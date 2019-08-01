BlackRock in talks to acquire Leesburg’s Cofense

It’s time to un-merge a merger. Cofense investor BlackRock Inc. is in advanced talks to take over the Leesburg-based cybersecurity…

It’s time to un-merge a merger.

Cofense investor BlackRock Inc. is in advanced talks to take over the Leesburg-based cybersecurity firm, after a U.S. national security panel asked buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management to sell its stake, Reuters reports.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which scrutinizes M&A activity with foreign acquirers for potential national security concerns, hasn’t disclosed why it asked Pamplona to sell its 47% stake in Cofense. The company offers software and services that protect email users from phishing attacks.

It’s a rare, high-profile examples of CFIUS undoing a deal that was already completed. CFIUS launched a pilot program last year to require the review of some investments in U.S. technology companies that it deems critical.

A major investor in Pamplona’s private equity funds is Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, who was included in an “oligarchs’ watchlist” by the U.S. Treasury Department, though he has not…