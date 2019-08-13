BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 57147 2.63…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 57147 2.63 2.35 2.60+.22 AT&TInc 2.04 122262 34.94 34.37 34.87+.39 Alibaba 135296 167.36 159.57 165.62+6.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 92978 9.08 8.89 9.03+.08 Ambev .05e 147729 4.94 4.81 4.92+.04 AnglogldA 37057 20.25 18.58 19.31—.80 Annaly 1e 74000 9.37 9.22 9.29—.03 AnteroMid .45e 44206 7.29 7.02 7.27+.22 AnteroRes 1 120007 3.69 3.52 3.61+.06 Apache 1 128719 22.53 21.14 22.33+.78 AuroraCn 55600 6.67 6.44 6.64+.05 BPPLC 2.44 36907 37.30 36.52 37.23+.58 BcBilVArg .27e 43730 4.90 4.79 4.88+.12 BcoBrads .06a 63357 8.73 8.37 8.66+.21 BcoSantSA .21e 91079 4.02 3.92 4.00+.09 BkofAm .72f 356485 28.25 27.38 28.03+.39 BarrickGld 2.82e 167137 18.40 17.49 18.02+.06 CallonPet 58380 4.93 4.61 4.74+.04 Cemex .29t 42824 3.13 2.98 3.12+.09 CntryLink 1 40565 11.64 11.17 11.57+.37 ChesEng 230007 1.50 1.37 1.48+.08 CgpVelLCrd 112262 13.25 11.39 13.18+1.59 CgpVelICrd 167968 7.10 6.01 6.04—.95 Citigroup 2.04f 89469 65.89 63.51 65.84+1.60 ClevCliffs .24f 55738 8.66 8.15 8.60+.42 Clouderan 37206 6.85 6.64 6.75+.06 CocaCola 1.60 38595 53.61 52.87 53.28+.08 Coeur 58887 5.67 5.04 5.35—.13 DenburyR 68517 1.10 1.00 1.07+.03 DeutschBk .12e 51252 7.22 6.94 7.19+.24 DBXHvChiA .29e 61632 27.10 26.08 26.92+.93 DxGBullrs 108503 39.63 33.27 36.55—1.45 DxGlMBrrs 67425 16.08 13.43 14.51+.35 DirSPBears 83935 19.45 18.08 18.33—.97 DirDGlBrrs 243460 7.99 6.80 7.38+.28 DxSPOGBls 100691 3.81 3.28 3.69+.23 DirxChiBull .38e 39229 16.06 14.71 15.81+.81 DrxSPBulls 36678 50.98 47.59 50.38+2.42 Disney 1.76 35720 137.81 135.00 137.19+1.44 EnCanag .07 133972 4.55 4.27 4.53+.17 EndvSilvg 38113 2.73 2.42 2.56—.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 50110 13.57 13.23 13.50+.12 ExxonMbl 3.48 53907 70.53 68.92 70.45+.82 Farfetchn 43060 12.20 11.45 12.19+.79 FMajSilvg 80110 11.00 9.83 10.24—.43 FordM .60a 122463 9.42 9.18 9.36+.07 FortunaSlv 35814 4.18 3.79 3.96—.09 FrptMcM .20 131926 10.01 9.41 9.93+.41 Gap .97 58541 18.96 17.18 18.05+.59 GenElec .04 466111 9.59 9.21 9.50+.45 Genworth 82124 4.46 4.18 4.37+.52 Gerdau .02e 62819 3.33 3.14 3.31+.13 GoldFLtd .01e 104588 6.07 5.41 5.65—.26 GpSuprvin 43870 3.70 3.32 3.49+.33 Hallibrtn .72 54431 20.38 19.18 19.86+.45 Hanesbdss .60 40525 15.26 14.35 14.65+.11 HarmonyG .05 91568 3.00 2.70 2.92—.05 HeclaM .01e 55336 1.68 1.52 1.56—.04 HPEntn .45e 47530 13.68 13.03 13.50+.42 IAMGldg 1.52f 65604 3.50 3.18 3.41+.02 iPtShFutn 261159 29.40 26.72 27.05—1.85 iShGold 342015 14.54 14.15 14.37—.09 iShBrazil .67e 153879 43.80 42.15 43.65+1.06 iShEMU .86e 40554 37.95 37.24 37.78+.35 iShGerm .60e 41686 26.35 25.84 26.25+.24 iShHK .61e 142446 23.08 22.34 22.80+.30 iShSilver 285743 16.19 15.47 15.91—.07 iShChinaLC .87e 286431 39.19 38.01 38.96+.70 iShEMkts .59e 576233 40.11 39.02 40.00+.61 iShiBoxIG 3.87 68273 126.95 126.45 126.77+.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 92175 143.91 141.95 142.64—.33 iSEafe 1.66e 149232 63.20 62.26 63.05+.61 iShiBxHYB 5.09 169838 86.41 85.88 86.36+.41 iShR2K 1.77e 142392 151.79 147.67 150.56+1.89 iShCorEafe 1.56e 54622 59.16 58.28 58.100+.58 Infosyss 50651 11.05 10.78 11.04—.06 iShJapanrs 54096 53.78 53.13 53.70+.64 iSTaiwnrs 58848 34.64 33.57 34.50+.62 iShCorEM .95e 70499 48.20 46.92 48.07+.75 ItauUnHs 83065 9.13 8.75 9.07+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 50691 110.15 107.03 109.89+2.21 KindMorg 1 36009 20.60 20.26 20.59+.25 Kinrossg 131656 5.07 4.73 4.97—.01 Macys 1.51 77448 20.25 18.86 19.44+.16 MarathnO .20 51177 13.27 12.52 13.14+.40 McDerIrs 47057 4.27 3.83 4.16+.24 MorgStan 1.40f 51846 41.33 40.08 40.97+.61 Nabors .24 65202 2.22 2.07 2.08—.11 NewmtM .56 54282 39.11 37.27 37.71—.75 NobleCorp .08 44366 1.50 1.38 1.43—.03 NokiaCp .19e 105762 5.39 5.25 5.35+.04 OasisPet 96778 3.15 2.90 3.03+.07 OcciPet 3.16f 62957 44.96 44.01 44.46—.53 Oracle .96 39590 54.24 53.00 53.96+.71 Penney 86709 .63 .53 .63+.04 PetrbrsA x40220 13.16 12.53 13.13+.43 Petrobras x70218 14.23 13.63 14.20+.20 Pfizer 1.44 125604 35.76 35.31 35.72+.33 PUltSP500s 43600 53.90 50.29 53.24+2.55 ProShSPrs 73326 27.21 26.57 26.68—.46 PrUShSPrs 60896 32.00 30.51 30.77—1.06 ProUShL20 41371 25.12 24.45 24.88+.12 RegionsFn .62 70057 14.60 14.09 14.42+.12 SpdrGold 213430 143.29 139.35 141.68—.96 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 42545 36.76 36.03 36.60+.47 S&P500ETF 4.13e 501378 294.15 287.36 292.86+4.79 SpdrS&PRB .74e 38134 51.51 49.85 50.90+.75 SpdrRetls .49e 79900 41.15 39.03 40.22+.75 SpdrOGEx .73e 145938 22.68 21.58 22.45+.50 Schlmbrg 2 56302 35.76 33.86 35.05+.78 Schwab .68 43413 38.02 36.28 37.70+1.29 SibanyeG .14r 55568 5.34 4.84 5.06—.36 SnapIncAn 116756 17.11 16.75 16.88+.07 SwstnEngy 94986 1.94 1.75 1.87+.03 Sprint 48274 6.89 6.71 6.83+.08 Squaren 54318 63.50 61.52 62.68+.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 46114 92.17 90.40 91.76+1.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 63416 59.86 58.78 59.64+.72 SPEngy 2.04e 68968 59.49 57.83 59.28+.88 SPDRFncl .46e 434164 27.17 26.50 27.09+.44 SPInds 1.12e 81827 76.03 74.15 75.69+1.31 SPTech .78e 103990 79.70 77.22 79.24+1.78 SPUtil 1.55e 96342 60.95 60.38 60.89+.14 SumitMitsu 241622 6.73 6.60 6.66—.06 Suncorg 1.68 36501 28.77 28.28 28.54—.08 TaiwSemi .73e 42964 41.97 40.55 41.76+.80 Target 2.64f 45249 86.64 81.21 84.09+2.06 TevaPhrm .73e 85559 7.34 6.96 7.26+.24 Transocn 108803 4.60 4.27 4.47+.13 TurqHillRs 37715 .49 .46 .47 Twitter 45933 41.68 40.38 41.40+.92 UBSGrp .69e 44363 10.67 10.48 10.66+.02 UberTchn 107573 37.46 36.12 37.13+.13 USOilFd 278688 11.91 11.31 11.90+.54 USSteel .20 x76149 12.33 11.41 12.21+.53 Valaris 46530 4.69 4.08 4.45+.16 ValeSA .29e 132431 11.80 11.27 11.74+.44 VanEGold .06e 534701 29.45 27.81 28.65—.35 VnEkRus .01e 50708 22.54 22.07 22.49+.17 VnEkSemi .58e 60984 114.19 109.29 113.25+3.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 57043 12.27 11.63 12.06+.29 VanEJrGld 101344 41.74 39.19 40.68—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 65522 40.35 39.29 40.23+.59 VangFTSE 1.10e 53931 40.04 39.43 39.96+.40 Vereit .56f 50970 9.60 9.48 9.55—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 39517 56.18 55.52 56.14+.45 Vipshop 36929 6.75 6.27 6.66+.32 WellsFargo 2.04f 75354 46.26 45.26 46.16+.73 WstnUnion .80 40338 21.48 21.24 