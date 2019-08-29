BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35045 2.26…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35045 2.26 2.18 2.21+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 80583 35.25 35.05 35.23+.27 AberFitc .80 96914 15.48 14.18 14.67—2.35 Alibaba 63636 173.45 170.95 173.37+5.89 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 62124 9.13 9.02 9.11+.11 Altria 3.36f 46150 46.30 44.88 45.26—.59 Ambev .05e 98093 4.45 4.38 4.43+.04 AnglogldA 25055 23.08 22.30 22.53—.77 Annaly 1e 96593 8.34 8.17 8.25—.03 AnteroRes 1 37489 3.35 3.09 3.32+.21 AtHomGrn 33345 7.02 6.39 6.68+.23 AuroraCn 40116 5.67 5.52 5.62+.04 BPPLC 2.44 38804 37.18 37.01 37.15+.32 BcoBrads .06a 28536 7.74 7.61 7.70+.05 BcoSantSA .21e 238194 3.80 3.75 3.76+.01 BkofAm .72f 240028 27.35 26.92 27.28+.43 BarrickGld 2.82e x115783 19.85 19.37 19.43—.47 BestBuy 2 89824 65.89 62.04 62.84—6.16 BlockHR 1.04 44054 26.04 23.87 24.58—2.30 BoxIncn 77523 14.35 12.46 14.09+.26 BrMySq 1.64 44006 49.14 47.87 47.91—.75 BurlStrs 34488 204.80 194.00 203.59+30.32 CVSHealth 2 25184 60.35 59.85 60.01+.53 CallonPet 41400 4.41 4.24 4.35+.14 CanopyGrn 24148 24.75 23.98 24.35+.15 Cemex .29t 73307 3.50 3.30 3.48+.21 CntryLink 1 x30273 11.43 11.23 11.26—.05 ChesEng 262819 1.57 1.48 1.54+.07 CgpVelLCrd 42553 12.65 12.22 12.64+.47 CgpVelICrd 96114 6.33 6.10 6.11—.24 Citigroup 2.04f 51060 64.05 63.10 63.99+1.63 ClevCliffs .24f 30931 8.00 7.83 7.95+.23 Clouderan 29632 7.06 6.80 7.01+.25 CocaCola 1.60 27686 55.34 54.60 55.01—.10 Coeur 32692 5.80 5.51 5.55—.16 DenburyR 83105 1.19 1.08 1.18+.11 DxGBullrs 54485 43.28 40.06 40.95—2.02 DxGlMBrrs 40664 13.40 12.42 13.12+.58 DirSPBears 68315 18.59 18.17 18.21—.74 DirDGlBrrs 117656 6.44 5.98 6.32+.30 DxSPOGBls 95980 3.39 3.15 3.37+.32 Disney 1.76 30768 138.30 137.42 138.00+1.45 DollarGen 1.28 36613 155.98 151.10 154.85+13.82 EQTCorp .12 24319 11.06 10.28 11.04+.85 EnCanag .07 123890 4.48 4.32 4.47+.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 26655 13.49 13.33 13.40+.11 ExxonMbl 3.48 36081 68.67 68.09 68.57+.89 FMajSilvg 26302 11.29 10.80 10.89—.33 FordM .60a 98912 9.14 9.03 9.10+.10 FrptMcM .20 63977 9.26 9.14 9.16+.21 GameStop 1.52 49865 4.14 3.75 4.14+.26 GenElec .04 237156 8.20 8.00 8.16+.22 Gerdau .02e 64205 2.98 2.85 2.97+.13 GoldFLtd .01e 29676 6.01 5.87 5.95—.05 GpSuprvin 24480 2.95 2.57 2.82—.08 Guess .90 55373 19.20 17.70 19.14+4.10 Hallibrtn .72 49746 18.79 18.18 18.68+.68 HarmonyG .05 57458 3.75 3.62 3.66—.10 HeclaM .01e 46985 1.88 1.77 1.80—.04 HPEntn .45e 43552 13.78 13.63 13.76+.39 iPtShFutn 156337 27.44 26.74 26.79—1.23 iShGold 125191 14.76 14.69 14.70—.04 iShBrazil .67e 63915 40.13 39.47 39.95+.49 iShEMU .86e 24458 37.88 37.67 37.84+.50 iShGerm .60e 31132 26.20 26.04 26.18+.29 iShSilver 167465 17.41 17.27 17.27+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 119114 39.16 38.91 39.14+.29 iShEMkts .59e 174329 39.83 39.55 39.82+.38 iShiBoxIG 3.87 60337 129.10 128.63 128.65—.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 43598 147.34 146.23 146.52—1.28 iSEafe 1.66e 89289 63.09 62.80 63.06+.64 iShiBxHYB 5.09 57286 87.41 87.20 87.35+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 90892 149.20 147.96 148.94+2.40 Infosyss 76056 11.48 11.28 11.45+.25 iShCorEM .95e 35492 47.86 47.53 47.83+.44 ItauUnHs 34084 8.19 8.04 8.13—.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 41946 109.65 108.02 109.58+2.78 JohnJn 3.80 35181 129.20 126.83 128.59—.09 Keycorp .74f 34707 16.56 16.30 16.49+.34 KindMorg 1 39547 20.49 20.16 20.35+.09 Kinrossg 83109 5.17 4.97 5.03—.12 LBrands 1.20 28105 17.11 16.55 16.90+.23 Lannett 42444 9.02 7.71 8.69+.59 Macys 1.51 66823 15.10 14.78 14.98+.36 Mallinckdt 45899 3.46 3.12 3.30—.22 MarathnO .20 29799 12.36 12.05 12.33+.39 MorgStan 1.40f 36406 41.42 40.87 41.41+1.03 Nabors .24 38085 1.87 1.77 1.87+.10 NewmtM .56 24562 40.97 40.07 40.28—.59 NobleCorp .08 32001 1.56 1.44 1.52+.11 NokiaCp .19e 81636 4.95 4.90 4.93+.04 OasisPet 36629 3.40 3.21 3.27+.06 OcciPet 3.16f 25016 44.11 43.40 43.84+.73 PG&ECp 2.12f 33286 11.06 10.59 10.69—.13 Penney 234826 .83 .68 .77+.14 PetrbrsA 36457 12.04 11.81 11.96+.23 Petrobras 63917 13.36 13.11 13.33+.25 Pfizer 1.44 75482 35.79 35.23 35.45+.37 PhilipMor 4.56 32633 75.65 72.83 73.34—.98 ProShSPrs 32142 26.87 26.68 26.71—.34 PrUShSPrs 42869 31.14 30.68 30.71—.79 ProUShL20 29514 23.62 23.26 23.54+.41 Qudiann 40946 8.15 7.55 7.77—.20 RangeRs .08 51832 3.86 3.52 3.84+.32 Realogy .27p 55257 5.89 4.74 4.76—1.38 RegionsFn .62 42464 14.53 14.25 14.46+.36 SpdrGold 50823 145.49 144.79 144.88—.28 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 28416 36.72 36.51 36.70+.51 S&P500ETF 4.13e 262457 292.73 290.61 292.61+3.72 SpdrS&PRB .74e 35679 50.18 49.42 50.05+1.09 SpdrRetls .49e 27672 40.39 39.77 40.21+.66 SpdrOGEx .73e 125200 22.09 21.52 22.03+.78 Salesforce 25995 155.32 152.66 155.15+3.32 Schlmbrg 2 51938 32.69 31.84 32.42+.80 Schwab .68 28484 37.84 37.06 37.84+1.11 SnapIncAn 82498 16.08 15.75 15.78+.23 SwstnEngy 80400 1.79 1.68 1.77+.09 Sprint 28536 6.87 6.77 6.86+.04 SPCnSt 1.28e 50772 61.14 60.43 60.86+.09 SPEngy 2.04e 54095 57.72 57.03 57.67+1.02 SPDRFncl .46e 165000 26.85 26.62 26.83+.40 SPInds 1.12e 53028 75.50 74.70 75.45+1.27 SPTech .78e 35883 79.62 78.97 79.56+1.37 SPUtil 1.55e 54524 62.55 61.98 62.31+.18 TJX .92f 25063 55.37 54.66 55.37+.76 TallgELPn 2.08f 48830 19.49 19.39 19.44—.03 Tapestry 1.35 28168 20.67 19.78 20.12—.37 TevaPhrm .73e 96821 7.16 6.92 7.11+.15 Transocn 70063 4.69 4.46 4.63+.23 Twitter 47093 42.50 41.82 42.26+.58 UberTchn 28555 33.22 32.60 33.22+.63 USOilFd 93187 11.79 11.65 11.78+.14 USSteel .20 55175 11.14 10.90 11.04+.34 ValeSA .29e 67703 10.69 10.53 10.63+.20 VanEGold .06e 163328 30.49 29.71 29.92—.49 VnEkRus .01e 24049 22.15 21.97 22.14+.27 VnEkSemi .58e 26904 114.23 113.10 114.12+2.84 VEckOilSvc .47e 30453 11.64 11.32 11.61+.38 VanEJrGld 36079 42.22 41.12 41.45—.67 VangEmg 1.10e 42612 40.09 39.82 40.07+.38 VangEur 1.71e 26453 52.44 52.20 52.42+.58 VangFTSE 1.10e 40485 39.96 39.77 39.95+.37 VerizonCm 2.41 33502 58.31 57.42 57.43—.52 Vipshop 32396 8.40 8.08 8.36+.23 WellsFargo 2.04f 54072 46.42 45.78 46.25+.78 WhitngPetrs 29475 7.43 7.05 7.28+.27 WmsSon 1.92 25768 67.48 62.32 63.59—5.20 YPFSoc .11e 44851 8.85 8.18 8.70—.08 Yamanag .02 77200 3.72 3.58 3.62—.09 ZayoGrp 53445 33.86 33.03 33.65—.15 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.