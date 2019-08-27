Best Labor Day Sales to Shop for 2019

Like most three-day weekends, Labor Day boasts an impressive array of sales. In addition to seeing the usual mattress and…

Like most three-day weekends, Labor Day boasts an impressive array of sales. In addition to seeing the usual mattress and appliance deals that pop up during holiday sales weekends, you’ll find plenty of end-of-season clearance sales on outdoor items such as grills and patio sets.

These are the best sales to shop for Labor Day weekend 2019:

— Bed Bath & Beyond

— Best Buy

— BJ’s Wholesale Club

— Home Depot

— Kohl’s

— Lowe’s

— Mattress Firm

— Overstock

— Pier 1

— Purple

— REI

— Serta

— Sam’s Club

— Walmart

— Wayfair

— World Market

Note that some Labor Day weekend sales have already begun if you’re ready to start before the weekend.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Enjoy department-wide markdowns and discounts on specific products alike through Labor Day weekend. Highlights include up to 40% off select premium cutlery, up to 25% off select fans, up to $100 off Dyson vacuums and up to $150 off select iRobot Roomba models.

Best Buy

The retailer is holding a sale on major and small appliances. Save up to 40% on washers, dryers, refrigerators, blenders, air fryers and more. Buying certain brands can also get you free gift cards. For example, get $25 to $300 in Best Buy e-gift cards when you purchase select Whirlpool or KitchenAid appliances.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s is running a variety of tech and home deals for its members during its Labor Day sale, which is live Aug. 27 through Sept. 25. Highlights include $400 off an LG 75-inch 4K TV, $40 off the Samsung Galaxy 10.1-inch tablet (128 GB), $50 off the 128 GB Apple iPad and $80 off the Blackstone 28-inch griddle.

Home Depot

Select appliances are up to 40% off through Sept. 11. Save up to $1,900 when you buy sets (range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave) from brands including LG and Samsung. In addition, there are plenty of other discounts throughout the store. Bath and kitchen essentials are up to 40% off through the weekend. And select blenders are 25% off through Sept. 2.

Kohl’s

Check the retailer’s website late in the week. It’s known for running a Labor Day promotion code for an instant discount on purchases. Want to shop early? Get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent through Aug. 28. Redeem it from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3.

Lowe’s

The Lowe’s Labor Day weekend sale features a variety of discounts on yard and outdoor items, including 20% off select grills, up to 35% off select tools and up to 15% off select outdoor power equipment. There are plenty of savings for indoor home improvements as well, including up to 40% off kitchen and bathroom essentials.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is offering king mattresses for the price of a queen, as well as queen mattresses for the price of a twin. Plus, when you spend $499, get a free adjustable base. Shop the sale through Sept. 2.

Overstock

The Labor Day Blowout sale features up to 15% off all patio sets. Plus, get rugs starting at $49 and dining room tables starting at $199.

Pier 1

Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, get an extra 25% off your entire purchase, both in stores and online.

Purple

The online mattress, bedding and comfort product retailer is offering a free sheet set and two pillows with the purchase of any mattress. The deal is valid until 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.

REI

Camping season is coming to a close. But with the weather still warm in many areas, you can shop REI’s Labor Day Clearance Sale through Sept. 2 and squeeze in one more adventure. Labor Day deals include up to 30% off camping tents, cookware and other gear, up to 50% off summer clothing, up to 20% off bikes, up to 40% off select sandals and up to 25% off kayaks and paddleboards.

Serta

Serta’s Labor Day sale runs through Sept. 9 and features up to $500 off Serta iComfort or iComfort Hybrid mattresses. Or purchase a Serta iComfort or iComfort Hybrid mattress set and receive a free upgrade to a Serta Motion Slim adjustable foundation in the same size.

Sam’s Club

Members can get up to $800 off select major appliances, furniture and mattresses until Sept. 10. Plus, find end-of-season discounts on grills, patio furniture and spas.

Walmart

Walmart has marked down grills, patio furniture and other summer items. The Cuisinart 360-degree griddle cooking center is $77 off, and select patio sets are between $60 and $270 off. Navigate to Walmart’s Labor Day Savings Center online to shop the deals.

Wayfair

Get up to 75% off most major home decor and furniture categories through Sept. 3. Labor Day deals include bedroom furniture starting at $89, area rugs starting at $49.99 and outdoor furniture up to 65% off.

World Market

Through Sept. 2, save 30% on regular-price living, dining and office furniture with promo code FURNDEAL30. All orders over $75 get free shipping.

