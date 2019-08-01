Data center cooling company opens North American HQ in Ashburn

Submer Technologies, a Barcelona-based developer of an specialized cooling platform for data centers, has opened a North American headquarters in…

Submer Technologies, a Barcelona-based developer of an specialized cooling platform for data centers, has opened a North American headquarters in Ashburn in an attempt to better reach its customer base.

“We need to be where our customers are,” Submer Technologies CEO Daniel Pope said in a statement. “When it came time to locate our North American division, Ashburn quickly rose to the top of the list. The amount of critical infrastructure and the diversity of operators make it the perfect location for Submer.”

Submer claims its immersion cooling platform, SmartPod, addresses problems of computer density, energy efficiency, sustainability, rapid growth and the high cost to build and operate data centers. Servers, the company says, are submerged in a dielectric fluid that has 1000 times the cooling capacity of air — delivering higher performance in less space, at less than half the power consumption of a traditional, air-cooled environment.

