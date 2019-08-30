BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 59754…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 59754 35.35 35.07 35.19+.04 AberFitc .80 26304 15.49 14.70 14.93+.48 Alibaba 50842 175.25 172.66 174.21+1.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 34738 9.15 9.07 9.09+.01 Altria 3.36f 47909 44.58 43.80 43.93—.32 Ambev .05e 122167 4.55 4.49 4.52+.04 Annaly 1e 80440 8.38 8.28 8.35+.04 AnteroRes 1 25147 3.36 3.01 3.05—.32 AuroraCn 37672 5.62 5.50 5.52—.03 BPPLC 2.44 28840 37.13 36.76 36.86—.09 BcoBrads .06a 83121 7.97 7.85 7.95+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 62319 3.80 3.73 3.76—.02 BkofAm .72f 162886 27.69 27.35 27.52+.19 BarrickGld 2.82e 83896 19.50 19.04 19.40+.12 BestBuy 2 23024 64.39 62.88 63.85+.36 BigLots 1.20 72841 25.74 22.70 22.83+.82 BoxIncn 28188 14.98 14.26 14.74+.61 BrMySq 1.64 22717 48.59 47.80 47.84—.44 CVSHealth 2 21789 61.10 60.26 61.01+.86 CallonPet 44590 4.36 4.08 4.19—.18 CampSp 1.40 66356 48.03 44.75 46.94+3.63 CanopyGrn 20860 24.75 23.65 23.69—.44 Cemex .29t 75634 3.81 3.61 3.76+.19 CntryLink 1 25774 11.47 11.27 11.35+.04 ChesEng 174959 1.53 1.41 1.44—.10 CgpVelLCrd 103118 12.56 11.27 11.62—.99 CgpVelICrd 121970 6.76 6.14 6.59+.48 Citigroup 2.04f 45988 64.82 64.19 64.51+.61 ClevCliffs .24f 20859 8.15 7.87 7.98+.01 Clouderan 28219 7.22 7.01 7.14+.12 CocaCola 1.60 21447 55.22 54.81 54.97—.08 Coeur 23193 5.54 5.34 5.52+.12 DellCn 95369 53.20 49.82 50.73+3.96 DenburyR 44903 1.19 1.08 1.11—.07 DevonE .32 21235 22.91 21.94 22.06—.48 DxGBullrs 40887 41.73 38.96 40.91+.98 DxGlMBrrs 33273 13.83 12.77 13.14—.41 DirSPBears 36797 18.42 17.90 18.24+.05 DirDGlBrrs 74778 6.61 6.16 6.29—.14 DxSPOGBls 71535 3.40 3.04 3.14—.21 Disney 1.76 21986 138.50 136.83 136.93—.91 EQTCorp .12 22793 10.75 9.90 10.02—.74 EnCanag .07 102507 4.51 4.37 4.41—.09 EndvSilvg 24951 2.73 2.53 2.68+.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 25846 13.59 13.37 13.46—.02 ExxonMbl 3.48 26118 69.08 68.06 68.23—.21 FangHldrs 27107 2.74 2.12 2.28+.10 FordM .60a 152951 9.23 9.10 9.13+.01 FrptMcM .20 46548 9.27 9.10 9.17+.05 GameStop 1.52 48427 4.36 3.97 4.12—.12 Gap .97 24500 16.06 15.59 15.79—.13 GenElec .04 156742 8.25 8.11 8.22+.11 Gerdau .02e 57866 3.05 2.99 3.04+.07 GoldFLtd .01e 25031 6.11 5.78 5.99+.13 Guess .90 20268 18.69 17.83 18.20+.08 HPInc .64 26168 18.51 18.29 18.32+.23 Hallibrtn .72 45415 19.13 18.51 18.82+.29 HarmonyG .05 59474 3.77 3.62 3.73+.03 HeclaM .01e 25556 1.80 1.72 1.79+.03 HPEntn .45e 24111 13.92 13.68 13.82+.14 IAMGldg 1.52f 24146 3.83 3.75 3.79—.01 iPtShFutn 141606 27.64 26.30 27.24+.39 iShGold 101177 14.67 14.59 14.61—.01 iShBrazil .67e 72873 41.10 40.64 40.97+.68 iShHK .61e 34597 23.00 22.79 22.82—.43 iShSilver 140273 17.26 17.09 17.20+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 58218 39.23 39.00 39.05—.08 iShEMkts .59e 221026 40.22 39.96 40.08+.20 iShiBoxIG 3.87 41661 128.75 128.51 128.53—.29 iSh20yrT 3.05 41464 147.12 146.61 146.79—.45 iSEafe 1.66e 116576 63.42 62.93 63.08+.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 62672 87.39 86.100 87.07—.18 iShR2K 1.77e 65551 149.97 148.04 148.86—.25 iShCorEafe 1.56e 20544 59.43 58.98 59.11+.11 Infosyss 26051 11.50 11.37 11.42+.03 iShJapanrs 23627 54.07 53.75 53.80+.05 iShCorEM .95e 46207 48.31 48.01 48.14+.20 ItauUnHs 86063 8.31 8.20 8.25+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 37823 110.56 109.48 109.86+.64 JohnJn 3.80 21090 129.10 127.62 127.95—.30 Keycorp .74f 24296 16.76 16.57 16.67+.22 KindMorg 1 45185 20.47 20.23 20.24—.17 Kinrossg 46154 5.07 4.91 5.01+.02 Lannett 21885 9.46 8.69 9.41+.53 LyonBasA 4.20 21753 77.99 76.06 77.32+1.99 Macys 1.51 42138 15.25 14.77 14.85—.07 Mallinckdt 126459 3.10 2.38 2.63—.46 MarathnO .20 27084 12.28 11.82 11.90—.30 McDerIrs 32921 4.88 4.66 4.73+.01 MorgStan 1.40f 28660 41.87 41.30 41.62+.33 Nabors .24 46748 1.85 1.69 1.73—.11 NokiaCp .19e 63147 4.98 4.94 4.97+.05 OasisPet 66061 3.39 3.05 3.12—.19 OcciPet 3.16f 19794 43.88 42.79 43.07—.30 Oracle .96 21254 52.55 51.75 52.04—.13 Penney 96818 .82 .71 .75+.03 PetrbrsA 37363 12.36 12.14 12.26+.12 Petrobras 53696 13.69 13.44 13.55+.15 Pfizer 1.44 47317 35.72 35.28 35.42+.09 PhilipMor 4.56 23864 73.22 71.98 72.28—.45 PUltSP500s 21056 53.43 51.91 52.44—.10 PrUCruders 34146 17.87 16.65 16.98—.93 ProShSPrs 27067 26.80 26.54 26.72+.03 PrUShSPrs 27405 30.96 30.36 30.75+.05 RangeRs .08 42881 3.78 3.39 3.50—.27 RegionsFn .62 38616 14.80 14.59 14.70+.23 RiteAidrs 25335 6.42 5.76 6.25+.49 SpdrGold 35746 144.54 143.84 143.99—.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 224362 294.24 291.42 292.42—.16 SprBl1-3brs 24902 91.62 91.61 91.61+.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 28996 50.63 49.99 50.26+.26 SpdrOGEx .73e 121201 22.11 21.32 21.54—.44 Salesforce 34865 158.22 153.70 154.54—1.40 Schlmbrg 2 54064 33.12 32.19 32.40+.14 SibanyeG .14r 19955 5.71 5.41 5.71+.17 SlackTcn 22261 30.21 28.25 28.61—1.37 SnapIncAn 45563 15.97 15.55 15.61—.18 SouthnCo 2.48f 19938 58.28 57.82 57.92—.20 SwstnEngy 86809 1.74 1.60 1.64—.11 Squaren 24511 63.46 61.15 61.55—1.29 SPCnSt 1.28e 31927 61.15 60.58 60.78—.02 SPEngy 2.04e 63351 58.20 57.14 57.39—.09 SPDRFncl .46e 180912 27.06 26.82 26.94+.11 SPInds 1.12e 28660 76.26 75.61 75.87+.42 SPTech .78e 33957 80.17 78.96 79.34—.21 SPUtil 1.55e 47797 62.80 62.39 62.59+.03 TaiwSemi .73e 26910 42.89 42.36 42.49+.21 TallgELPn 2.08f 27928 19.55 19.40 19.47+.10 Tapestry 1.35 22992 20.95 20.39 20.57+.29 TevaPhrm .73e 70575 7.05 6.74 6.85—.12 Transocn 77109 4.73 4.38 4.44—.14 Twitter 32172 42.70 41.90 42.19—.30 UberTchn 32111 33.13 32.04 32.15—.61 USOilFd 169135 11.76 11.35 11.46—.32 USSteel .20 44292 11.28 10.88 11.07—.01 ValeSA .29e 122923 11.15 11.00 11.06+.34 VanEGold .06e 128137 30.14 29.45 29.94+.28 VnEkRus .01e 31254 22.39 22.21 22.28+.18 VnEkSemi .58e 20361 115.38 113.91 114.48+.79 VEckOilSvc .47e 34492 11.75 11.36 11.47—.06 VanEJrGld 25906 41.75 40.63 41.40+.46 VangEmg 1.10e 42597 40.45 40.16 40.26+.11 VangFTSE 1.10e 26821 40.20 39.90 39.99+.10 VerizonCm 2.41 26156 58.31 57.90 58.13+.19 Vipshop 27171 8.52 8.31 8.38+.01 WPXEngy 20476 11.00 10.57 10.72—.17 WellsFargo 2.04f 48996 46.84 46.44 46.73+.54 WhitngPetrs 25989 7.23 6.78 6.91—.30 WTIndia .22e 24978 23.28 23.12 23.18+.05 Yamanag .02 59998 3.71 3.56 3.66+.05 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.