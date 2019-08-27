Diet Apps Are Putting Kids at Risk

An 11-year-old client sat in front of me and cried as he deleted his calorie-tracking app, per my suggestion. I…

An 11-year-old client sat in front of me and cried as he deleted his calorie-tracking app, per my suggestion. I routinely recommend my clients delete these kind of apps.

For three solid months he had tracked each piece of food he’d eaten and every bit of movement. The tracking project that started as a school “health” assignment had left him fearful of food, not willing to trust his body, and with severe disordered eating; he’d drastically restricted the calories he was taking in and was exercising too much. Through his tears he asked, “How will I know what to eat and how much?” He pleaded with me just to tell him how many calories he needed.

My heart ached for this child and his parents sitting beside him. They had no idea this was happening or that many of the apps that promote “health and wellness” actually cause harm. This child was paralyzed by the diet culture right at his fingertips.

Apps that many adults and children download in the name of health, can lead us further from it. While advances in technology are providing fantastic educational opportunities and ways to connect to friends and family around the globe, there are dangers as well. Kids and adolescents are regularly using calorie and diet tracking apps like My Fitness Pal, Noom, and now, Kurbo by WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

The website for the Kurbo app, which is designed for kids 8 to 17, suggests that employers or health insurance providers may even pay for the app. But these apps, which are marketed to improve health, actually represent a form of dieting.

Dieting, or the manipulation of food intake and exercise for the sole purpose of weight loss, is a behavior parents should discourage, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, due to the evidence of harm, including its association with eating disorders. WW totally disregards this advice from the AAP about not focusing on weight in kids and the concerns that dieting increases the risk for developing eating disorders, notes Evelyn Tribole, a registered dietitian, eating disorder expert and coauthor of the book “Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Program That Works.” She calls it “institutional narcissism — it’s all about WW profits.”

Tribole is not alone in her outrage. “As an internist with a decade of experience in the eating disorder field, I find myself deeply troubled by the launch of this app,” says Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani, founder and medical director of Gaudiani Clinic in Denver.

“To me, the most troublesome part of the Kurbo app is how many perfectly normal, healthy foods are on the red list,” such as peanut butter and granola, says Virginia Sole-Smith, author of “The Eating Instinct: Food Culture, Body Image, and Guilt in America.” This is obviously damaging in the sense that a child should never be put in a position where weight loss is expected, she says. “But as a mother of a cautious eater with a history of a severe pediatric feeding disorder, I worry a lot about how this would perpetuate anxiety and rigid thinking (by) picky eaters.”

When our diet-obsessed culture scares children and parents with the threat of chronic disease like diabetes, of course, we as parents pay attention. We want to protect our children. Blinded by a weight-centric medical system, we’re missing the dangers and the facts.

Eating disorders are not rare. In fact, a recent research review in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports that the incidence of eating disorders has more than doubled in the last decade. This is no surprise given that years of research suggests 1 in 4 people who engage in dieting, including weight-loss programs dressed up like “wellness,” will develop an eating disorder.

We should not teach kids to fear foods in the name of prevention, but instead help children understand that they can listen to the cues their bodies give them like being hungry and full. We can also focus on having more family meals, cooking with our children and engaging in joyful movement together. Teaching kids that they can trust their bodies and how to have a positive relationship with food is preventive medicine at its best. An app can’t do that.

Kurbo may be one of the newest apps programed to promote weight loss under the guise of health, but it is not the only offender. My client who believed he could not trust his body and suffered with disordered eating after using the app My Fitness Pal is not alone. Many who use apps like these face similar struggles.

Additional research published in the journal Eating Behaviors surveyed My Fitness Pal users who had a similar experience. The results from studies surveying both women and men indicated that use of My Fitness Pal contributed to their eating disorder behaviors. If adults are reporting harm, we should be very aware of the risks that could emerge for children and adolescents.

“There is no evidence that techniques such as the ones used by these apps ‘work’ to support a long-term positive relationship with eating and with body self-care,” says Gaudiani. She warns parents that these apps have unintended consequences where a “whole new generation of kids, surrounded by a society that fails to honor body diversity and a medical system that shames patients about their bodies without addressing underlying systems of oppression, now have an app on their phones that makes them feel bad about themselves.”

“Giving an app to your child to solve difficult problems like relationship to food, movement and body is like taking a pill the doctor prescribed while telling you ‘there’s a 95% chance this won’t work,'” says Rebecca Scritchfield, a registered dietitian nutritionist, author of “Body Kindness” and owner of a non-diet medical nutrition therapy practice. In her work as an eating disorder expert, she helps clients and parents understand the data and the consequences of using this kind of technology.

Scritchfield, who began her career in the tech industry, says that “any app that promises weight loss as an outcome, designed by people who aren’t wise to weight stigma harms is bound to be unhelpful from the start. At best, it’s a distraction from providing your child the loving support he or she really needs, and at worst, it will contribute to their harm. Is it worth the risk?”

True wellness is multi-faceted. No diet or calorie tracker can fully encompass wellness and how it varies from person to person with levels of privilege, differences in genetics, and personal or family values.

Experts urge parents not to let children download a diet, food tracker or fitness app. When we as parents can model and help support our kids in honoring their own unique bodies, celebrating the differences in others, normalizing eating patterns and promoting joyful movement, we can show them how wellness truly works.

