Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

The Associated Press

August 29, 2019, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 35045 2.26 2.18 2.21+.03
AT&TInc 2.04 80583 35.25 35.05 35.23+.27
AberFitc .80 96914 15.48 14.18 14.67—2.35
Alibaba 63636 173.45 170.95 173.37+5.89
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 62124 9.13 9.02 9.11+.11
Altria 3.36f 46150 46.30 44.88 45.26—.59
Ambev .05e 98093 4.45 4.38 4.43+.04
AnglogldA 25055 23.08 22.30 22.53—.77
Annaly 1e 96593 8.34 8.17 8.25—.03
AnteroRes 1 37489 3.35 3.09 3.32+.21
AtHomGrn 33345 7.02 6.39 6.68+.23
AuroraCn 40116 5.67 5.52 5.62+.04
BPPLC 2.44 38804 37.18 37.01 37.15+.32
BcoBrads .06a 28536 7.74 7.61 7.70+.05
BcoSantSA .21e 238194 3.80 3.75 3.76+.01
BkofAm .72f 240028 27.35 26.92 27.28+.43
BarrickGld 2.82e
x115783 19.85 19.37 19.43—.47
BestBuy 2 89824 65.89 62.04 62.84—6.16
BlockHR 1.04 44054 26.04 23.87 24.58—2.30
BoxIncn 77523 14.35 12.46 14.09+.26
BrMySq 1.64 44006 49.14 47.87 47.91—.75
BurlStrs 34488 204.80 194.00 203.59+30.32
CVSHealth 2 25184 60.35 59.85 60.01+.53
CallonPet 41400 4.41 4.24 4.35+.14
CanopyGrn 24148 24.75 23.98 24.35+.15
Cemex .29t 73307 3.50 3.30 3.48+.21
CntryLink 1 x30273 11.43 11.23 11.26—.05
ChesEng 262819 1.57 1.48 1.54+.07
CgpVelLCrd 42553 12.65 12.22 12.64+.47
CgpVelICrd 96114 6.33 6.10 6.11—.24
Citigroup 2.04f 51060 64.05 63.10 63.99+1.63
ClevCliffs .24f 30931 8.00 7.83 7.95+.23
Clouderan 29632 7.06 6.80 7.01+.25
CocaCola 1.60 27686 55.34 54.60 55.01—.10
Coeur 32692 5.80 5.51 5.55—.16
DenburyR 83105 1.19 1.08 1.18+.11
DxGBullrs 54485 43.28 40.06 40.95—2.02
DxGlMBrrs 40664 13.40 12.42 13.12+.58
DirSPBears 68315 18.59 18.17 18.21—.74
DirDGlBrrs 117656 6.44 5.98 6.32+.30
DxSPOGBls 95980 3.39 3.15 3.37+.32
Disney 1.76 30768 138.30 137.42 138.00+1.45
DollarGen 1.28
36613 155.98 151.10 154.85+13.82
EQTCorp .12 24319 11.06 10.28 11.04+.85
EnCanag .07 123890 4.48 4.32 4.47+.15
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 26655 13.49 13.33 13.40+.11
ExxonMbl 3.48 36081 68.67 68.09 68.57+.89
FMajSilvg 26302 11.29 10.80 10.89—.33
FordM .60a 98912 9.14 9.03 9.10+.10
FrptMcM .20 63977 9.26 9.14 9.16+.21
GameStop 1.52 49865 4.14 3.75 4.14+.26
GenElec .04 237156 8.20 8.00 8.16+.22
Gerdau .02e 64205 2.98 2.85 2.97+.13
GoldFLtd .01e 29676 6.01 5.87 5.95—.05
GpSuprvin 24480 2.95 2.57 2.82—.08
Guess .90 55373 19.20 17.70 19.14+4.10
Hallibrtn .72 49746 18.79 18.18 18.68+.68
HarmonyG .05 57458 3.75 3.62 3.66—.10
HeclaM .01e 46985 1.88 1.77 1.80—.04
HPEntn .45e 43552 13.78 13.63 13.76+.39
iPtShFutn 156337 27.44 26.74 26.79—1.23
iShGold 125191 14.76 14.69 14.70—.04
iShBrazil .67e 63915 40.13 39.47 39.95+.49
iShEMU .86e 24458 37.88 37.67 37.84+.50
iShGerm .60e 31132 26.20 26.04 26.18+.29
iShSilver 167465 17.41 17.27 17.27+.10
iShChinaLC .87e
119114 39.16 38.91 39.14+.29
iShEMkts .59e 174329 39.83 39.55 39.82+.38
iShiBoxIG 3.87
60337 129.10 128.63 128.65—.45
iSh20yrT 3.05
43598 147.34 146.23 146.52—1.28
iSEafe 1.66e 89289 63.09 62.80 63.06+.64
iShiBxHYB 5.09 57286 87.41 87.20 87.35+.20
iShR2K 1.77e
90892 149.20 147.96 148.94+2.40
Infosyss 76056 11.48 11.28 11.45+.25
iShCorEM .95e 35492 47.86 47.53 47.83+.44
ItauUnHs 34084 8.19 8.04 8.13—.03
JPMorgCh 3.20
41946 109.65 108.02 109.58+2.78
JohnJn 3.80 35181 129.20 126.83 128.59—.09
Keycorp .74f 34707 16.56 16.30 16.49+.34
KindMorg 1 39547 20.49 20.16 20.35+.09
Kinrossg 83109 5.17 4.97 5.03—.12
LBrands 1.20 28105 17.11 16.55 16.90+.23
Lannett 42444 9.02 7.71 8.69+.59
Macys 1.51 66823 15.10 14.78 14.98+.36
Mallinckdt 45899 3.46 3.12 3.30—.22
MarathnO .20 29799 12.36 12.05 12.33+.39
MorgStan 1.40f 36406 41.42 40.87 41.41+1.03
Nabors .24 38085 1.87 1.77 1.87+.10
NewmtM .56 24562 40.97 40.07 40.28—.59
NobleCorp .08 32001 1.56 1.44 1.52+.11
NokiaCp .19e 81636 4.95 4.90 4.93+.04
OasisPet 36629 3.40 3.21 3.27+.06
OcciPet 3.16f 25016 44.11 43.40 43.84+.73
PG&ECp 2.12f 33286 11.06 10.59 10.69—.13
Penney 234826 .83 .68 .77+.14
PetrbrsA 36457 12.04 11.81 11.96+.23
Petrobras 63917 13.36 13.11 13.33+.25
Pfizer 1.44 75482 35.79 35.23 35.45+.37
PhilipMor 4.56 32633 75.65 72.83 73.34—.98
ProShSPrs 32142 26.87 26.68 26.71—.34
PrUShSPrs 42869 31.14 30.68 30.71—.79
ProUShL20 29514 23.62 23.26 23.54+.41
Qudiann 40946 8.15 7.55 7.77—.20
RangeRs .08 51832 3.86 3.52 3.84+.32
Realogy .27p 55257 5.89 4.74 4.76—1.38
RegionsFn .62 42464 14.53 14.25 14.46+.36
SpdrGold 50823 145.49 144.79 144.88—.28
SpdrEuro50 1.18e
28416 36.72 36.51 36.70+.51
S&P500ETF 4.13e
262457 292.73 290.61 292.61+3.72
SpdrS&PRB .74e
35679 50.18 49.42 50.05+1.09
SpdrRetls .49e 27672 40.39 39.77 40.21+.66
SpdrOGEx .73e 125200 22.09 21.52 22.03+.78
Salesforce 25995 155.32 152.66 155.15+3.32
Schlmbrg 2 51938 32.69 31.84 32.42+.80
Schwab .68 28484 37.84 37.06 37.84+1.11
SnapIncAn 82498 16.08 15.75 15.78+.23
SwstnEngy 80400 1.79 1.68 1.77+.09
Sprint 28536 6.87 6.77 6.86+.04
SPCnSt 1.28e 50772 61.14 60.43 60.86+.09
SPEngy 2.04e 54095 57.72 57.03 57.67+1.02
SPDRFncl .46e
165000 26.85 26.62 26.83+.40
SPInds 1.12e 53028 75.50 74.70 75.45+1.27
SPTech .78e 35883 79.62 78.97 79.56+1.37
SPUtil 1.55e 54524 62.55 61.98 62.31+.18
TJX .92f 25063 55.37 54.66 55.37+.76
TallgELPn 2.08f
48830 19.49 19.39 19.44—.03
Tapestry 1.35 28168 20.67 19.78 20.12—.37
TevaPhrm .73e 96821 7.16 6.92 7.11+.15
Transocn 70063 4.69 4.46 4.63+.23
Twitter 47093 42.50 41.82 42.26+.58
UberTchn 28555 33.22 32.60 33.22+.63
USOilFd 93187 11.79 11.65 11.78+.14
USSteel .20 55175 11.14 10.90 11.04+.34
ValeSA .29e 67703 10.69 10.53 10.63+.20
VanEGold .06e 163328 30.49 29.71 29.92—.49
VnEkRus .01e 24049 22.15 21.97 22.14+.27
VnEkSemi .58e
26904 114.23 113.10 114.12+2.84
VEckOilSvc .47e
30453 11.64 11.32 11.61+.38
VanEJrGld 36079 42.22 41.12 41.45—.67
VangEmg 1.10e 42612 40.09 39.82 40.07+.38
VangEur 1.71e 26453 52.44 52.20 52.42+.58
VangFTSE 1.10e
40485 39.96 39.77 39.95+.37
VerizonCm 2.41 33502 58.31 57.42 57.43—.52
Vipshop 32396 8.40 8.08 8.36+.23
WellsFargo 2.04f
54072 46.42 45.78 46.25+.78
WhitngPetrs 29475 7.43 7.05 7.28+.27
WmsSon 1.92 25768 67.48 62.32 63.59—5.20
YPFSoc .11e 44851 8.85 8.18 8.70—.08
Yamanag .02 77200 3.72 3.58 3.62—.09
ZayoGrp 53445 33.86 33.03 33.65—.15
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up