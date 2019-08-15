Body Dysmorphic Disorder: What Parents Need to Know

The combination of changes to the body and mind due to puberty makes many teens uber-conscious about their appearance. Plenty…

The combination of changes to the body and mind due to puberty makes many teens uber-conscious about their appearance. Plenty of teens delight in these changes, but even the ones who do may still struggle with some idealized version of what they want to look like versus what they think they look like. The wider the gap between those two visions the more distressed and insecure they may feel.

Social media only magnifies unrealistic ideals of appearance such that many teens find there’s a disconnect between their expectations and what they see in the mirror. The more a parent can help teens step away from these unhealthy comparisons the better, and deemphasizing appearance is also important. Nonetheless, peers will emphasize appearance, and this can take a toll.

While some body consciousness at this time is expected during adolescence, being consumed with a body part and dissatisfaction with it is not. The teen years are also often the time many first develop eating disorders and body dysmorphic disorder, when a person becomes preoccupied with what they see to be imperfections in their appearance and spends hours every day thinking about these perceived flaws.

It’s important to recognize when body image concerns are a symptom of a mental health condition, because the disorder will interfere with your child’s day-to-day functioning at school and in social and family relationships. It’s also important to discern what type of disorder is causing the symptoms because treatment for each differs.

A teen sometimes wishing a certain body part looked somewhat different is not a big concern. But teens who do any of the following may be struggling with a disorder:

— Spending hours looking at themselves in the mirror.

— Seeking frequent reassurance about their appearance.

— Avoiding or choosing certain clothing to hide body parts.

— Avoiding eating.

— Constantly exercising.

— Taking laxatives or vomiting up food.

— Avoiding social activity to hide from peers.

Often these behaviors take up more time than parents realize. Your child may privately engage in or purposefully hide such behaviors from you. So if you do see something, say something, because it’s likely the tip of the iceberg.

In such cases, it’s important that parents ask teens if they feel unhappy with their body or face or hair — whatever they seem concerned about. Ask them how unhappy are they. How do they handle this unhappiness? Is it changing the way they would ordinarily behave or socialize? And for how much of their day do they think about it?

Sometimes it can be difficult to tell if the issue is an eating disorder or body dysmorphia. There can be a gray area where the two disorders look very much alike, since the area of concern in both cases is the body.

More often BDD is a belief and preoccupation with a body part, like the nose or hairline or waist, looking abnormal to the afflicted person even though the body part is normal. While more typically one body part, BDD can be about the whole body as well and include weight concerns (e.g. “my arms look fat”).

The teen sees a distortion that no amount of reassurance changes. They likely spend hours looking at this body part, and thinking of ways to change it. At some point, they may pursue plastic surgery in an attempt to change the body part. Sometimes, those who have BDD may find that as their concerns about one body part fade, they become concerned with another aspect of their appearance.

Unlike eating disorders, BDD is considered to be related to obsessive compulsive disorder. OCD and BDD may even occur together and tend to run in families. Teens with BDD can become depressed due to being so distraught over their perceived abnormality. They may dress to cover it, hide from peers, avoid school and stop socializing, and their thoughts about it feel constant.

Treatment for BDD may include undergoing talk therapy — specifically cognitive behavioral therapy — and taking antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.

Teens who suffer from eating disorders also see distortions not consistent with reality, but it’s about their shape and weight. They try to address these distortions by reducing how many calories they consume through disordered eating. Sometimes that includes methods of expelling food from the body before it’s actually fully metabolized — like making themselves throw up or taking laxatives — as well as attempts to burn lots of calories through exercise.

Teens don’t need to lose weight to have an eating disorder, however. Rather, it has more to do with their behaviors around consuming and eliminating food. It also has to do with their self-image and their thoughts about their body weight and shape.

It’s true that teens with eating disorders may also be upset by specific body parts or other aspects of their appearance as well, like their nose or eyes or acne on their skin. But this is not their primary concern, or what causes them to alter behavior around eating. Teens with eating disorders may also develop depression and anxiety. Eating disorders are more complicated to treat and require a combination of therapy and sometimes medication or inpatient treatment to rehabilitate how a person eats and one’s body image.

It is also possible to have both an eating disorder and BDD, but more often it is one or the other, and a skilled mental health professional can help tease out what’s actually going on. The earlier in life either disorder is identified and treated, the more likely teens are to respond to treatment, get their life back on track and avoid struggling with either disorder again in the future.

