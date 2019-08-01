BlackRock in talks to acquire Leesburg’s Cofense

It’s time to un-merge a merger.
Cofense investor BlackRock Inc. is in advanced talks to take over the Leesburg-based cybersecurity firm, after a U.S. national security panel asked buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management to sell its stake, Reuters reports.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which scrutinizes M&A activity with foreign acquirers for potential national security concerns, hasn’t disclosed why it asked Pamplona to sell its 47% stake in Cofense. The company offers software and services that protect email users from phishing attacks.
It’s a rare, high-profile examples of CFIUS undoing a deal that was already completed. CFIUS launched a pilot program last year to require the review of some investments in U.S. technology companies that it deems critical.
A major investor in Pamplona’s private equity funds is Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, who was included in an “oligarchs’ watchlist” by the U.S. Treasury Department, though he has not…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.