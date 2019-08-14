BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|36834
|2.46
|2.36
|2.37—.16
|AT&TInc 2.04
|110206
|34.63
|34.26
|34.41—.45
|AbbVie 4.28
|33098
|64.99
|64.00
|64.14—.87
|Alibaba
|100715
|162.04
|159.25
|159.83—4.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|95276
|8.91
|8.85
|8.86—.15
|Ambev .05e
|95507
|4.80
|4.72
|4.73—.14
|Annaly 1e
|73371
|9.16
|9.00
|9.01—.20
|AnteroRes 1
|37828
|3.49
|3.22
|3.27—.26
|AuroraCn
|73505
|6.48
|6.06
|6.09—.57
|Avon
|31898
|4.28
|4.13
|4.20—.15
|BPPLC 2.44
|59485
|36.47
|36.18
|36.23—.98
|BcBilVArg .27e
|53632
|4.77
|4.70
|4.72—.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|70915
|8.42
|8.24
|8.27—.30
|BcoSantSA .21e
|170643
|3.88
|3.83
|3.85—.13
|BkofAm .72f
|459550
|27.08
|26.44
|26.52—1.21
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|94869
|18.40
|18.04
|18.14+.03
|BrMySq 1.64
|53194
|46.97
|46.04
|46.05—.44
|CBSB .72
|39321
|45.65
|44.94
|45.60—3.10
|CVSHealth 2
|38239
|59.49
|58.59
|59.31—.54
|CallonPet
|105609
|4.42
|4.08
|4.13—.45
|CdaGoosen
|38900
|44.39
|38.62
|39.12—4.09
|Cemex .29t
|52831
|3.00
|2.93
|2.99—.03
|CntryLink 1
|36718
|11.38
|11.19
|11.32—.17
|ChesEng
|227756
|1.40
|1.32
|1.35—.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|99922
|11.97
|11.09
|11.12—1.97
|CgpVelICrd
|178116
|7.02
|6.50
|7.01+.91
|Citigroup 2.04f
|113037
|63.04
|61.42
|61.76—3.08
|ClevCliffs .24f
|30942
|8.41
|8.21
|8.26—.33
|Clouderan
|32564
|6.61
|6.40
|6.44—.32
|CocaCola 1.60
|49788
|53.97
|53.30
|53.79+.29
|Conduentn
|30931
|6.77
|6.40
|6.55—.05
|DaVitaInc
|31393
|58.42
|58.00
|58.27—1.12
|DenburyR
|65495
|.99
|.93
|.96—.07
|DeutschBk .12e
|46336
|6.88
|6.71
|6.76—.46
|DxGBullrs
|45042
|38.18
|36.31
|36.85+1.00
|DirSPBears
|64126
|19.75
|19.12
|19.74+1.35
|DirDGlBrrs
|101168
|7.42
|7.02
|7.30—.20
|DxSPOGBls
|139105
|3.29
|2.97
|2.98—.56
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|32041
|52.64
|50.77
|50.81—4.42
|DrxSPBulls
|42710
|48.24
|46.54
|46.58—3.63
|Disney 1.76
|44633
|135.15
|132.68
|133.25—3.76
|EnCanag .07
|141545
|4.39
|4.16
|4.16—.28
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|60993
|13.32
|13.06
|13.09—.43
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|62886
|69.09
|68.09
|68.16—2.33
|Farfetchn
|35292
|11.66
|11.13
|11.17—.83
|FordM .60a
|165498
|9.15
|9.01
|9.03—.23
|FrptMcM .20
|93942
|9.61
|9.41
|9.43—.47
|Gap .97
|42162
|17.31
|16.54
|16.65—1.31
|GenElec .04
|371752
|9.30
|8.96
|9.05—.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|32705
|38.28
|37.26
|37.27—1.74
|Gerdau .02e
|30848
|3.20
|3.14
|3.15—.16
|GoldFLtd .01e
|38790
|5.97
|5.80
|5.85+.12
|HPInc .64
|58770
|19.40
|19.07
|19.33—.21
|HSBC 1.50e
|39533
|36.41
|36.11
|36.20—.81
|Hallibrtn .72
|92488
|19.00
|18.12
|18.32—1.16
|HarmonyG .05
|89684
|3.03
|2.95
|3.00+.13
|HeclaM .01e
|34573
|1.60
|1.48
|1.49—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|32801
|13.16
|12.91
|12.99—.41
|Huyan
|57045
|22.20
|20.42
|21.35+.02
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|34285
|3.43
|3.28
|3.30—.03
|iPtShFutn
|259484
|29.72
|28.07
|29.59+2.83
|iShGold
|173685
|14.55
|14.41
|14.53+.15
|iShBrazil .67e
|127904
|42.37
|41.85
|41.93—1.51
|iShHK .61e
|63221
|22.24
|22.07
|22.15—.52
|iShSilver
|183063
|16.20
|15.98
|16.16+.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|238737
|38.02
|37.77
|37.78—1.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|415605
|39.19
|38.85
|38.87—1.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|49574
|127.20
|126.83
|127.03+.40
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|74476
|145.48
|144.71
|145.37+2.89
|iSEafe 1.66e
|169109
|61.94
|61.49
|61.58—1.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|118475
|85.97
|85.61
|85.64—.69
|iShR2K 1.77e
|130215
|147.98
|146.25
|146.30—3.97
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|33300
|57.98
|57.57
|57.63—1.37
|Infosyss
|32491
|10.97
|10.84
|10.86—.20
|InvMtgCap 1.80
|96583
|15.92
|15.74
|15.75—.62
|iShJapanrs
|33828
|52.82
|52.47
|52.48—1.18
|iSTaiwnrs
|34478
|33.88
|33.61
|33.62—.81
|iShCorEM .95e
|85862
|47.11
|46.71
|46.73—1.18
|ItauUnHs
|47308
|8.86
|8.73
|8.78—.22
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|69173
|106.91
|105.08
|105.29—4.05
|Keycorp .74f
|80861
|16.29
|15.89
|15.98—.47
|KindMorg 1
|42133
|20.31
|19.99
|20.02—.49
|Kinrossg
|63650
|5.01
|4.89
|4.93+.07
|Kohls 2.68
|46798
|47.62
|45.11
|45.26—5.41
|LloydBkg .47a
|50722
|2.34
|2.30
|2.33+.01
|Macys 1.51
|328811
|16.75
|15.82
|16.57—2.79
|MarathnO .20
|39628
|12.64
|12.40
|12.41—.55
|MarathPts 2.12
|43190
|46.62
|44.40
|44.41—2.74
|Merck 2.20
|32642
|85.84
|84.44
|84.44—1.64
|MorgStan 1.40f
|59301
|39.57
|38.84
|39.10—1.59
|Nabors .24
|100960
|1.95
|1.83
|1.88—.14
|NewmtM .56
|44201
|39.23
|38.04
|38.26+.60
|NobleCorp .08
|30718
|1.38
|1.26
|1.30—.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|140554
|5.22
|5.13
|5.15—.18
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|51901
|27.85
|25.88
|26.04—3.09
|OasisPet
|36682
|2.85
|2.70
|2.76—.24
|OcciPet 3.16f
|77742
|43.99
|43.08
|43.55—1.21
|Oracle .96
|30981
|53.37
|52.47
|52.49—1.49
|Penney
|55877
|.58
|.55
|.55—.05
|Petrobras
|67674
|13.68
|13.40
|13.49—.60
|Pfizer 1.44
|132582
|34.98
|34.51
|34.51—.69
|PUltSP500s
|39714
|50.98
|49.17
|49.23—3.80
|ProShSPrs
|37436
|27.37
|27.07
|27.36+.63
|PrUShSPrs
|71929
|32.36
|31.66
|32.34+1.49
|RangeRs .08
|44211
|4.28
|3.97
|4.08—.26
|RegionsFn .62
|71099
|13.89
|13.59
|13.74—.53
|RiteAidrs
|31655
|6.54
|5.87
|5.91—.64
|SpdrGold
|111303
|143.39
|142.05
|143.22+1.44
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|439421
|292.46
|285.41
|285.51—7.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|50289
|49.80
|49.09
|49.40—1.24
|SpdrRetls .49e
|35871
|39.25
|38.41
|38.49—1.61
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|172723
|21.52
|20.92
|20.93—1.16
|Schlmbrg 2
|52389
|33.81
|32.46
|32.50—2.13
|SchwIntEq .71e
|34878
|30.24
|30.01
|30.06—.69
|Schwab .68
|43758
|37.13
|36.09
|36.70—.98
|SnapIncAn
|89320
|16.89
|16.38
|16.40—.60
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|71618
|57.88
|56.98
|57.56+.36
|SwstnEngy
|70616
|1.81
|1.68
|1.68—.12
|Sprint
|54471
|6.86
|6.73
|6.81+.01
|Squaren
|36552
|62.35
|60.86
|60.92—2.09
|SPMatls .98e
|35224
|56.84
|56.11
|56.15—1.29
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|67974
|90.97
|89.90
|89.90—1.79
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|66089
|59.54
|59.06
|59.18—.41
|SPEngy 2.04e
|85208
|57.82
|56.83
|56.91—2.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|410265
|26.52
|26.09
|26.15—.83
|SPInds 1.12e
|53418
|74.27
|73.31
|73.36—1.91
|SPTech .78e
|83817
|78.29
|77.04
|77.05—2.35
|SPUtil 1.55e
|76897
|61.18
|60.71
|61.00+.21
|SumitMitsu
|60732
|6.51
|6.44
|6.46—.21
|TaiwSemi .73e
|51741
|41.09
|40.30
|40.36—1.48
|TevaPhrm .73e
|229263
|6.85
|6.44
|6.47—.58
|Transocn
|146136
|4.13
|3.89
|3.91—.39
|45087
|41.25
|40.48
|40.52—1.29
|UberTchn
|148122
|36.30
|33.36
|34.12—2.33
|USOilFd
|239394
|11.52
|11.26
|11.26—.61
|USSteel .20
|51945
|11.86
|11.47
|11.59—.52
|ValeSA .29e
|76621
|11.35
|11.18
|11.20—.51
|VanEGold .06e
|207737
|29.09
|28.60
|28.74+.29
|VnEkRus .01e
|45263
|21.95
|21.70
|21.78—.64
|VnEkSemi .58e
|36842
|111.43
|109.25
|109.36—3.96
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|50427
|11.56
|11.12
|11.13—.70
|VanEJrGld
|52453
|41.05
|40.18
|40.41+.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|59315
|39.43
|39.09
|39.11—1.00
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|45403
|39.26
|38.96
|39.00—.95
|Vereit .56f
|66430
|9.53
|9.40
|9.47—.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|43946
|56.52
|55.92
|56.34—.04
|WPXEngy
|46621
|10.08
|9.79
|9.88—.39
|WalMart 2.12f
|30883
|108.06
|105.14
|107.12—.29
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|101984
|45.10
|44.22
|44.34—1.63
|Yamanag .02
|94455
|3.45
|3.30
|3.32+.03
|—————————
