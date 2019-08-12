Exercising With Knee Pain: How to Stay Active With Chronic Joint Discomfort

At a most basic level, pain can act as a signal — telling us that something is wrong. For example,…

At a most basic level, pain can act as a signal — telling us that something is wrong. For example, it’s hard to miss the “popping” sensation that typically accompanies tearing an ACL, one of the key ligaments that stabilize the knee. Sharp pain is a clear indicator that you should stop what you’re doing, experts say.

However, beyond such so-called acute injuries, knee pain can frequently last not only days and weeks but also months and years. That kind of chronic knee pain can result when an injury doesn’t heal properly. It’s also very common when cartilage in the joint wears away, or with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. While one’s level of pain can still serve as a helpful guide for what type or amount of exercise is appropriate, discomfort can also scare people away from activity altogether. That’s problematic because a complete lack of activity or movement can be bad for the joint — undermining mobility and, in the long run, even compromising a person’s overall physical and mental health.

Research strongly supports that keeping the joint active can reduce chronic knee pain and even provide some relief — particularly when it comes to osteoarthritis.

“With chronic pain, the body almost gets into this downward spiral where … you get fearful of movement, then you don’t move, then you get weak, then you get more pain,” says Douglas Ebner, a physical therapist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. That fear can lead a person to be sedentary, causing the afflicted joint to stiffen. “Then they don’t want to do anything, and then they get even weaker,” Ebner says.

Tips for Exercising With Knee Pain

“With chronic knee pain we actually recommend people stay active,” says Dr. Amit Momaya, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and medical director of UAB’s sports medicine clinic. “Counterintuitively, exercise can sometimes protect the knee, keep it in a better health state — even when you have chronic pain in the knee from arthritis.”

Here are ways to stay active if you have knee pain:

— First, talk with your doctor about what’s appropriate.

— Ease into any new routine.

— Try a range of low-knee-impact exercises like walking, swimming, cycling or elliptical.

— Incorporate activities that improve your flexibility and balance like yoga and tai chi.

— Do cardio and strength training.

— Avoid yo-yo exercising: Find your happy medium between inactivity and overdoing it.

— Back off if you have swelling or pain that’s sharp, worsens or lasts longer after exercise.

— See your doctor about any new knee injury concerns.

— Get guidance from a professional, like a physical therapist or trainer, to fine-tune your regimen.

Active Recovery

While some initial rest or immobilization of the joint — with a brace, for example — may be recommended after an injury or surgery to repair the knee, generally the focus even in those circumstances is on what’s called active recovery. That may mean minimizing the weight being put on the joint — for instance, doing squats without any weight (beyond your own body weight).

While being smart in choosing activities that are right based on the condition of the joint and a person’s abilities, the key is to keep moving, explains Dr. Armando Vidal, a complex knee and sports medicine surgeon at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

He says that the active recovery approach applies to chronic knee pain as well. “Joints like to move,” Vidal emphasizes.

That doesn’t mean you should try to ignore the pain altogether (if that were possible), but you should view knee discomfort in a more nuanced way, experts say. “While mild muscle soreness after a workout is normal, sharp pain during or immediately after can signal injury,” according to the Arthritis Foundation.

In addition, “swelling to me is like a vital sign for that joint,” Vidal says. “Activity-related swelling is often a sign that there’s more damage being done to the joint, and they should either stop or seek an expert opinion before proceeding.”

Getting in a Routine

Similarly, just because you might be pushing back on the impulse to cease activity when you have knee pain, that doesn’t mean sensibility is out the window. “There are obviously things to avoid… such as high-impact activities — lots of jumping, very long distance running. Those types of things can sometimes worsen it,” Momaya says.

That said, you absolutely want to pick activities you love doing, so that you’re more likely to stick with them. So if you’re a runner or a skier, for example, and you’ve been on the fence because of knee arthritis or a past joint injury, check with your health provider to see if there’s a way you can modify the activity to ensure it’s safe yet still fun and motivating for you.

Pace yourself too. Rather than trying to go for the gold out of the gate, then inevitably backing off, pushing hard again and so on — or ultimately quitting — set a reasonable and consistent exercise pace. Like yo-yo dieting, that kind of up and down isn’t the best way to see results, Ebner says. “I’d rather it be a slow and steady gain.”

Have a plan for managing pain or discomfort after a workout. That includes stretching before and after exercising — and not staying too stationary so as to tempt stiffness in the joint.

In addition, make comfort care a priority. For example, put a heating pad on a weary joint, use over-the-counter pain relievers or determine with a health provider what other ways of treating pain work best for you. This will help alleviate the inclination to avoid exercise for fear it will lead to more pain than gain.

Build up Your Other Joints, as Well

From a musculoskeletal standpoint, the joint in the middle of your leg has a supporting cast that deserves your attention, too.

“If you get the hips and ankles stronger, they can help take some pressure off the knee,” Ebner says. By extension, most exercises that work the knee also naturally involve movement at the ankles and hips, he notes. Still, there are focused ways to strengthen these joints as well to bolster support for the knee.

“One of my favorite hip exercises is a basic hip bridge,” Ebner says. To do this, he explains, lay on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Then squeeze your glutes and lift your hips off the ground until you have full extension, or as far off the ground as you can lift your hips.

“For ankles I like doing a lot of reactive balance exercises,” he says. “Foot/ankle posture can affect the position of the knees, and having a strong foot posture will help. Balance exercises can be anything from standing on one leg to doing heel to toe walking (think walking the line during a sobriety test).”

Keep Perspective

The point when it comes to exercising with knee pain, experts say, is neither to make yourself miserable by pushing too hard, nor to resign yourself to doing little or nothing out of fear.

There’s no scientific evidence to support the notion that activity level is tied to the development or progression of osteoarthritis of the knee, Vidal stresses. With his patients, he tries to allay the fear that if they’re active they’re going to wear that joint out quicker. In fact, motion actually improves lubrication in the knee (synovial fluid in the cartilage is used during movement) that in turn reduces friction in the joint.

By the same token, a sensible approach is still warranted to avoid falls — especially in older adults who make up the majority with arthritis — or other knee injuries that could ultimately negatively impact a person’s ability to stay on the move. Pay attention to warning signs, such as sharp pain or swelling. And avoid, or at least limit, high-impact exercises, first getting your doctor’s OK before doing intensive activities that could tax the knee.

For the vast majority with chronic knee pain, continued activity that suits an individual’s abilities, desires and limitations is just what the doctor ordered. If you’ve been sedentary, taking those first steps can help you regain a mental edge and reverse a downward spiral, so that you’re able to get into a groove and keep improving. “Where you build some confidence, you build a little strength and then you move a little bit better,” Ebner says. “Then you build more confidence, more strength and move better.”

