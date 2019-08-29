BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|35045
|2.26
|2.18
|2.21+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|80583
|35.25
|35.05
|35.23+.27
|AberFitc .80
|96914
|15.48
|14.18
|14.67—2.35
|Alibaba
|63636
|173.45
|170.95
|173.37+5.89
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|62124
|9.13
|9.02
|9.11+.11
|Altria 3.36f
|46150
|46.30
|44.88
|45.26—.59
|Ambev .05e
|98093
|4.45
|4.38
|4.43+.04
|AnglogldA
|25055
|23.08
|22.30
|22.53—.77
|Annaly 1e
|96593
|8.34
|8.17
|8.25—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|37489
|3.35
|3.09
|3.32+.21
|AtHomGrn
|33345
|7.02
|6.39
|6.68+.23
|AuroraCn
|40116
|5.67
|5.52
|5.62+.04
|BPPLC 2.44
|38804
|37.18
|37.01
|37.15+.32
|BcoBrads .06a
|28536
|7.74
|7.61
|7.70+.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|238194
|3.80
|3.75
|3.76+.01
|BkofAm .72f
|240028
|27.35
|26.92
|27.28+.43
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|x115783
|19.85
|19.37
|19.43—.47
|BestBuy 2
|89824
|65.89
|62.04
|62.84—6.16
|BlockHR 1.04
|44054
|26.04
|23.87
|24.58—2.30
|BoxIncn
|77523
|14.35
|12.46
|14.09+.26
|BrMySq 1.64
|44006
|49.14
|47.87
|47.91—.75
|BurlStrs
|34488
|204.80
|194.00
|203.59+30.32
|CVSHealth 2
|25184
|60.35
|59.85
|60.01+.53
|CallonPet
|41400
|4.41
|4.24
|4.35+.14
|CanopyGrn
|24148
|24.75
|23.98
|24.35+.15
|Cemex .29t
|73307
|3.50
|3.30
|3.48+.21
|CntryLink 1
|x30273
|11.43
|11.23
|11.26—.05
|ChesEng
|262819
|1.57
|1.48
|1.54+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|42553
|12.65
|12.22
|12.64+.47
|CgpVelICrd
|96114
|6.33
|6.10
|6.11—.24
|Citigroup 2.04f
|51060
|64.05
|63.10
|63.99+1.63
|ClevCliffs .24f
|30931
|8.00
|7.83
|7.95+.23
|Clouderan
|29632
|7.06
|6.80
|7.01+.25
|CocaCola 1.60
|27686
|55.34
|54.60
|55.01—.10
|Coeur
|32692
|5.80
|5.51
|5.55—.16
|DenburyR
|83105
|1.19
|1.08
|1.18+.11
|DxGBullrs
|54485
|43.28
|40.06
|40.95—2.02
|DxGlMBrrs
|40664
|13.40
|12.42
|13.12+.58
|DirSPBears
|68315
|18.59
|18.17
|18.21—.74
|DirDGlBrrs
|117656
|6.44
|5.98
|6.32+.30
|DxSPOGBls
|95980
|3.39
|3.15
|3.37+.32
|Disney 1.76
|30768
|138.30
|137.42
|138.00+1.45
|DollarGen 1.28
|36613
|155.98
|151.10
|154.85+13.82
|EQTCorp .12
|24319
|11.06
|10.28
|11.04+.85
|EnCanag .07
|123890
|4.48
|4.32
|4.47+.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|26655
|13.49
|13.33
|13.40+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|36081
|68.67
|68.09
|68.57+.89
|FMajSilvg
|26302
|11.29
|10.80
|10.89—.33
|FordM .60a
|98912
|9.14
|9.03
|9.10+.10
|FrptMcM .20
|63977
|9.26
|9.14
|9.16+.21
|GameStop 1.52
|49865
|4.14
|3.75
|4.14+.26
|GenElec .04
|237156
|8.20
|8.00
|8.16+.22
|Gerdau .02e
|64205
|2.98
|2.85
|2.97+.13
|GoldFLtd .01e
|29676
|6.01
|5.87
|5.95—.05
|GpSuprvin
|24480
|2.95
|2.57
|2.82—.08
|Guess .90
|55373
|19.20
|17.70
|19.14+4.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|49746
|18.79
|18.18
|18.68+.68
|HarmonyG .05
|57458
|3.75
|3.62
|3.66—.10
|HeclaM .01e
|46985
|1.88
|1.77
|1.80—.04
|HPEntn .45e
|43552
|13.78
|13.63
|13.76+.39
|iPtShFutn
|156337
|27.44
|26.74
|26.79—1.23
|iShGold
|125191
|14.76
|14.69
|14.70—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|63915
|40.13
|39.47
|39.95+.49
|iShEMU .86e
|24458
|37.88
|37.67
|37.84+.50
|iShGerm .60e
|31132
|26.20
|26.04
|26.18+.29
|iShSilver
|167465
|17.41
|17.27
|17.27+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|119114
|39.16
|38.91
|39.14+.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|174329
|39.83
|39.55
|39.82+.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|60337
|129.10
|128.63
|128.65—.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|43598
|147.34
|146.23
|146.52—1.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|89289
|63.09
|62.80
|63.06+.64
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|57286
|87.41
|87.20
|87.35+.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|90892
|149.20
|147.96
|148.94+2.40
|Infosyss
|76056
|11.48
|11.28
|11.45+.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|35492
|47.86
|47.53
|47.83+.44
|ItauUnHs
|34084
|8.19
|8.04
|8.13—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|41946
|109.65
|108.02
|109.58+2.78
|JohnJn 3.80
|35181
|129.20
|126.83
|128.59—.09
|Keycorp .74f
|34707
|16.56
|16.30
|16.49+.34
|KindMorg 1
|39547
|20.49
|20.16
|20.35+.09
|Kinrossg
|83109
|5.17
|4.97
|5.03—.12
|LBrands 1.20
|28105
|17.11
|16.55
|16.90+.23
|Lannett
|42444
|9.02
|7.71
|8.69+.59
|Macys 1.51
|66823
|15.10
|14.78
|14.98+.36
|Mallinckdt
|45899
|3.46
|3.12
|3.30—.22
|MarathnO .20
|29799
|12.36
|12.05
|12.33+.39
|MorgStan 1.40f
|36406
|41.42
|40.87
|41.41+1.03
|Nabors .24
|38085
|1.87
|1.77
|1.87+.10
|NewmtM .56
|24562
|40.97
|40.07
|40.28—.59
|NobleCorp .08
|32001
|1.56
|1.44
|1.52+.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|81636
|4.95
|4.90
|4.93+.04
|OasisPet
|36629
|3.40
|3.21
|3.27+.06
|OcciPet 3.16f
|25016
|44.11
|43.40
|43.84+.73
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|33286
|11.06
|10.59
|10.69—.13
|Penney
|234826
|.83
|.68
|.77+.14
|PetrbrsA
|36457
|12.04
|11.81
|11.96+.23
|Petrobras
|63917
|13.36
|13.11
|13.33+.25
|Pfizer 1.44
|75482
|35.79
|35.23
|35.45+.37
|PhilipMor 4.56
|32633
|75.65
|72.83
|73.34—.98
|ProShSPrs
|32142
|26.87
|26.68
|26.71—.34
|PrUShSPrs
|42869
|31.14
|30.68
|30.71—.79
|ProUShL20
|29514
|23.62
|23.26
|23.54+.41
|Qudiann
|40946
|8.15
|7.55
|7.77—.20
|RangeRs .08
|51832
|3.86
|3.52
|3.84+.32
|Realogy .27p
|55257
|5.89
|4.74
|4.76—1.38
|RegionsFn .62
|42464
|14.53
|14.25
|14.46+.36
|SpdrGold
|50823
|145.49
|144.79
|144.88—.28
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|28416
|36.72
|36.51
|36.70+.51
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|262457
|292.73
|290.61
|292.61+3.72
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|35679
|50.18
|49.42
|50.05+1.09
|SpdrRetls .49e
|27672
|40.39
|39.77
|40.21+.66
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|125200
|22.09
|21.52
|22.03+.78
|Salesforce
|25995
|155.32
|152.66
|155.15+3.32
|Schlmbrg 2
|51938
|32.69
|31.84
|32.42+.80
|Schwab .68
|28484
|37.84
|37.06
|37.84+1.11
|SnapIncAn
|82498
|16.08
|15.75
|15.78+.23
|SwstnEngy
|80400
|1.79
|1.68
|1.77+.09
|Sprint
|28536
|6.87
|6.77
|6.86+.04
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|50772
|61.14
|60.43
|60.86+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|54095
|57.72
|57.03
|57.67+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|165000
|26.85
|26.62
|26.83+.40
|SPInds 1.12e
|53028
|75.50
|74.70
|75.45+1.27
|SPTech .78e
|35883
|79.62
|78.97
|79.56+1.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|54524
|62.55
|61.98
|62.31+.18
|TJX .92f
|25063
|55.37
|54.66
|55.37+.76
|TallgELPn 2.08f
|48830
|19.49
|19.39
|19.44—.03
|Tapestry 1.35
|28168
|20.67
|19.78
|20.12—.37
|TevaPhrm .73e
|96821
|7.16
|6.92
|7.11+.15
|Transocn
|70063
|4.69
|4.46
|4.63+.23
|47093
|42.50
|41.82
|42.26+.58
|UberTchn
|28555
|33.22
|32.60
|33.22+.63
|USOilFd
|93187
|11.79
|11.65
|11.78+.14
|USSteel .20
|55175
|11.14
|10.90
|11.04+.34
|ValeSA .29e
|67703
|10.69
|10.53
|10.63+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|163328
|30.49
|29.71
|29.92—.49
|VnEkRus .01e
|24049
|22.15
|21.97
|22.14+.27
|VnEkSemi .58e
|26904
|114.23
|113.10
|114.12+2.84
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|30453
|11.64
|11.32
|11.61+.38
|VanEJrGld
|36079
|42.22
|41.12
|41.45—.67
|VangEmg 1.10e
|42612
|40.09
|39.82
|40.07+.38
|VangEur 1.71e
|26453
|52.44
|52.20
|52.42+.58
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|40485
|39.96
|39.77
|39.95+.37
|VerizonCm 2.41
|33502
|58.31
|57.42
|57.43—.52
|Vipshop
|32396
|8.40
|8.08
|8.36+.23
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|54072
|46.42
|45.78
|46.25+.78
|WhitngPetrs
|29475
|7.43
|7.05
|7.28+.27
|WmsSon 1.92
|25768
|67.48
|62.32
|63.59—5.20
|YPFSoc .11e
|44851
|8.85
|8.18
|8.70—.08
|Yamanag .02
|77200
|3.72
|3.58
|3.62—.09
|ZayoGrp
|53445
|33.86
|33.03
|33.65—.15
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.