rapidly cools and flash freezes the eggs using a high concentration of cryoprotectant to prevent those ice crystals from forming. The technology has worked so well that the American Society for Reproductive Medicine removed the experimental label from egg freezing in 2012, Woodruff says.

Doctors are also preserving parts of the ovary itself, surgically removing small strips of the organ tissue and freezing them before cancer treatment begins. After treatment, when a woman is ready to become pregnant, the tissue is thawed and sewn back into the ovary to stimulate ovulation. This method allows doctors to preserve fertility without taking time to stimulate the ovaries for egg freezing — important when cancer treatment needs to start immediately. So far, about 130 births have resulted from the technique worldwide, Gracia says. The challenge yet to be fully worked out is making sure that no cancer resides in the tissue before it is reimplanted. (That is not a worry with eggs and sperm.) Thus far, she says, “it is generally performed in patients who are at low risk for having malignancy in the ovary.”

Male adolescent or adult cancer patients who aren’t able to produce a semen sample may benefit from a more routinely done procedure, testicular sperm extraction, through which sperm are retrieved from a biopsy of the testicles. And for males and females undergoing radiation only, the placement of a protective shield over the reproductive organs may reduce the collateral damage.

[See: What Causes Cancer? 5 Unlikely Claims Explained.]

Pioneering options for children. Such advances are increasingly becoming the standard of care. Now, doctors and scientists are homing in on the next big challenge: Safeguarding fertility in young kids with cancer, for whom overall survival has increased from 10% to nearly 90% in the last 40 years.

After puberty, cancer patients as young as 12 or 13 may be able to undergo sperm and egg banking. But it’s a different story for kids who have not undergone pubertal development, since they do not have mature sperm or eggs, says Dr. Courtney A. Finlayson, pediatric endocrinologist at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “Ovarian tissue or testicular tissue is surgically removed and then frozen in hopes that someday we will be able to use it” to help kids have a biologically related child. Pediatric patients as young as five months have had their ovarian tissue banked in these experimental protocols.

Scientists are also exploring “bio-prosthetic ovaries” made with 3D printers out of gelatin ink. Doctors may be able to seed these artificial ovaries with a child’s ovarian follicles (immature egg cells), potentially restoring functions that allow eggs to mature. The process works in a mouse model, though human studies are still years away, says principal investigator Monica Laronda, a researcher with Lurie Children’s and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern.

There’s also hope for young boys, using their testicular tissue, which contains sperm stem cells, the precursors to sperm. “We believe we can mature that tissue so that it could allow a cancer survivor to have a biological child,” says Kyle Orwig, professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. In March of 2019 his team proved the concept in monkeys, stimulating sperm production after the frozen tissue was transplanted back to the animals — and eventually producing a live birth. Orwig expects to start human trials in the next few years.

Overcoming obstacles. Despite the breakthroughs, barriers remain. “It’s a shame how infrequently women in their fertile years are made aware of reproductive risks and fertility potential and pathways to preserve,” says Matthew Zachary, 45, a Brooklyn-based survivor who founded Stupid Cancer, an advocacy and support organization for young adults with cancer. Some oncologists aren’t up to date on the options or they don’t recognize the need to coordinate with reproductive specialists, he says. Or: “They don’t want to deliver another blow after they’ve already said, ‘You have cancer,’ ” notes Amanda Rice, 42, a breast cancer and melanoma survivor in New York City, who had several of her eggs frozen and stored before chemotherapy. And patients and families may not think to ask about the effects of treatment on reproductive organs.

Of course, some patients aren’t eligible for oncofertility procedures — for instance, their diagnosis requires cancer treatment to start immediately. However, “patients have a right to make a decision about their reproductive health,” says Barbara Lockart, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Lurie Children’s who counsels patients about their options.

[READ: What Are the Types of Breast Cancer?]

And then there’s cost. The process to retrieve a woman’s eggs alone can have a price tag of $10,000-plus, though many hospitals offer help to defray the expense, says James Klosky, psychologist for the Fertility Preservation Program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Some national pharmacy programs will provide fertility-related medications for free to cancer patients. On the other hand, negotiated storage fees at sperm banks can be as low as $60 a year. “Some offer reduced rates for cancer patients,” Klosky says. Help can also come from foundations like Livestrong and organizations such as Chick Mission, founded by survivor Amanda Rice, which raises money to fund fertility preservation options for female cancer patients.

There’s encouraging progress on the insurance front, too. Since 2017, 21 states have introduced legislation that would mandate coverage of medically necessary fertility preservation for cancer patients or others who are at risk. Six states — Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois and New York — have enacted this legislation, and several have bills pending, according to the Alliance for Fertility Preservation. More are expected to follow suit, opening the door for greater numbers of cancer patients to preserve their fertility. Says Woodruff: “The outlook has never been better for cancer patients who want to have their own biological children.”

More from U.S. News

10 Innovations in Cancer Therapy

Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer

What Causes Cancer? 5 Unlikely Claims Explained

Fertility After Cancer originally appeared on usnews.com