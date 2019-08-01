Exclusive sneak peek inside Bronson Bier Hall, A-Town’s replacement in Ballston

Your inner Berliner won’t have to go far for bratwurst and sauerkraut. Bronson Bier Hall is nearly ready to open…

The new restaurant from co-owner and chef Mike Cordero, slated to open early this month, focuses on traditional German fare and craft beer. Bronson, located at 4100 Fairfax Drive, replaces A-Town Bar and Grill, another Cordero creation.

It was announced at the beginning of the year that A-Town would be closing. The popular sports bar’s lease ended and Cordero said he was interested in trying something new. The chef wanted to create something for an older, more relaxed audience. Enter Bronson.

Designer Yvette Irene said she modeled the space after traditional German pubs attached to breweries. She included repurposed wood in the design for an aged feel and designed a wallpaper from vintage beer advertisements.

Bronson features long communal tables, 16 televisions at and around the bar, and tongue-in-cheek touches such as urinals made from repurposed kegs. The…