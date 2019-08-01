BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 50700 2.94…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 50700 2.94 2.78 2.86+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 160685 34.60 34.26 34.40+.35 AbbVie 4.28 32396 67.20 66.29 67.10+.48 Alibaba 95147 175.72 172.55 175.44+2.33 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 57951 9.83 9.72 9.76—.08 Alticen .07e 37552 27.74 26.90 27.15+1.34 Altria 3.20 31070 48.66 47.40 48.23+1.16 Ambev .05e 100991 5.37 5.28 5.35+.08 Anadarko 1.20 36508 74.55 73.55 74.53+.87 Annaly 1e 87979 9.56 9.36 9.51—.05 AnteroMid .45e 47563 8.94 8.20 8.55—.57 AnteroRes 1 70089 4.80 4.24 4.49—.13 Apache 1 31150 24.31 22.60 23.97—.45 AuroraCn 47095 6.29 6.08 6.12—.13 Avon 57751 4.44 4.22 4.42+.17 BPPLC 2.44 48176 39.27 38.92 39.24—.51 BcoBrads .06a 50929 9.26 9.06 9.07+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 34390 4.25 4.20 4.24—.01 BkofAm .72f 221615 31.07 30.48 30.75+.07 BarrickGld 97262 16.74 15.83 16.58+.32 Blackstone 2.07e 32521 48.00 47.44 47.70—.28 BrMySq 1.64 60221 45.50 44.41 45.44+1.03 CVSHealth 2 48455 56.81 55.66 56.80+.93 CabotO&G .36f 68250 19.16 18.59 18.71—.46 CallonPet 84323 4.85 4.49 4.50—.42 ChesEng 234929 1.79 1.69 1.70—.12 CgpVelLCrd 55274 13.76 13.23 13.45—.87 CgpVelICrd 104462 6.78 6.55 6.68+.36 Citigroup 2.04f 53825 71.09 70.23 70.24—.93 ClevCliffs .24f 120222 10.58 10.13 10.16—.51 Clouderan 57264 6.26 5.96 6.26+.28 CocaCola 1.60 47010 53.20 52.48 52.97+.34 ConchoRes .50 83135 81.13 73.60 74.15—23.54 ConocoPhil 1.22 30608 60.28 57.89 59.51+.43 Corning .80 40048 30.76 30.16 30.64—.12 Cortevan 42591 32.78 29.31 32.74+3.24 DenburyR 95515 1.09 1.02 1.06—.07 DxGBullrs 81371 31.96 28.00 31.39+1.99 DxGlMBrrs 34830 20.28 17.25 17.82—1.29 DirSPBears 45831 17.66 17.06 17.14—.52 DirDGlBrrs 126433 10.09 8.74 8.93—.61 DxSPOGBls 171675 5.05 4.37 4.51—.78 EQTCorp .12 40346 14.90 13.53 13.77—1.34 EnCanag .07 176124 4.56 4.44 4.49—.08 ExxonMbl 3.48 55157 74.16 73.17 73.72—.64 FidNatInfo 1.40 31212 133.75 131.82 133.60+.35 FMajSilvg 45000 9.72 8.96 9.59+.17 Fitbitn 152485 3.50 3.27 3.41—.80 FordM .60a 161354 9.59 9.48 9.51—.02 FrptMcM .20 57967 11.07 10.73 10.99—.07 GenElec .04 263129 10.49 10.22 10.26—.19 GenMotors 1.52 80606 41.90 40.83 41.56+1.22 Gerdau .02e 32987 3.59 3.54 3.57+.01 GoldFLtd .01e 33579 5.26 4.94 5.17+.12 HPInc .64 34026 21.54 21.02 21.51+.47 Hallibrtn .72 55730 22.76 21.83 22.02—.98 Hanesbdss .60 52406 16.40 15.16 15.41—.68 HarmonyG .05 54253 2.55 2.39 2.51+.07 HilGrVan 71884 27.77 25.78 27.51—5.19 IAMGldg 1.52f 31835 3.75 3.47 3.66+.03 ING .14e 38866 10.84 10.63 10.80—.31 iPtShFutn 178816 23.69 22.56 22.76—.84 iShGold 108820 13.57 13.42 13.55+.03 iShBrazil .67e 94980 45.21 44.57 44.91+.41 iShSilver 97701 15.13 14.98 15.11—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 67528 41.51 41.20 41.44+.34 iShEMkts .59e 314539 42.10 41.73 42.02+.25 iShiBoxIG 3.87 47679 124.88 124.22 124.70+.37 iSh20yrT 3.05 61825 134.31 133.26 133.97+1.08 iSEafe 1.66e 122763 65.07 64.46 64.97+.52 iShiBxHYB 5.09 63565 86.95 86.55 86.91—.03 iShR2K 1.77e 121408 158.17 156.75 157.72+1.16 iShCorEM .95e 82736 50.50 50.09 50.43+.25 ItauUnHs x98474 9.44 9.24 9.28+.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 44173 116.80 115.11 116.06+.06 Kellogg 2.28 58230 65.59 60.81 63.74+5.52 Keycorp .74f 32193 18.40 18.02 18.12—.25 KindMorg 1 54950 20.91 20.52 20.88+.26 Kinrossg 180971 4.35 3.94 4.29+.27 Kroger s .56f 31502 21.70 21.10 21.67+.51 LaredoPet 57462 3.41 3.15 3.31—.01 LloydBkg .47a 38095 2.55 2.52 2.55—.02 MarathnO .20 68017 13.92 13.60 13.68—.39 MarathPts 2.12 37545 58.60 56.63 57.16+.77 MatadorRs 37898 18.53 16.62 16.73—.90 McDerIrs 61632 6.37 5.83 5.95—.47 MetLife 1.76 33975 51.16 49.43 50.30+.88 Nabors .24 51667 2.89 2.59 2.64—.32 NewmtM .56 45204 36.80 35.65 36.70+.18 NobleEngy .48 32764 21.71 20.88 21.15—.93 NokiaCp .19e 106520 5.50 5.43 5.49+.08 OasisPet 63092 4.72 4.37 4.42—.46 OcciPet 3.16f 51454 53.75 50.92 53.70+2.34 OiSAC 60965 2.03 1.97 1.99+.01 OwensIll .20 41671 14.73 13.16 13.48—3.50 ParsleyEn 49242 16.27 15.03 15.30—1.29 Penney 53752 .80 .76 .76—.03 Petrobras 74016 15.12 14.78 14.97—.08 Pfizer 1.44 x203853 38.62 37.68 38.15—.34 ProctGam 2.98 32878 119.17 118.04 118.70+.66 ProShSPrs 46362 26.30 25.99 26.03—.26 PrUShSPrs 32874 29.95 29.27 29.36—.60 Qudiann 35231 9.21 8.98 9.19+.05 RPC .20m 59904 6.92 5.91 6.10—.09 RangeRs .08 58565 5.62 5.09 5.17—.52 RegionsFn .62 66322 15.97 15.78 15.83—.10 RoyDShllA 3.76 33664 60.00 59.23 59.81—3.09 RubiconPrj 34124 10.18 8.44 9.85+2.24 SpdrGold 61118 133.74 132.31 133.53+.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 282094 300.87 297.48 300.41+2.98 SpdrS&PRB .74e 33970 55.42 54.87 55.01—.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 266115 24.54 23.58 23.81—1.23 Salesforce 38010 157.78 154.50 157.42+2.92 Schlmbrg 2 39170 39.45 38.28 38.81—1.17 Schwab .68 95765 43.02 42.50 42.95—.27 SiderurNac 31731 4.27 4.20 4.22—.05 SnapIncAn 161101 17.45 16.82 17.28+.48 SwstnEngy 129508 2.26 2.09 2.17—.03 Sprint 109666 7.39 7.16 7.25—.08 Squaren 50730 83.20 80.76 82.78+2.37 SPHlthC 1.01e 44314 92.24 91.00 92.13+.99 SPCnSt 1.28e 74649 60.30 59.53 60.10+.67 SPEngy 2.04e 77993 62.26 61.67 62.08—.62 SPDRFncl .46e 292325 28.42 28.14 28.32+.07 SPInds 1.12e 37197 78.28 77.49 78.12+.30 SPTech .78e 63848 82.62 80.88 82.43+1.66 SpdrRESel 36875 37.58 37.16 37.58+.17 SPUtil 1.55e 112416 60.10 59.25 59.89+.34 Tenaris .69e 43232 24.62 23.40 24.62—.36 TevaPhrm .73e 60046 8.13 7.92 8.10+.17 Transocn 83459 6.00 5.73 5.90—.19 TurqHillRs 96203 .59 .52 .56—.02 Twilion 46929 143.98 135.55 142.40+3.29 Twitter 92316 43.48 42.34 42.99+.68 USOilFd 161377 11.88 11.73 11.79—.25 USSteel .20 53499 15.11 14.68 14.91—.13 Valaris 37640 8.15 6.81 7.15—1.12 ValeSA .29e 118063 12.79 12.63 12.70—.29 VanEGold .06e 272216 27.29 26.04 27.10+.60 VEckOilSvc .47e 48617 14.21 13.64 13.79—.64 VanEJrGld 56269 38.78 36.78 38.40+.86 VangEmg 1.10e 72616 42.09 41.72 42.02+.26 VangFTSE 1.10e 32625 41.22 40.85 41.16+.30 VerizonCm 2.41 87361 57.29 55.73 55.94+.67 Visa s 1 33841 182.40 178.91 181.66+3.66 WPXEngy 82617 10.10 9.20 9.37—1.07 WellsFargo 2.04f 55101 48.64 48.02 48.55+.14 WhitngPetrs 180431 13.41 10.73 11.12—6.56 WmsCos 1.52f 56834 26.28 25.64 