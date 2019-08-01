BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|50700
|2.94
|2.78
|2.86+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|160685
|34.60
|34.26
|34.40+.35
|AbbVie 4.28
|32396
|67.20
|66.29
|67.10+.48
|Alibaba
|95147
|175.72
|172.55
|175.44+2.33
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|57951
|9.83
|9.72
|9.76—.08
|Alticen .07e
|37552
|27.74
|26.90
|27.15+1.34
|Altria 3.20
|31070
|48.66
|47.40
|48.23+1.16
|Ambev .05e
|100991
|5.37
|5.28
|5.35+.08
|Anadarko 1.20
|36508
|74.55
|73.55
|74.53+.87
|Annaly 1e
|87979
|9.56
|9.36
|9.51—.05
|AnteroMid .45e
|47563
|8.94
|8.20
|8.55—.57
|AnteroRes 1
|70089
|4.80
|4.24
|4.49—.13
|Apache 1
|31150
|24.31
|22.60
|23.97—.45
|AuroraCn
|47095
|6.29
|6.08
|6.12—.13
|Avon
|57751
|4.44
|4.22
|4.42+.17
|BPPLC 2.44
|48176
|39.27
|38.92
|39.24—.51
|BcoBrads .06a
|50929
|9.26
|9.06
|9.07+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|34390
|4.25
|4.20
|4.24—.01
|BkofAm .72f
|221615
|31.07
|30.48
|30.75+.07
|BarrickGld
|97262
|16.74
|15.83
|16.58+.32
|Blackstone 2.07e
|32521
|48.00
|47.44
|47.70—.28
|BrMySq 1.64
|60221
|45.50
|44.41
|45.44+1.03
|CVSHealth 2
|48455
|56.81
|55.66
|56.80+.93
|CabotO&G .36f
|68250
|19.16
|18.59
|18.71—.46
|CallonPet
|84323
|4.85
|4.49
|4.50—.42
|ChesEng
|234929
|1.79
|1.69
|1.70—.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|55274
|13.76
|13.23
|13.45—.87
|CgpVelICrd
|104462
|6.78
|6.55
|6.68+.36
|Citigroup 2.04f
|53825
|71.09
|70.23
|70.24—.93
|ClevCliffs .24f
|120222
|10.58
|10.13
|10.16—.51
|Clouderan
|57264
|6.26
|5.96
|6.26+.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|47010
|53.20
|52.48
|52.97+.34
|ConchoRes .50
|83135
|81.13
|73.60
|74.15—23.54
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|30608
|60.28
|57.89
|59.51+.43
|Corning .80
|40048
|30.76
|30.16
|30.64—.12
|Cortevan
|42591
|32.78
|29.31
|32.74+3.24
|DenburyR
|95515
|1.09
|1.02
|1.06—.07
|DxGBullrs
|81371
|31.96
|28.00
|31.39+1.99
|DxGlMBrrs
|34830
|20.28
|17.25
|17.82—1.29
|DirSPBears
|45831
|17.66
|17.06
|17.14—.52
|DirDGlBrrs
|126433
|10.09
|8.74
|8.93—.61
|DxSPOGBls
|171675
|5.05
|4.37
|4.51—.78
|EQTCorp .12
|40346
|14.90
|13.53
|13.77—1.34
|EnCanag .07
|176124
|4.56
|4.44
|4.49—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|55157
|74.16
|73.17
|73.72—.64
|FidNatInfo 1.40
|31212
|133.75
|131.82
|133.60+.35
|FMajSilvg
|45000
|9.72
|8.96
|9.59+.17
|Fitbitn
|152485
|3.50
|3.27
|3.41—.80
|FordM .60a
|161354
|9.59
|9.48
|9.51—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|57967
|11.07
|10.73
|10.99—.07
|GenElec .04
|263129
|10.49
|10.22
|10.26—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|80606
|41.90
|40.83
|41.56+1.22
|Gerdau .02e
|32987
|3.59
|3.54
|3.57+.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|33579
|5.26
|4.94
|5.17+.12
|HPInc .64
|34026
|21.54
|21.02
|21.51+.47
|Hallibrtn .72
|55730
|22.76
|21.83
|22.02—.98
|Hanesbdss .60
|52406
|16.40
|15.16
|15.41—.68
|HarmonyG .05
|54253
|2.55
|2.39
|2.51+.07
|HilGrVan
|71884
|27.77
|25.78
|27.51—5.19
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|31835
|3.75
|3.47
|3.66+.03
|ING .14e
|38866
|10.84
|10.63
|10.80—.31
|iPtShFutn
|178816
|23.69
|22.56
|22.76—.84
|iShGold
|108820
|13.57
|13.42
|13.55+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|94980
|45.21
|44.57
|44.91+.41
|iShSilver
|97701
|15.13
|14.98
|15.11—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|67528
|41.51
|41.20
|41.44+.34
|iShEMkts .59e
|314539
|42.10
|41.73
|42.02+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|47679
|124.88
|124.22
|124.70+.37
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|61825
|134.31
|133.26
|133.97+1.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|122763
|65.07
|64.46
|64.97+.52
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|63565
|86.95
|86.55
|86.91—.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|121408
|158.17
|156.75
|157.72+1.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|82736
|50.50
|50.09
|50.43+.25
|ItauUnHs
|x98474
|9.44
|9.24
|9.28+.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|44173
|116.80
|115.11
|116.06+.06
|Kellogg 2.28
|58230
|65.59
|60.81
|63.74+5.52
|Keycorp .74f
|32193
|18.40
|18.02
|18.12—.25
|KindMorg 1
|54950
|20.91
|20.52
|20.88+.26
|Kinrossg
|180971
|4.35
|3.94
|4.29+.27
|Kroger s .56f
|31502
|21.70
|21.10
|21.67+.51
|LaredoPet
|57462
|3.41
|3.15
|3.31—.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|38095
|2.55
|2.52
|2.55—.02
|MarathnO .20
|68017
|13.92
|13.60
|13.68—.39
|MarathPts 2.12
|37545
|58.60
|56.63
|57.16+.77
|MatadorRs
|37898
|18.53
|16.62
|16.73—.90
|McDerIrs
|61632
|6.37
|5.83
|5.95—.47
|MetLife 1.76
|33975
|51.16
|49.43
|50.30+.88
|Nabors .24
|51667
|2.89
|2.59
|2.64—.32
|NewmtM .56
|45204
|36.80
|35.65
|36.70+.18
|NobleEngy .48
|32764
|21.71
|20.88
|21.15—.93
|NokiaCp .19e
|106520
|5.50
|5.43
|5.49+.08
|OasisPet
|63092
|4.72
|4.37
|4.42—.46
|OcciPet 3.16f
|51454
|53.75
|50.92
|53.70+2.34
|OiSAC
|60965
|2.03
|1.97
|1.99+.01
|OwensIll .20
|41671
|14.73
|13.16
|13.48—3.50
|ParsleyEn
|49242
|16.27
|15.03
|15.30—1.29
|Penney
|53752
|.80
|.76
|.76—.03
|Petrobras
|74016
|15.12
|14.78
|14.97—.08
|Pfizer 1.44
|x203853
|38.62
|37.68
|38.15—.34
|ProctGam 2.98
|32878
|119.17
|118.04
|118.70+.66
|ProShSPrs
|46362
|26.30
|25.99
|26.03—.26
|PrUShSPrs
|32874
|29.95
|29.27
|29.36—.60
|Qudiann
|35231
|9.21
|8.98
|9.19+.05
|RPC .20m
|59904
|6.92
|5.91
|6.10—.09
|RangeRs .08
|58565
|5.62
|5.09
|5.17—.52
|RegionsFn .62
|66322
|15.97
|15.78
|15.83—.10
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|33664
|60.00
|59.23
|59.81—3.09
|RubiconPrj
|34124
|10.18
|8.44
|9.85+2.24
|SpdrGold
|61118
|133.74
|132.31
|133.53+.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|282094
|300.87
|297.48
|300.41+2.98
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|33970
|55.42
|54.87
|55.01—.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|266115
|24.54
|23.58
|23.81—1.23
|Salesforce
|38010
|157.78
|154.50
|157.42+2.92
|Schlmbrg 2
|39170
|39.45
|38.28
|38.81—1.17
|Schwab .68
|95765
|43.02
|42.50
|42.95—.27
|SiderurNac
|31731
|4.27
|4.20
|4.22—.05
|SnapIncAn
|161101
|17.45
|16.82
|17.28+.48
|SwstnEngy
|129508
|2.26
|2.09
|2.17—.03
|Sprint
|109666
|7.39
|7.16
|7.25—.08
|Squaren
|50730
|83.20
|80.76
|82.78+2.37
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|44314
|92.24
|91.00
|92.13+.99
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|74649
|60.30
|59.53
|60.10+.67
|SPEngy 2.04e
|77993
|62.26
|61.67
|62.08—.62
|SPDRFncl .46e
|292325
|28.42
|28.14
|28.32+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|37197
|78.28
|77.49
|78.12+.30
|SPTech .78e
|63848
|82.62
|80.88
|82.43+1.66
|SpdrRESel
|36875
|37.58
|37.16
|37.58+.17
|SPUtil 1.55e
|112416
|60.10
|59.25
|59.89+.34
|Tenaris .69e
|43232
|24.62
|23.40
|24.62—.36
|TevaPhrm .73e
|60046
|8.13
|7.92
|8.10+.17
|Transocn
|83459
|6.00
|5.73
|5.90—.19
|TurqHillRs
|96203
|.59
|.52
|.56—.02
|Twilion
|46929
|143.98
|135.55
|142.40+3.29
|92316
|43.48
|42.34
|42.99+.68
|USOilFd
|161377
|11.88
|11.73
|11.79—.25
|USSteel .20
|53499
|15.11
|14.68
|14.91—.13
|Valaris
|37640
|8.15
|6.81
|7.15—1.12
|ValeSA .29e
|118063
|12.79
|12.63
|12.70—.29
|VanEGold .06e
|272216
|27.29
|26.04
|27.10+.60
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|48617
|14.21
|13.64
|13.79—.64
|VanEJrGld
|56269
|38.78
|36.78
|38.40+.86
|VangEmg 1.10e
|72616
|42.09
|41.72
|42.02+.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|32625
|41.22
|40.85
|41.16+.30
|VerizonCm 2.41
|87361
|57.29
|55.73
|55.94+.67
|Visa s 1
|33841
|182.40
|178.91
|181.66+3.66
|WPXEngy
|82617
|10.10
|9.20
|9.37—1.07
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|55101
|48.64
|48.02
|48.55+.14
|WhitngPetrs
|180431
|13.41
|10.73
|11.12—6.56
|WmsCos 1.52f
|56834
|26.28
|25.64
|26.07+1.43
|Yamanag .02
|128909
|3.06
|2.84
|3.01+.06
|—————————
