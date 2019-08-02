Fairfax supervisors sign off on Richmond Highway widening

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors signed off this week on a $372 million project to widen a 3.1-mile stretch…

The project aims to increase capacity along the busy stretch of roadway south of where Metro’s Yellow Line ends at Huntington by widening the roadway from four to six lanes and reversing the median for a future bus rapid transit system.

The county will begin acquiring sections of the right of way this winter. In April, Virginia Department of Transportation Special Projects Development Manager Amanda Baxter told WTOP parts of 200-plus homes and businesses are in the right of way of the project. Planners budgeted $160 million of the project’s total price tag for purchasing the right of way.

Utility relocation is expected to begin in the winter of 2020, with construction of the expanded roadway to start in summer 2023. The widened section of Richmond Highway is expected to be complete by 2026.

