BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|59754
|35.35
|35.07
|35.19+.04
|AberFitc .80
|26304
|15.49
|14.70
|14.93+.48
|Alibaba
|50842
|175.25
|172.66
|174.21+1.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|34738
|9.15
|9.07
|9.09+.01
|Altria 3.36f
|47909
|44.58
|43.80
|43.93—.32
|Ambev .05e
|122167
|4.55
|4.49
|4.52+.04
|Annaly 1e
|80440
|8.38
|8.28
|8.35+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|25147
|3.36
|3.01
|3.05—.32
|AuroraCn
|37672
|5.62
|5.50
|5.52—.03
|BPPLC 2.44
|28840
|37.13
|36.76
|36.86—.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|83121
|7.97
|7.85
|7.95+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|62319
|3.80
|3.73
|3.76—.02
|BkofAm .72f
|162886
|27.69
|27.35
|27.52+.19
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|83896
|19.50
|19.04
|19.40+.12
|BestBuy 2
|23024
|64.39
|62.88
|63.85+.36
|BigLots 1.20
|72841
|25.74
|22.70
|22.83+.82
|BoxIncn
|28188
|14.98
|14.26
|14.74+.61
|BrMySq 1.64
|22717
|48.59
|47.80
|47.84—.44
|CVSHealth 2
|21789
|61.10
|60.26
|61.01+.86
|CallonPet
|44590
|4.36
|4.08
|4.19—.18
|CampSp 1.40
|66356
|48.03
|44.75
|46.94+3.63
|CanopyGrn
|20860
|24.75
|23.65
|23.69—.44
|Cemex .29t
|75634
|3.81
|3.61
|3.76+.19
|CntryLink 1
|25774
|11.47
|11.27
|11.35+.04
|ChesEng
|174959
|1.53
|1.41
|1.44—.10
|CgpVelLCrd
|103118
|12.56
|11.27
|11.62—.99
|CgpVelICrd
|121970
|6.76
|6.14
|6.59+.48
|Citigroup 2.04f
|45988
|64.82
|64.19
|64.51+.61
|ClevCliffs .24f
|20859
|8.15
|7.87
|7.98+.01
|Clouderan
|28219
|7.22
|7.01
|7.14+.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|21447
|55.22
|54.81
|54.97—.08
|Coeur
|23193
|5.54
|5.34
|5.52+.12
|DellCn
|95369
|53.20
|49.82
|50.73+3.96
|DenburyR
|44903
|1.19
|1.08
|1.11—.07
|DevonE .32
|21235
|22.91
|21.94
|22.06—.48
|DxGBullrs
|40887
|41.73
|38.96
|40.91+.98
|DxGlMBrrs
|33273
|13.83
|12.77
|13.14—.41
|DirSPBears
|36797
|18.42
|17.90
|18.24+.05
|DirDGlBrrs
|74778
|6.61
|6.16
|6.29—.14
|DxSPOGBls
|71535
|3.40
|3.04
|3.14—.21
|Disney 1.76
|21986
|138.50
|136.83
|136.93—.91
|EQTCorp .12
|22793
|10.75
|9.90
|10.02—.74
|EnCanag .07
|102507
|4.51
|4.37
|4.41—.09
|EndvSilvg
|24951
|2.73
|2.53
|2.68+.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|25846
|13.59
|13.37
|13.46—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|26118
|69.08
|68.06
|68.23—.21
|FangHldrs
|27107
|2.74
|2.12
|2.28+.10
|FordM .60a
|152951
|9.23
|9.10
|9.13+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|46548
|9.27
|9.10
|9.17+.05
|GameStop 1.52
|48427
|4.36
|3.97
|4.12—.12
|Gap .97
|24500
|16.06
|15.59
|15.79—.13
|GenElec .04
|156742
|8.25
|8.11
|8.22+.11
|Gerdau .02e
|57866
|3.05
|2.99
|3.04+.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|25031
|6.11
|5.78
|5.99+.13
|Guess .90
|20268
|18.69
|17.83
|18.20+.08
|HPInc .64
|26168
|18.51
|18.29
|18.32+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|45415
|19.13
|18.51
|18.82+.29
|HarmonyG .05
|59474
|3.77
|3.62
|3.73+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|25556
|1.80
|1.72
|1.79+.03
|HPEntn .45e
|24111
|13.92
|13.68
|13.82+.14
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|24146
|3.83
|3.75
|3.79—.01
|iPtShFutn
|141606
|27.64
|26.30
|27.24+.39
|iShGold
|101177
|14.67
|14.59
|14.61—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|72873
|41.10
|40.64
|40.97+.68
|iShHK .61e
|34597
|23.00
|22.79
|22.82—.43
|iShSilver
|140273
|17.26
|17.09
|17.20+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|58218
|39.23
|39.00
|39.05—.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|221026
|40.22
|39.96
|40.08+.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|41661
|128.75
|128.51
|128.53—.29
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|41464
|147.12
|146.61
|146.79—.45
|iSEafe 1.66e
|116576
|63.42
|62.93
|63.08+.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|62672
|87.39
|86.100
|87.07—.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|65551
|149.97
|148.04
|148.86—.25
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|20544
|59.43
|58.98
|59.11+.11
|Infosyss
|26051
|11.50
|11.37
|11.42+.03
|iShJapanrs
|23627
|54.07
|53.75
|53.80+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|46207
|48.31
|48.01
|48.14+.20
|ItauUnHs
|86063
|8.31
|8.20
|8.25+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|37823
|110.56
|109.48
|109.86+.64
|JohnJn 3.80
|21090
|129.10
|127.62
|127.95—.30
|Keycorp .74f
|24296
|16.76
|16.57
|16.67+.22
|KindMorg 1
|45185
|20.47
|20.23
|20.24—.17
|Kinrossg
|46154
|5.07
|4.91
|5.01+.02
|Lannett
|21885
|9.46
|8.69
|9.41+.53
|LyonBasA 4.20
|21753
|77.99
|76.06
|77.32+1.99
|Macys 1.51
|42138
|15.25
|14.77
|14.85—.07
|Mallinckdt
|126459
|3.10
|2.38
|2.63—.46
|MarathnO .20
|27084
|12.28
|11.82
|11.90—.30
|McDerIrs
|32921
|4.88
|4.66
|4.73+.01
|MorgStan 1.40f
|28660
|41.87
|41.30
|41.62+.33
|Nabors .24
|46748
|1.85
|1.69
|1.73—.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|63147
|4.98
|4.94
|4.97+.05
|OasisPet
|66061
|3.39
|3.05
|3.12—.19
|OcciPet 3.16f
|19794
|43.88
|42.79
|43.07—.30
|Oracle .96
|21254
|52.55
|51.75
|52.04—.13
|Penney
|96818
|.82
|.71
|.75+.03
|PetrbrsA
|37363
|12.36
|12.14
|12.26+.12
|Petrobras
|53696
|13.69
|13.44
|13.55+.15
|Pfizer 1.44
|47317
|35.72
|35.28
|35.42+.09
|PhilipMor 4.56
|23864
|73.22
|71.98
|72.28—.45
|PUltSP500s
|21056
|53.43
|51.91
|52.44—.10
|PrUCruders
|34146
|17.87
|16.65
|16.98—.93
|ProShSPrs
|27067
|26.80
|26.54
|26.72+.03
|PrUShSPrs
|27405
|30.96
|30.36
|30.75+.05
|RangeRs .08
|42881
|3.78
|3.39
|3.50—.27
|RegionsFn .62
|38616
|14.80
|14.59
|14.70+.23
|RiteAidrs
|25335
|6.42
|5.76
|6.25+.49
|SpdrGold
|35746
|144.54
|143.84
|143.99—.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|224362
|294.24
|291.42
|292.42—.16
|SprBl1-3brs
|24902
|91.62
|91.61
|91.61+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|28996
|50.63
|49.99
|50.26+.26
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|121201
|22.11
|21.32
|21.54—.44
|Salesforce
|34865
|158.22
|153.70
|154.54—1.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|54064
|33.12
|32.19
|32.40+.14
|SibanyeG .14r
|19955
|5.71
|5.41
|5.71+.17
|SlackTcn
|22261
|30.21
|28.25
|28.61—1.37
|SnapIncAn
|45563
|15.97
|15.55
|15.61—.18
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|19938
|58.28
|57.82
|57.92—.20
|SwstnEngy
|86809
|1.74
|1.60
|1.64—.11
|Squaren
|24511
|63.46
|61.15
|61.55—1.29
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|31927
|61.15
|60.58
|60.78—.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|63351
|58.20
|57.14
|57.39—.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|180912
|27.06
|26.82
|26.94+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|28660
|76.26
|75.61
|75.87+.42
|SPTech .78e
|33957
|80.17
|78.96
|79.34—.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|47797
|62.80
|62.39
|62.59+.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|26910
|42.89
|42.36
|42.49+.21
|TallgELPn 2.08f
|27928
|19.55
|19.40
|19.47+.10
|Tapestry 1.35
|22992
|20.95
|20.39
|20.57+.29
|TevaPhrm .73e
|70575
|7.05
|6.74
|6.85—.12
|Transocn
|77109
|4.73
|4.38
|4.44—.14
|32172
|42.70
|41.90
|42.19—.30
|UberTchn
|32111
|33.13
|32.04
|32.15—.61
|USOilFd
|169135
|11.76
|11.35
|11.46—.32
|USSteel .20
|44292
|11.28
|10.88
|11.07—.01
|ValeSA .29e
|122923
|11.15
|11.00
|11.06+.34
|VanEGold .06e
|128137
|30.14
|29.45
|29.94+.28
|VnEkRus .01e
|31254
|22.39
|22.21
|22.28+.18
|VnEkSemi .58e
|20361
|115.38
|113.91
|114.48+.79
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|34492
|11.75
|11.36
|11.47—.06
|VanEJrGld
|25906
|41.75
|40.63
|41.40+.46
|VangEmg 1.10e
|42597
|40.45
|40.16
|40.26+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|26821
|40.20
|39.90
|39.99+.10
|VerizonCm 2.41
|26156
|58.31
|57.90
|58.13+.19
|Vipshop
|27171
|8.52
|8.31
|8.38+.01
|WPXEngy
|20476
|11.00
|10.57
|10.72—.17
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|48996
|46.84
|46.44
|46.73+.54
|WhitngPetrs
|25989
|7.23
|6.78
|6.91—.30
|WTIndia .22e
|24978
|23.28
|23.12
|23.18+.05
|Yamanag .02
|59998
|3.71
|3.56
|3.66+.05
|—————————
