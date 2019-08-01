Fairfax consulting firm sees leadership change as it looks to next phase of growth

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) made big waves just ahead of its earnings call Thursday, naming the Fairfax consulting firm’s…

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) made big waves just ahead of its earnings call Thursday, naming the Fairfax consulting firm’s first new CEO in two decades.

ICF Chief Operating Officer John Wasson will take the helm Oct. 1, succeeding Chairman and CEO Sudhakar Kesavan, who has led the company since 1999. Kesavan will become the company’s executive chairman, continuing to lead its board of directors and remaining a full-time strategic adviser.

“The board thought, and I agreed, that this was a good time to, perhaps, make a move where we do the transition in an evolutionary and gradual way,” Kesavan said in an interview Wednesday. “John has been managing all of our client-facing operations for many years, including the business development functions, and I think he’s done a great job doing that, as you can see from our success.”

Wasson has been COO since 2003 and was named president of the company in 2010, helping oversee ICF’s fast growth in recent years. The company…