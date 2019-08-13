BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|57147
|2.63
|2.35
|2.60+.22
|AT&TInc 2.04
|122262
|34.94
|34.37
|34.87+.39
|Alibaba
|135296
|167.36
|159.57
|165.62+6.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|92978
|9.08
|8.89
|9.03+.08
|Ambev .05e
|147729
|4.94
|4.81
|4.92+.04
|AnglogldA
|37057
|20.25
|18.58
|19.31—.80
|Annaly 1e
|74000
|9.37
|9.22
|9.29—.03
|AnteroMid .45e
|44206
|7.29
|7.02
|7.27+.22
|AnteroRes 1
|120007
|3.69
|3.52
|3.61+.06
|Apache 1
|128719
|22.53
|21.14
|22.33+.78
|AuroraCn
|55600
|6.67
|6.44
|6.64+.05
|BPPLC 2.44
|36907
|37.30
|36.52
|37.23+.58
|BcBilVArg .27e
|43730
|4.90
|4.79
|4.88+.12
|BcoBrads .06a
|63357
|8.73
|8.37
|8.66+.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|91079
|4.02
|3.92
|4.00+.09
|BkofAm .72f
|356485
|28.25
|27.38
|28.03+.39
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|167137
|18.40
|17.49
|18.02+.06
|CallonPet
|58380
|4.93
|4.61
|4.74+.04
|Cemex .29t
|42824
|3.13
|2.98
|3.12+.09
|CntryLink 1
|40565
|11.64
|11.17
|11.57+.37
|ChesEng
|230007
|1.50
|1.37
|1.48+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|112262
|13.25
|11.39
|13.18+1.59
|CgpVelICrd
|167968
|7.10
|6.01
|6.04—.95
|Citigroup 2.04f
|89469
|65.89
|63.51
|65.84+1.60
|ClevCliffs .24f
|55738
|8.66
|8.15
|8.60+.42
|Clouderan
|37206
|6.85
|6.64
|6.75+.06
|CocaCola 1.60
|38595
|53.61
|52.87
|53.28+.08
|Coeur
|58887
|5.67
|5.04
|5.35—.13
|DenburyR
|68517
|1.10
|1.00
|1.07+.03
|DeutschBk .12e
|51252
|7.22
|6.94
|7.19+.24
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|61632
|27.10
|26.08
|26.92+.93
|DxGBullrs
|108503
|39.63
|33.27
|36.55—1.45
|DxGlMBrrs
|67425
|16.08
|13.43
|14.51+.35
|DirSPBears
|83935
|19.45
|18.08
|18.33—.97
|DirDGlBrrs
|243460
|7.99
|6.80
|7.38+.28
|DxSPOGBls
|100691
|3.81
|3.28
|3.69+.23
|DirxChiBull .38e
|39229
|16.06
|14.71
|15.81+.81
|DrxSPBulls
|36678
|50.98
|47.59
|50.38+2.42
|Disney 1.76
|35720
|137.81
|135.00
|137.19+1.44
|EnCanag .07
|133972
|4.55
|4.27
|4.53+.17
|EndvSilvg
|38113
|2.73
|2.42
|2.56—.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|50110
|13.57
|13.23
|13.50+.12
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|53907
|70.53
|68.92
|70.45+.82
|Farfetchn
|43060
|12.20
|11.45
|12.19+.79
|FMajSilvg
|80110
|11.00
|9.83
|10.24—.43
|FordM .60a
|122463
|9.42
|9.18
|9.36+.07
|FortunaSlv
|35814
|4.18
|3.79
|3.96—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|131926
|10.01
|9.41
|9.93+.41
|Gap .97
|58541
|18.96
|17.18
|18.05+.59
|GenElec .04
|466111
|9.59
|9.21
|9.50+.45
|Genworth
|82124
|4.46
|4.18
|4.37+.52
|Gerdau .02e
|62819
|3.33
|3.14
|3.31+.13
|GoldFLtd .01e
|104588
|6.07
|5.41
|5.65—.26
|GpSuprvin
|43870
|3.70
|3.32
|3.49+.33
|Hallibrtn .72
|54431
|20.38
|19.18
|19.86+.45
|Hanesbdss .60
|40525
|15.26
|14.35
|14.65+.11
|HarmonyG .05
|91568
|3.00
|2.70
|2.92—.05
|HeclaM .01e
|55336
|1.68
|1.52
|1.56—.04
|HPEntn .45e
|47530
|13.68
|13.03
|13.50+.42
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|65604
|3.50
|3.18
|3.41+.02
|iPtShFutn
|261159
|29.40
|26.72
|27.05—1.85
|iShGold
|342015
|14.54
|14.15
|14.37—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|153879
|43.80
|42.15
|43.65+1.06
|iShEMU .86e
|40554
|37.95
|37.24
|37.78+.35
|iShGerm .60e
|41686
|26.35
|25.84
|26.25+.24
|iShHK .61e
|142446
|23.08
|22.34
|22.80+.30
|iShSilver
|285743
|16.19
|15.47
|15.91—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|286431
|39.19
|38.01
|38.96+.70
|iShEMkts .59e
|576233
|40.11
|39.02
|40.00+.61
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|68273
|126.95
|126.45
|126.77+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|92175
|143.91
|141.95
|142.64—.33
|iSEafe 1.66e
|149232
|63.20
|62.26
|63.05+.61
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|169838
|86.41
|85.88
|86.36+.41
|iShR2K 1.77e
|142392
|151.79
|147.67
|150.56+1.89
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|54622
|59.16
|58.28
|58.100+.58
|Infosyss
|50651
|11.05
|10.78
|11.04—.06
|iShJapanrs
|54096
|53.78
|53.13
|53.70+.64
|iSTaiwnrs
|58848
|34.64
|33.57
|34.50+.62
|iShCorEM .95e
|70499
|48.20
|46.92
|48.07+.75
|ItauUnHs
|83065
|9.13
|8.75
|9.07+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|50691
|110.15
|107.03
|109.89+2.21
|KindMorg 1
|36009
|20.60
|20.26
|20.59+.25
|Kinrossg
|131656
|5.07
|4.73
|4.97—.01
|Macys 1.51
|77448
|20.25
|18.86
|19.44+.16
|MarathnO .20
|51177
|13.27
|12.52
|13.14+.40
|McDerIrs
|47057
|4.27
|3.83
|4.16+.24
|MorgStan 1.40f
|51846
|41.33
|40.08
|40.97+.61
|Nabors .24
|65202
|2.22
|2.07
|2.08—.11
|NewmtM .56
|54282
|39.11
|37.27
|37.71—.75
|NobleCorp .08
|44366
|1.50
|1.38
|1.43—.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|105762
|5.39
|5.25
|5.35+.04
|OasisPet
|96778
|3.15
|2.90
|3.03+.07
|OcciPet 3.16f
|62957
|44.96
|44.01
|44.46—.53
|Oracle .96
|39590
|54.24
|53.00
|53.96+.71
|Penney
|86709
|.63
|.53
|.63+.04
|PetrbrsA
|x40220
|13.16
|12.53
|13.13+.43
|Petrobras
|x70218
|14.23
|13.63
|14.20+.20
|Pfizer 1.44
|125604
|35.76
|35.31
|35.72+.33
|PUltSP500s
|43600
|53.90
|50.29
|53.24+2.55
|ProShSPrs
|73326
|27.21
|26.57
|26.68—.46
|PrUShSPrs
|60896
|32.00
|30.51
|30.77—1.06
|ProUShL20
|41371
|25.12
|24.45
|24.88+.12
|RegionsFn .62
|70057
|14.60
|14.09
|14.42+.12
|SpdrGold
|213430
|143.29
|139.35
|141.68—.96
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|42545
|36.76
|36.03
|36.60+.47
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|501378
|294.15
|287.36
|292.86+4.79
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|38134
|51.51
|49.85
|50.90+.75
|SpdrRetls .49e
|79900
|41.15
|39.03
|40.22+.75
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|145938
|22.68
|21.58
|22.45+.50
|Schlmbrg 2
|56302
|35.76
|33.86
|35.05+.78
|Schwab .68
|43413
|38.02
|36.28
|37.70+1.29
|SibanyeG .14r
|55568
|5.34
|4.84
|5.06—.36
|SnapIncAn
|116756
|17.11
|16.75
|16.88+.07
|SwstnEngy
|94986
|1.94
|1.75
|1.87+.03
|Sprint
|48274
|6.89
|6.71
|6.83+.08
|Squaren
|54318
|63.50
|61.52
|62.68+.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|46114
|92.17
|90.40
|91.76+1.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|63416
|59.86
|58.78
|59.64+.72
|SPEngy 2.04e
|68968
|59.49
|57.83
|59.28+.88
|SPDRFncl .46e
|434164
|27.17
|26.50
|27.09+.44
|SPInds 1.12e
|81827
|76.03
|74.15
|75.69+1.31
|SPTech .78e
|103990
|79.70
|77.22
|79.24+1.78
|SPUtil 1.55e
|96342
|60.95
|60.38
|60.89+.14
|SumitMitsu
|241622
|6.73
|6.60
|6.66—.06
|Suncorg 1.68
|36501
|28.77
|28.28
|28.54—.08
|TaiwSemi .73e
|42964
|41.97
|40.55
|41.76+.80
|Target 2.64f
|45249
|86.64
|81.21
|84.09+2.06
|TevaPhrm .73e
|85559
|7.34
|6.96
|7.26+.24
|Transocn
|108803
|4.60
|4.27
|4.47+.13
|TurqHillRs
|37715
|.49
|.46
|.47
|45933
|41.68
|40.38
|41.40+.92
|UBSGrp .69e
|44363
|10.67
|10.48
|10.66+.02
|UberTchn
|107573
|37.46
|36.12
|37.13+.13
|USOilFd
|278688
|11.91
|11.31
|11.90+.54
|USSteel .20
|x76149
|12.33
|11.41
|12.21+.53
|Valaris
|46530
|4.69
|4.08
|4.45+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|132431
|11.80
|11.27
|11.74+.44
|VanEGold .06e
|534701
|29.45
|27.81
|28.65—.35
|VnEkRus .01e
|50708
|22.54
|22.07
|22.49+.17
|VnEkSemi .58e
|60984
|114.19
|109.29
|113.25+3.09
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|57043
|12.27
|11.63
|12.06+.29
|VanEJrGld
|101344
|41.74
|39.19
|40.68—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|65522
|40.35
|39.29
|40.23+.59
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|53931
|40.04
|39.43
|39.96+.40
|Vereit .56f
|50970
|9.60
|9.48
|9.55—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|39517
|56.18
|55.52
|56.14+.45
|Vipshop
|36929
|6.75
|6.27
|6.66+.32
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|75354
|46.26
|45.26
|46.16+.73
|WstnUnion .80
|40338
|21.48
|21.24
|21.34+.04
|Yamanag .02
|225218
|3.44
|2.96
|3.29—.06
|—————————
