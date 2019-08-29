Crohn’s Disease Symptoms in Women

Many diseases affect men and women equally, but some diseases, such as those that occur in the sex-specific reproductive organs…

Many diseases affect men and women equally, but some diseases, such as those that occur in the sex-specific reproductive organs — think prostate cancer or endometriosis — only affect members of one sex or another. Still other diseases may affect men and women in equal numbers but may bring sex-specific challenges. Crohn’s disease is one such ailment that can impact women a little differently from men.

What Is Crohn’s Disease?

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease. (The other type of IBD is ulcerative colitis.) Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that “causes inflammation in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract,” says Dr. Miguel Regueiro, chair of the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Crohn’s can occur anywhere in the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus, and this inflammation often shows up in patchy sections that aren’t continuous along the whole tract. (By comparison, ulcerative colitis is limited to the large intestine, also called the colon, and the rectum.)

Both types of inflammatory bowel disease can wreak havoc on people with the disease, but for women, there may be some added concerns, says Dr. Anita Afzali, a gastroenterologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and medical director of The Ohio State University Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. “There are components related to family planning, pregnancy, fertility, menstruation and menopause,” that may impact a woman’s experience with Crohn’s disease, she says.

Symptoms Unique to Women

Dr. Andrew Ho, associate chief of gastroenterology with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, says the most common symptoms of Crohn’s disease include “abdominal pain and diarrhea. However other symptoms could be weight loss, fever and rectal bleeding.” There can be some additional, female-specific symptoms of the disease.

These female-specific symptoms may include:

— Irregular periods.

— Worse symptoms during menstruation

— Iron deficiency.

— Pain during sex.

— Fertility issues.

Irregular Periods

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation reports that many women with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis experience irregular periods. “Many factors contribute to irregular menstrual periods, including hormone levels, adequate nutrition, and stress. When a woman’s IBD is active, the inflammation itself can cause the body to shut down normal hormone function. Restoring health is the way to restore regular periods.” When your Crohn’s disease is under control and well managed, you may find that your period gets back on course too.

Worse Symptoms During Menstruation

In addition to irregular periods, many women say their symptoms are worse during menstruation.

“Typically when women are menstruating, they may or may not have cramping, bloating and worsening diarrhea even if they don’t have inflammatory bowel disease. But for a percentage of patients who also have IBD, at time of menstruation, the symptoms are actually worse. Their bowel symptoms are worse than the baseline of someone without IBD,” Afzali says. This means they may experience a monthly “mini-flare” of their bowel disease.

While it’s not entirely clear why worse symptoms tend to develop while a woman is menstruating, Afzali says there could be “a little bit of a hormonal effect. Also, menstruation is an inflammatory state,” meaning that menstruation is a form of “physiologic stress on the body, which may result in an increase in inflammatory cells.” An increase in inflammation anywhere in the body can potentially trigger increased inflammation in the bowels of people with Crohn’s disease, which may lead to a worsening of symptoms.

While hormonal fluctuations do appear to be involved at some level in a woman’s experience of symptoms, Afzali says that doesn’t mean women are more likely to develop Crohn’s. Unlike with some other autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus that are more commonly diagnosed in women, “the prevalence or incidence of Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis is pretty much 50-50 among men and women,” she says. More research might help provide a clearer answer as to the relationship between hormonal fluctuations and Crohn’s disease.

Iron Deficiency

Because the body can’t absorb all the nutrients from food that it otherwise would when you have Crohn’s disease, there’s a real chance of malnutrition. Malnourishment can lead to iron deficiency, a condition called anemia. Women are at higher risk of developing anemia whether they have IBD or not, because menstruation can result in a loss of iron from the body. If your digestive tract isn’t extracting enough iron from the foods you eat, that also ups your risk of anemia.

In addition, the Mayo Clinic reports that certain diseases, including Crohn’s disease, “can interfere with the production of red blood cells in the body.” Taken all together, this adds up to a higher chance of women with Crohn’s disease developing an iron deficiency.

Pain During Sex

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation reports that “for women with Crohn’s disease, dysparuneia (pain during sex) may signal active disease in the perianal region (the area around the anus) or a fistula (an abnormal opening) in the vagina. With ulcerative colitis, it may represent severe inflammation.” It’s important that you let your doctor know if you’re having pain during sex. Though it might be embarrassing to talk about, there are ways that your gastroenterologist or gynecologist can help you cope with this possible problem.

Fertility

In addition to worse symptoms during menstruation, Crohn’s can also impact a woman’s fertility. “We know that patients with active inflammation have a lower likelihood of fertility,” Afzali says. But “if we control the inflammation, then their fertility and ability to reproduce is comparable to females who do not have inflammatory bowel disease.”

In addition to the biological challenges associated with fertility, some women with Crohn’s disease opt not to have children for emotional or psychological reasons. “Compared to men, women with IBD tend to have higher rates of depression, higher rates of anxiety and higher rates of body dysmorphia (a distorted body image) because of the disease and medication side effects.”

These feelings may hold some women back from wanting to have a child, which Afzali calls “voluntary childlessness.” He estimates that about 10% or 15% of women with IBD opt out of even considering pregnancy or family planning for a number of reasons. “For instance, some say, ‘I would never want my baby to go through what I’m going through.’ Or, ‘I don’t want to pass this on to my baby.’ There’s a lot of unfortunate perceptions of what the disease does, and they may feel they’re to blame for having the disease.”

The CCF reports that while it’s possible for a parent to pass IBD on to a child, it’s “not inevitable. Evidence suggests that if one parent has IBD, the chance of a child developing the condition is approximately 2% to 9%. If both parents have IBD, the child’s chances may be as high as 36%.” Talk with your doctor to make sure you understand the real level of risk you might be facing in terms of passing the disease onward.

Taking Medications While Pregnant or Breastfeeding

Another concern that some women have is the possibility of passing along not just the disease but the medications they’re taking on to their baby. Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis can be managed with a variety of powerful medications — the newest among these are medications called biologics that tamp down the body’s immune response and inflammatory processes. Some women worry that these medications will disrupt the baby’s developing immune system both while in utero and afterward if the mother is breastfeeding. But Afzali says these concerns have not been borne out by the data.

In addition, if you’re worried that being on biologic or other medications during pregnancy will result in deformities or other developmental problems in your baby, Afzali says this isn’t the case. “We have post-partum data for mother and babies for a year after birth, and the outcomes were comparable (between mothers on biologic medications and those who were not). There was no higher risk for congenital malformations.”

The medications currently prescribed for Crohn’s are considered safe to take during pregnancy. And if you’re concerned about breastfeeding while on therapies for Crohn’s disease, don’t be, Afzali says.

Although the medications prescribed to manage can impact a baby’s ability to fight infection, the benefits of controlling the mother’s Crohn’s disease usually outweigh concerns about potential infection. “We want mothers to maintain the medications that worked and gave them a healthy baby because if they stop the medication, disease flaring causes more problems. We don’t want them to stop breastfeeding either. All the therapies are compatible and are safe with lactation. Breast feeding is encouraged and we are certainly not opposed to continuing therapy while breastfeeding,” she says.

In all of these instances, Afzali underscores that when the disease is well managed, many of these concerns don’t have to be a deciding factor about whether to have a baby or not. “If we control the disease, then the outcomes are comparable to mothers who don’t have IBD. If we control the inflammation, fertility and maternal outcomes are similar.”

Ho adds that “it’s important that women who have Crohn’s disease know that if they are in clinical remission, they can have a safe and health pregnancy and that they aren’t at an increased risk for poor birth outcomes. But this also emphasizes the importance that if they aren’t in clinical remission, that they speak to an IBD expert who can offer the appropriate medical therapy to induce their Crohn’s disease into remission.”

Side Effects of Medications

For all of these issues, Afzali says staying on top of routine and preventive care is key. We know that women with IBD are at higher risk of certain conditions — cervical dysplasia, for example. Cervical dysplasia is a condition in which cells in the cervix undergo abnormal changes. It can elevate a woman’s risk of developing cervical cancer. This condition is associated both with having an autoimmune condition and some of the medications used to treat these diseases, so cervical health needs to be monitored in women with Crohn’s disease. Appropriate screening with pap smears and regular visits with a general practitioner or health care provider is important.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that women 21 to 29 years old should have a pap smear every three years; it doesn’t recommend HPV testing for that age range. (Infection with human papillomavirus can increase risk of developing cervical cancer.) Women 30 to 65 years old should have a pap smear and HPV testing every five years — or a pap smear only every three years. The CCF reports that “women with IBD who are immunocompromised may require more frequent screening” than is recommended in the ACOG’s routine guidelines.

Steroids, which are used to bring inflammation under control, can also impact bone health, leading to osteopenia (a weakening of the bones) and osteoporosis (a loss of bone tissue). Although men can also experience bone-related side effects from taking these powerful anti-inflammatory medications, women are at higher risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis to begin with, so you should talk to your doctor about preserving bone health.

