End-of-Summer Discounts for 2019

Late summer is a great time for free or discounted fun for families. Restaurants and movie theaters are still running…

Late summer is a great time for free or discounted fun for families. Restaurants and movie theaters are still running their summer specials for kids, and amusement parks are trying to sell tickets and next-season passes before they shut down for the year.

Whether you’re trying to plan one last special outing with your kids before school starts or simply trying to fill time during the dog days of summer, there are plenty of discounted entertainment activities for parents to take advantage of during August.

Here are attractions and restaurants offering late-summer discounts for kids and families in 2019:

— Bertucci’s

— Busch Gardens

— Cedar Point

— Cinemark

— Chuck E. Cheese

— Disneyland

— Disney World

— Every Kid in a Park

— Hersheypark

— Schlitterbahn

— Six Flags

— Souplantation/Sweet Tomatoes

— Universal Studios Hollywood

— Universal Studios Orlando

— Water Country USA

Read on for more information about the late-summer discounts on theme parks, attractions and entertainment families can enjoy before the school year begins.

[See: 25 Summer Budgeting Tips.]

Bertucci’s

Until Aug. 23, kids under 12 eat free every weekday. Get the free kids meal with an adult entree purchase of $10.99 or more.

Busch Gardens

The Williamsburg, Virginia location is offering $12 off when you buy a single-day ticket online. Use your ticket by Oct. 27.

Cedar Point

Known as the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” this amusement park is holding Cedar Point Nights through Aug. 18. Every night after 6 p.m., enjoy live music and dance parties, plus the attractions available during daylight hours. Better yet, nighttime tickets are discounted to $25 (a $24.99 discount off the $49.99 regular admission ticket).

Cinemark

The Summer Movie Clubhouse lets you catch kid-friendly movies for $1 per person through Sept. 8. Check your local theater for details and showings. Tickets are available at the box office only, and most showings are in the morning on weekdays. Some participating theaters are also offering coupons for discounts on food and drink for Summer Movie Clubhouse showings.

[See: 50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019.]

Chuck E. Cheese

Before the kids go back to school, take advantage of the Wednesday All-You-Can-Play special, available at participating locations nationwide. Instead of buying points to play games, you can purchase a full hour of playtime for $14.99. You can check in at the kiosks if you need to pause your playtime clock to eat.

Go online to check for more deals at your location. Various locations are running deals through mid-August on food-and-drink combos.

Disneyland

Annual passholders can bring in friends at a discounted rate until Aug. 30. Buy up to three special one-day Park Hopper tickets for $99 each. Usually, a one-day pass would cost $149 this time of year. You must purchase your friend’s ticket at the park entrance on the day of use.

Disney World

Live near Orlando? Take advantage of Summer One World tickets, available for purchase through Aug. 23 and for use through Aug. 28. The ticket is priced $444 for adults and $414 for children ages 3 to 9, and it gets you one admission each to all four Disney World theme parks and its two water parks with no blackout dates.

Every Kid in a Park

Are you the parent of a fourth grader? Kids who were in fourth grade during the 2018-2019 school year can get a free pass to national parks and other historical landmarks. The pass is printable via the program’s website and is valid through Aug. 31. As long as the fourth grader is present and shows the pass, all children under 16 and up to three adults get in to participating attractions for free.

Hersheypark

Get 15% off one-day tickets, valid through September. This discount is valid only online.

[See: 10 Ways to Save More in 2019.]

Schlitterbahn

Locations of the Texas-based water park offer value tickets, valid Monday through Thursday through the end of August. Discounts vary by location, but value tickets are several dollars off gate prices and can be purchased only online.

Six Flags

On Aug. 31, participating parks are holding ThrowShine Day. Get the voucher on the Six Flags website and present it at the event table near the main entrance on Aug. 31 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. You’ll receive a wristband that grants you after-hours access that day to select rides after the park closes to most visitors.

Souplantation/Sweet Tomatoes

Join the Club Veg rewards club, and get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal on Mondays and Tuesdays for the rest of the summer.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Buy one day pass, get a second day free when you buy online. You must select a day for your first visit and complete your return visit by Sept. 26. Saturdays in August are blacked out for the second visit.

Universal Studios Orlando

Aug. 12 through Sept. 30, season passholders get extra perks during Passholder Appreciation Days. Highlights include 20% off Universal Express Passes, which get you to the front of the line faster, 10% off seating rentals at Volcano Bay water park and discounts on tickets for various live shows.

Water Country USA

This water park owned by Busch Gardens is offering an unlimited admission pass valid through Sept. 8 for $42.99 (about $20 off the usual price).

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

End-of-Summer Discounts for 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com