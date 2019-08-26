Bone Marrow Transplants for Blood Cancer

A diagnosis of a hematopoietic malignancy, or blood cancer, can be quite devastating. In my practice as a hematologist-oncologist, I…

A diagnosis of a hematopoietic malignancy, or blood cancer, can be quite devastating. In my practice as a hematologist-oncologist, I see patients with a wide range of such cancers, including acute myeloid or lymphoid leukemia, chronic myelocytic or lymphocytic leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Most blood cancers originate in the body’s bone marrow, the soft and spongy tissue inside the bones. Hematopoietic stem cells reside in the bone marrow and produce all the circulating blood cells: red and white blood cells, as well as platelets. Blood cancer develops when one of these stem cells transforms into a cancer stem cell through a series of DNA mutations. Cancer cells then begin to accumulate in the bone marrow and eventually in the blood, severely decreasing the production of normal blood cells. As a result, patients experience severe fatigue due to low red blood cells (anemia), bleeding due to low platelets and severe infections due to low white blood cells. Without treatment, these conditions are almost invariably fatal — within days to weeks for acute leukemia, and months to years for more chronic forms of leukemia.

Fortunately, many breakthrough medical discoveries have revolutionized and completely changed the treatment of blood cancers. The most innovative and promising is a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, or bone marrow transplant, which “repopulates” the bone marrow with healthy new stem cells. By undergoing a bone marrow transplant, many people with blood cancer are able to achieve a cure. When such transplants were first introduced in the 1970s, they were risky endeavors; it was not unusual for patients’ bodies to reject the new stem cells, or for patients to succumb to severe infection. But over the past two decades, scientists have made great strides, and today the procedure is much safer and less physically taxing.

Bone Marrow Transplant: What to Expect

If you or a loved one is deemed a good candidate for a bone marrow transplant, you can expect the entire process to unfold over several months. First, your medical team will harvest the stem cells, either from the patient (an autologous transplant) or from a donor (allogeneic transplant). The next step is the “conditioning” process — the killing of all cells in your bone marrow (both healthy and cancerous) using chemotherapy and/or radiation. The conditioning process also suppresses your immune system and prepares your bone marrow for accepting the new stem cells.

The conditioning regimen can be done in the hospital or as an outpatient, depending on your age and the type of cancer you have. In recent years, I’ve watched these treatments become much less toxic and better tolerated — even by elderly patients who in the past were not considered candidates.

Once the conditioning regimen is finished, you’re ready for the actual transplant. This is done in the hospital through a series of IV transfusions. The new stem cells travel right to your bone marrow, and once they engraft, they begin to make healthy new blood cells. Because your immune system is so fragile at this point, many precautions will be taken in the hospital to keep you safe from various infections, and often, you will require blood transfusions (of red blood cells and/or platelets).

The Harvesting Process

It is most common for patients with leukemia to receive healthy, blood-forming stem cells from a donor: often a family member (such as a brother or sister) or an unrelated donor from a bone marrow donor registry whose tissue type is a close match. The good news is that improvements in conditioning regimens have now made it possible for transplants to be possible from half-match or “haplo” donors (parents, children, second-degree relatives), which means that the allogenic procedure is now accessible to nearly everyone.

The bone marrow “harvest” process carries few risks for the donor and complications are rare. The stem cells can be harvested from the blood stream through a procedure called apheresis, or they can be directly removed from the bone marrow in the hip bone. For the latter, the donor undergoes general anesthesia, and then a surgical team extracts the stem cells — about two pints — from the back of the hip bone. The process takes one to two hours, and the donor is usually able to leave the hospital within a few hours or by the next day with nothing more than some soreness in the hip area.

Depending on the type of blood cancer you have, your doctors may decide it’s better for you to receive your own blood cells (an autologous transplant). This is typically done for patients with myeloma or lymphoma. With this type of transplant, your healthy stem cells are removed, then frozen and stored while you undergo the conditioning regimen. Autologous transplants can be easier for the body to tolerate since you are getting your own cells back and you are not at risk of long-term complications.

Recovering After the Transplant

Once the bone marrow transplant is complete, your medical team will need to keep a close eye on you to prevent and treat any side effects. Some patients remain in the hospital for a few weeks after the transplant. Many spend several months living in housing near the hospital, with limited exposure to other people to prevent infection and allow for easy access to the hospital if any complications occur.

One of the biggest risks during this period, beside severe infection, is graft-versus-host disease. This happens when the new immune system from the donor recognizes the patient’s own body/organs as foreign, and then sets about attacking it. Symptoms range from severe skin rashes and mouth sores to severe diarrhea and even lung or liver damage.

Fortunately, we’ve made significant advances in recent years that limit the severity of GVHD and other complications in many patients. And through a combination of supportive medications and prophylactic treatment, we’ve shortened the time it takes for the new stem cells to engraft. This means that patients’ immune systems rebound more quickly, leaving them less open to infection.

And there are more breakthroughs on the horizon. Scientists are studying new conditioning regimens to lower doses of chemotherapy and radiation before transplant. This could open the bone marrow transplant option to more candidates, including those who currently aren’t healthy enough to undergo the procedure. Another promising strategy, currently being used in clinical trials in both the United States and Europe, is to use gene-editing tools to “fix” a patient’s own stem cells before re-infusing them back into the body.

