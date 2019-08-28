Can I Transfer My Student Loans to Another Lender?

Paying off student loans can take a decade or more. Over time, you may become frustrated with the lender, the…

Paying off student loans can take a decade or more. Over time, you may become frustrated with the lender, the loan terms or the loan servicer — or a combination of all three.

Shopping for a new lender to take over the loan — with original terms and account history intact — may sound like a good solution. After all, lenders are able to sell or transfer your student loan debt to different creditors. However, borrowers generally can’t initiate this process.

In order to transfer your student loan, you’ll need to take out a new one and move the balance. You can consider refinancing or consolidating, plus a few other options for handling the debt.

What to Consider Before Transferring Your Student Loan

If you’re thinking about changing up your student loan, consider your goals and if transferring the loan will help achieve them.

“One way to frame it is: What is the obstacle you’re facing?” says Chris Dlugozima, an education specialist at GreenPath Financial Wellness, a nonprofit financial counseling agency. Maybe you’re struggling to make your monthly payment, or you want to save money by getting a lower interest rate.

In other cases, borrowers may be seeking a new student loan servicer. Acting as an intermediary between the lender and borrower, servicers collect payments, respond to customer service inquiries and perform other administrative tasks. But service quality can vary. According to a 2017 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report on student loan complaints, thousands of complaints were related to federal and private lenders or loan servicers. Borrowers had trouble with many tasks entrusted to servicers, such as paying down their loans, accessing promised loan benefits and enrolling in income-driven repayment plans.

In some cases, transferring a student loan via consolidation or refinancing can help you get a new servicer or better loan terms. If swapping out your servicer is one of your goals, then make sure it’s a good fit for you. The CFPB’s annual report on student loan complaints can help you research borrowers’ obstacles with servicers and how servicers responded to complaints filed.

Options for Transferring Your Student Loan

While borrowers have several different ways to transfer their student loan debt, the process is the same once you choose an option. You’ll submit an application to the lender, which usually performs a credit check. Before agreeing to the loan transfer, make sure you understand whether the lender can make the improvements you’re looking for on the new loan, such as the monthly payment amount, any fees you’ll have to pay and how much interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

Once your application is accepted and you’ve agreed to the new terms, you can pay off your old student loan and transfer the debt to your new account. From here on out, you’ll work exclusively with the new lender — and potentially a new servicer — under a new agreement.

Here are ways you can transfer your debt by taking out a new loan — and ideally, get better terms in the process.

Take out a direct consolidation loan. If you have several federal student loans, this option lets you roll them into one new loan with a fixed interest rate and a single monthly payment. Because the Department of Education is still your lender, you’ll also keep federal repayment protections while simplifying your payments. Plus, you can choose your new loan servicer during the consolidation process — a lesser-known but valuable perk.

Keep in mind that “consolidating just for purposes of changing servicers may not be a good idea,” says Adam S. Minsky, an attorney specializing in student loans. Under certain programs, like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans, your loans can be forgiven after making a certain number of payments. But consolidation will mean taking out a new loan and resetting the credit you’ve received toward forgiveness.

Before consolidating, consider the financial and opportunity costs involved. This approach may mean losing certain borrower benefits, rolling unpaid interest into the principal balance and paying more in interest over the life of the loan as you further stretch out payments.

Refinance to a private lender. When you refinance student loans, you’ll take out a new loan and move all of your old loan debt — federal, private or both — into one new loan with a new lender. That private lender could be a bank, credit union or online lender. Refinancing could be a good option if you’ll pay much less interest over the life of the new loan or you can access flexible terms and a better loan servicer.

However, if you’re refinancing federal student loans to a private loan, you’ll forfeit certain protections such as loan forgiveness, postponement options and flexible repayment plans. “You’re banking on the fact that you’re not going to have a financial hardship,” Dlugozima says.

If your loans are already privately owned, Minsky says, “there isn’t much of a downside to refinancing an existing private loan with a better private one.”

Transfer the balance to a credit card. With this option, the credit card issuer pays off your student loan debt and moves the balance to your credit card account.

This move typically only makes sense if you qualify for a card that offers a 0% introductory interest rate and if you can pay off the balance within that introductory time frame. The longest are typically 18 to 21 months. Look for a card that allows you to transfer student loan debt and has a high enough credit limit to accommodate your loan. Although card issuers typically allow you to transfer different types of debt to a credit card, including student loans, not all do. Also make sure you understand the circumstances under which the card issuer can revoke the introductory rate; otherwise, you could unexpectedly end up paying interest.

Just like with refinancing, you’ll lose protections if you’re transferring federal student loans to a credit card, Minsky says. “And if you’re not able to pay off the loan within the 0% interest period, then you’re going to wind up paying a lot more in interest.” The average student loan interest rate can range from about 2% to 15%, depending on whether it’s federal or private, while the average credit card interest rate is about 17%.

Divide your loan balance by the number of months you would need to pay off the balance before the interest applies. Then decide if you can make that work, and if it’s worth the risks.

What to Do After the Transfer Is Complete

>Make sure the details are accurately documented by your lender and the credit bureaus. First, ask your old lender for a letter stating the loan is paid off in full and keep physical and digital versions of this letter.

Next, review your credit. Your old loan accounts should appear on your credit reports with a note that says the loan is either transferred or paid in full and closed. The new loan account should appear on your credit reports with the correct balance.

>Alternatives to Getting a New Student Loan

There are ways to make meaningful changes to your student loan without going through the process of getting a new one.

Apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program can get a new loan servicer and eventually shed some debt. If your application is approved, your federal student loans will be moved to FedLoan Servicing, which administers all PSLF accounts. After making a certain number of qualifying payments on your student loans, the remaining debt will be forgiven. Borrowers enter this program strictly to work toward loan forgiveness — not to change loan servicers. But if FedLoan Servicing is an improvement over your current loan servicer, then it’s an added perk.

Pay off your loans early. Sometimes the best way to deal with a vexing student loan is to pay it off early, effectively getting rid of the lender and loan servicer altogether. This may be a good option for those who are stuck with high interest rates but have a low loan balance and can come up with the extra money for a higher monthly payment. A nonprofit credit counseling agency can help you create a budget that allows you to meet that goal. Starting a side hustle is one way to earn money for the higher payment. Checking out jobs that offer student loan payment benefits is another. Or, if you’re looking for a bigger change, some programs offer money in exchange for moving to a new city.

Work with the lender. If refinancing, consolidating, a credit card balance transfer or an early loan payoff isn’t right for you, then contact your loan servicer to ask about other options. Federal loans come with many borrower protections and repayment plans, but your options through private loans will depend on the lender. You may be able to adjust your payment plan or due date or enter a hardship program, Dlugozima says.

“The fine print is really what’s going to dictate what might be out there,” Dlugozima says. “That being said, it’s always worth a phone call to find out your options because you never know until you ask.”

