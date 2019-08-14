BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36834 2.46…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36834 2.46 2.36 2.37—.16 AT&TInc 2.04 110206 34.63 34.26 34.41—.45 AbbVie 4.28 33098 64.99 64.00 64.14—.87 Alibaba 100715 162.04 159.25 159.83—4.20 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 95276 8.91 8.85 8.86—.15 Ambev .05e 95507 4.80 4.72 4.73—.14 Annaly 1e 73371 9.16 9.00 9.01—.20 AnteroRes 1 37828 3.49 3.22 3.27—.26 AuroraCn 73505 6.48 6.06 6.09—.57 Avon 31898 4.28 4.13 4.20—.15 BPPLC 2.44 59485 36.47 36.18 36.23—.98 BcBilVArg .27e 53632 4.77 4.70 4.72—.13 BcoBrads .06a 70915 8.42 8.24 8.27—.30 BcoSantSA .21e 170643 3.88 3.83 3.85—.13 BkofAm .72f 459550 27.08 26.44 26.52—1.21 BarrickGld 2.82e 94869 18.40 18.04 18.14+.03 BrMySq 1.64 53194 46.97 46.04 46.05—.44 CBSB .72 39321 45.65 44.94 45.60—3.10 CVSHealth 2 38239 59.49 58.59 59.31—.54 CallonPet 105609 4.42 4.08 4.13—.45 CdaGoosen 38900 44.39 38.62 39.12—4.09 Cemex .29t 52831 3.00 2.93 2.99—.03 CntryLink 1 36718 11.38 11.19 11.32—.17 ChesEng 227756 1.40 1.32 1.35—.11 CgpVelLCrd 99922 11.97 11.09 11.12—1.97 CgpVelICrd 178116 7.02 6.50 7.01+.91 Citigroup 2.04f 113037 63.04 61.42 61.76—3.08 ClevCliffs .24f 30942 8.41 8.21 8.26—.33 Clouderan 32564 6.61 6.40 6.44—.32 CocaCola 1.60 49788 53.97 53.30 53.79+.29 Conduentn 30931 6.77 6.40 6.55—.05 DaVitaInc 31393 58.42 58.00 58.27—1.12 DenburyR 65495 .99 .93 .96—.07 DeutschBk .12e 46336 6.88 6.71 6.76—.46 DxGBullrs 45042 38.18 36.31 36.85+1.00 DirSPBears 64126 19.75 19.12 19.74+1.35 DirDGlBrrs 101168 7.42 7.02 7.30—.20 DxSPOGBls 139105 3.29 2.97 2.98—.56 DrxSCBulls .41e 32041 52.64 50.77 50.81—4.42 DrxSPBulls 42710 48.24 46.54 46.58—3.63 Disney 1.76 44633 135.15 132.68 133.25—3.76 EnCanag .07 141545 4.39 4.16 4.16—.28 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 60993 13.32 13.06 13.09—.43 ExxonMbl 3.48 62886 69.09 68.09 68.16—2.33 Farfetchn 35292 11.66 11.13 11.17—.83 FordM .60a 165498 9.15 9.01 9.03—.23 FrptMcM .20 93942 9.61 9.41 9.43—.47 Gap .97 42162 17.31 16.54 16.65—1.31 GenElec .04 371752 9.30 8.96 9.05—.30 GenMotors 1.52 32705 38.28 37.26 37.27—1.74 Gerdau .02e 30848 3.20 3.14 3.15—.16 GoldFLtd .01e 38790 5.97 5.80 5.85+.12 HPInc .64 58770 19.40 19.07 19.33—.21 HSBC 1.50e 39533 36.41 36.11 36.20—.81 Hallibrtn .72 92488 19.00 18.12 18.32—1.16 HarmonyG .05 89684 3.03 2.95 3.00+.13 HeclaM .01e 34573 1.60 1.48 1.49—.06 HPEntn .45e 32801 13.16 12.91 12.99—.41 Huyan 57045 22.20 20.42 21.35+.02 IAMGldg 1.52f 34285 3.43 3.28 3.30—.03 iPtShFutn 259484 29.72 28.07 29.59+2.83 iShGold 173685 14.55 14.41 14.53+.15 iShBrazil .67e 127904 42.37 41.85 41.93—1.51 iShHK .61e 63221 22.24 22.07 22.15—.52 iShSilver 183063 16.20 15.98 16.16+.29 iShChinaLC .87e 238737 38.02 37.77 37.78—1.09 iShEMkts .59e 415605 39.19 38.85 38.87—1.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 49574 127.20 126.83 127.03+.40 iSh20yrT 3.05 74476 145.48 144.71 145.37+2.89 iSEafe 1.66e 169109 61.94 61.49 61.58—1.45 iShiBxHYB 5.09 118475 85.97 85.61 85.64—.69 iShR2K 1.77e 130215 147.98 146.25 146.30—3.97 iShCorEafe 1.56e 33300 57.98 57.57 57.63—1.37 Infosyss 32491 10.97 10.84 10.86—.20 InvMtgCap 1.80 96583 15.92 15.74 15.75—.62 iShJapanrs 33828 52.82 52.47 52.48—1.18 iSTaiwnrs 34478 33.88 33.61 33.62—.81 iShCorEM .95e 85862 47.11 46.71 46.73—1.18 ItauUnHs 47308 8.86 8.73 8.78—.22 JPMorgCh 3.20 69173 106.91 105.08 105.29—4.05 Keycorp .74f 80861 16.29 15.89 15.98—.47 KindMorg 1 42133 20.31 19.99 20.02—.49 Kinrossg 63650 5.01 4.89 4.93+.07 Kohls 2.68 46798 47.62 45.11 45.26—5.41 LloydBkg .47a 50722 2.34 2.30 2.33+.01 Macys 1.51 328811 16.75 15.82 16.57—2.79 MarathnO .20 39628 12.64 12.40 12.41—.55 MarathPts 2.12 43190 46.62 44.40 44.41—2.74 Merck 2.20 32642 85.84 84.44 84.44—1.64 MorgStan 1.40f 59301 39.57 38.84 39.10—1.59 Nabors .24 100960 1.95 1.83 1.88—.14 NewmtM .56 44201 39.23 38.04 38.26+.60 NobleCorp .08 30718 1.38 1.26 1.30—.12 NokiaCp .19e 140554 5.22 5.13 5.15—.18 Nordstrm 1.48a 51901 27.85 25.88 26.04—3.09 OasisPet 36682 2.85 2.70 2.76—.24 OcciPet 3.16f 77742 43.99 43.08 43.55—1.21 Oracle .96 30981 53.37 52.47 52.49—1.49 Penney 55877 .58 .55 .55—.05 Petrobras 67674 13.68 13.40 13.49—.60 Pfizer 1.44 132582 34.98 34.51 34.51—.69 PUltSP500s 39714 50.98 49.17 49.23—3.80 ProShSPrs 37436 27.37 27.07 27.36+.63 PrUShSPrs 71929 32.36 31.66 32.34+1.49 RangeRs .08 44211 4.28 3.97 4.08—.26 RegionsFn .62 71099 13.89 13.59 13.74—.53 RiteAidrs 31655 6.54 5.87 5.91—.64 SpdrGold 111303 143.39 142.05 143.22+1.44 S&P500ETF 4.13e 439421 292.46 285.41 285.51—7.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 50289 49.80 49.09 49.40—1.24 SpdrRetls .49e 35871 39.25 38.41 38.49—1.61 SpdrOGEx .73e 172723 21.52 20.92 20.93—1.16 Schlmbrg 2 52389 33.81 32.46 32.50—2.13 SchwIntEq .71e 34878 30.24 30.01 30.06—.69 Schwab .68 43758 37.13 36.09 36.70—.98 SnapIncAn 89320 16.89 16.38 16.40—.60 SouthnCo 2.48f 71618 57.88 56.98 57.56+.36 SwstnEngy 70616 1.81 1.68 1.68—.12 Sprint 54471 6.86 6.73 6.81+.01 Squaren 36552 62.35 60.86 60.92—2.09 SPMatls .98e 35224 56.84 56.11 56.15—1.29 SPHlthC 1.01e 67974 90.97 89.90 89.90—1.79 SPCnSt 1.28e 66089 59.54 59.06 59.18—.41 SPEngy 2.04e 85208 57.82 56.83 56.91—2.03 SPDRFncl .46e 410265 26.52 26.09 26.15—.83 SPInds 1.12e 53418 74.27 73.31 73.36—1.91 SPTech .78e 83817 78.29 77.04 77.05—2.35 SPUtil 1.55e 76897 61.18 60.71 61.00+.21 SumitMitsu 60732 6.51 6.44 6.46—.21 TaiwSemi .73e 51741 41.09 40.30 40.36—1.48 TevaPhrm .73e 229263 6.85 6.44 6.47—.58 Transocn 146136 4.13 3.89 3.91—.39 Twitter 45087 41.25 40.48 40.52—1.29 UberTchn 148122 36.30 33.36 34.12—2.33 USOilFd 239394 11.52 11.26 11.26—.61 USSteel .20 51945 11.86 11.47 11.59—.52 ValeSA .29e 76621 11.35 11.18 11.20—.51 VanEGold .06e 207737 29.09 28.60 28.74+.29 VnEkRus .01e 45263 21.95 21.70 21.78—.64 VnEkSemi .58e 36842 111.43 109.25 109.36—3.96 VEckOilSvc .47e 50427 11.56 11.12 11.13—.70 VanEJrGld 52453 41.05 40.18 40.41+.34 VangEmg 1.10e 59315 39.43 39.09 39.11—1.00 VangFTSE 1.10e 45403 39.26 38.96 39.00—.95 Vereit .56f 66430 9.53 9.40 9.47—.06 VerizonCm 2.41 43946 56.52 55.92 56.34—.04 WPXEngy 46621 10.08 9.79 9.88—.39 WalMart 2.12f 30883 108.06 105.14 107.12—.29 WellsFargo 2.04f 101984 45.10 44.22 44.34—1.63 Yamanag .02 94455 3.45 3.30 3.32+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.