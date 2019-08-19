Campus Resources for International Students

Life at a U.S. college Moving to the U.S. for college can be a bit of a culture shock. A…

Life at a U.S. college

Moving to the U.S. for college can be a bit of a culture shock. A new country, friends and experiences await, but getting started can be a daunting process. Fortunately, international students don’t have to go it alone. Resources are abundant on college campuses. From the international student office to the student union, here’s where to start.

International student office

Mandee Heller Adler, founder and president of Florida-based International College Counselors, describes the international student office as “the first and most essential stop in an international student’s life.” Students should turn to the international student office for visa and immigration issues, but also as a starting point to find other resources on campus.

Faculty

Rather than being intimidated by brainiac professors, students should try to get to know them. While that may be difficult, it can be worth the trouble. “Forming a relationship with a professor is hard for all students. I always recommend students — even if they don’t need it academically — go to a professor’s office hours,” Adler says. Other advice includes attending faculty meet and greets and seeking out professors from a student’s home country.

Academic advisers

An academic adviser helps students stay on track for their degree program, working with them to select the appropriate courses in their field of study. Students may receive help through an advising center or an assigned faculty member in their field of study. Stacy Soderstrom, assistant director for international student and scholar services at Central Washington University, wrote in an email that as incoming freshmen “many international students are not in a declared major and thus receive general academic advising about major options, career paths with those fields and best courses to take to determine student interest whilst fulfilling university graduation requirements.” Academic advisers also help with class registration and determining how to apply college credit earned at a prior institution.

The counseling center

It’s normal to experience feelings of stress, culture shock and isolation as a new college student in the U.S. But instead of handling those issues alone, international students should turn to campus counseling services. According to the website for The New School in New York, a popular destination for international students, common reasons for seeking counseling are “depression, anxiety, stress, academic struggles.” Difficulty adjusting to school, issues with self-esteem, body image and gender identity, sexual violence and suicidal thoughts are among a variety of other matters for which students seek help.

The writing center

Even with a good TOEFL score, writing academic papers in English may prove to be a challenge for international students. If this is the case, students should consider turning to the college writing center for help. “International students can receive assistance with the writing process, brainstorming, outlining, grammatical constructs, revision, formatting and, of course, citations within student work,” Soderstrom says, adding that writing centers typically provide peer-to-peer support to enable student success.

The career services center

International students don’t typically have the same employment options as their domestic peers, depending on the type of visa they have, but the college career services center should be able to help determine a student’s eligibility for jobs and internships. According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, career services centers typically focus on “vocational aspirations, developing skills and providing contacts.” Other services include helping students understand cross-cultural business norms, reviewing resumes and preparing for interviews.

The legal services center

International students who run afoul of the law or just want to understand the U.S. legal system better should check out the college’s legal services center. Officials there may be able to help with anything from immigration issues to underage drinking restrictions in the U.S. According to the Indiana University–Bloomington website, for example, students can access a range of services, including legal advice and representation, a free lease analysis for off-campus rentals and assistance with criminal charges.

The student union

One of the fastest ways to feel at home in a college community is to make new friends. “The student union is a great place to meet other students,” Adler says, adding that it’s usually where student organizations are housed. Students can connect with their fellow students across various organizations, ranging from career interests to specific clubs for countries, regions and more. Student unions are central to campus life, often home to restaurants and game rooms, with some offering even more adventurous amenities such as climbing walls and bowling alleys.

Find the school for you.

International applicants can learn more about how to choose a college by checking out the complete rankings of the Best Colleges to find the right school. For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

International student resources at U.S. colleges

— International student office

— Faculty

— Academic advisers

— The counseling center

— The writing center

— The career services center

— The legal services center

— The student union

More from U.S. News

International Student Housing Options in the U.S.

2-Year Colleges With the Most International Students

What International Students Should Know About Recent U.S. Trends

Campus Resources for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/20/19: This slideshow has been updated with new information.