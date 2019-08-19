BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30450 2.39…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30450 2.39 2.30 2.37+.08 AT&TInc 2.04 105009 35.32 34.99 35.30+.33 AbbVie 4.28 34160 66.28 64.98 66.17+1.74 Alibaba 88539 178.80 175.59 176.86+2.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 53582 9.12 9.04 9.11+.14 Ambev .05e 46459 4.76 4.69 4.76+.06 Annaly 1e 35475 9.05 8.96 9.03+.08 AnteroRes 1 31445 3.78 3.61 3.68+.07 ApolloGM 1.91e 23377 34.49 32.99 34.22+2.22 Aramark .44e 83589 41.82 40.34 40.74+3.64 AuroraCn 108341 6.20 5.77 5.84—.15 BPPLC 2.44 29100 36.87 36.62 36.77+.48 BcoBrads .06a 40270 8.34 8.12 8.12—.16 BcoSantSA .21e 49971 3.95 3.89 3.89—.04 BkofAm .72f 204177 27.70 27.14 27.28+.25 BarrickGld 2.82e 86962 18.41 17.88 18.27—.12 BrMySq 1.64 28884 47.84 47.02 47.55+.57 CVSHealth 2 31375 61.39 60.60 61.39+1.11 CabotO&G .36f 23440 16.67 16.45 16.57+.10 CallonPet 49865 4.64 4.50 4.53+.02 CanopyGrn 39275 28.30 26.46 27.00—1.11 Centenes 32524 48.67 47.28 47.58—.43 CntryLink 1 45647 11.60 11.22 11.47+.26 ChesEng 284682 1.53 1.41 1.52+.13 CgpVelLCrd 52170 12.30 11.84 12.02+.49 CgpVelICrd 68796 6.64 6.38 6.54—.28 Citigroup 2.04f 54089 64.91 64.16 64.59+1.11 ClevCliffs .24f 23544 8.46 8.30 8.43+.27 CocaCola 1.60 30303 54.60 54.31 54.52+.11 ConocoPhil 1.22 28113 53.41 52.46 53.16+1.69 DaVitaInc 41131 57.64 56.51 56.93—.89 DenburyR 48969 1.10 1.04 1.07+.01 DeutschBk .12e 38474 7.05 7.00 7.02+.08 DxGBullrs 38456 35.04 32.51 34.92—.15 DxGlMBrrs 25278 17.43 16.13 16.16+.12 DirSPBears 30432 18.51 18.27 18.32—.68 DirDGlBrrs 82142 8.20 7.65 7.68+.04 DxSPOGBls 80575 3.51 3.33 3.46+.26 Dx30TBear 23544 10.51 10.29 10.30+.31 Disney 1.76 28396 137.62 136.20 136.72+1.52 EnCanag .07 117819 4.33 4.25 4.29+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 59251 13.95 13.68 13.72+.25 ErosIntl 24670 1.45 1.30 1.38+.08 EsteeLdr 1.72 24641 198.75 191.31 197.57+18.35 ExxonMbl 3.48 35682 69.37 68.86 69.19+.89 FMajSilvg 26328 10.09 9.47 10.08+.18 Fluor .84 22253 17.97 17.32 17.80+.42 FordM .60a 100617 9.10 9.02 9.07+.11 FrptMcM .20 80398 9.42 9.25 9.27+.17 Gap .97 29423 16.71 16.19 16.66+.69 GenElec .04 442204 8.89 8.66 8.72—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 47553 5.44 5.11 5.44+.05 Hallibrtn .72 43807 19.49 19.11 19.16+.29 HarmonyG .05 41146 2.99 2.84 2.99+.02 HeclaM .01e 41951 1.55 1.44 1.54+.09 HPEntn .45e 32998 13.22 12.99 13.10+.30 HomeDp 5.44 22611 208.82 205.30 206.81+3.16 iPtShFutn 114596 26.100 26.55 26.61—1.42 iShGold 90694 14.39 14.31 14.37—.12 iShBrazil .67e 105935 42.12 41.42 41.53—.12 iShHK .61e 66558 23.95 23.79 23.79+.54 iShSilver 72711 15.94 15.81 15.89—.14 iShChinaLC .87e 94573 39.47 39.07 39.08+.48 iShEMkts .59e 213929 40.05 39.77 39.78+.24 iShiBoxIG 3.87 34404 127.62 127.00 127.58—.27 iSh20yrT 3.05 52326 144.66 143.52 144.57—1.56 iSEafe 1.66e 75296 62.85 62.67 62.74+.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 58102 86.36 86.22 86.30+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 72680 150.75 149.95 150.47+1.84 iShREst 2.76e 26912 92.25 91.52 92.12+.62 iShCorEafe 1.56e 36007 58.90 58.68 58.74+.42 Infosyss 58604 11.18 11.06 11.16+.09 iShCorEM .95e 79286 48.11 47.78 47.79+.23 ItauUnHs 42092 8.68 8.53 8.53—.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 37562 109.75 108.42 108.70+.98 Keycorp .74f 39462 16.77 16.47 16.52+.09 KindMorg 1 25669 20.43 20.27 20.36+.23 Kinrossg 79573 4.76 4.58 4.73—.05 Kroger s .56f 28948 23.05 22.66 23.01+.35 LennarA .16 26122 50.12 49.33 50.00+.75 Lowes 2.20 26962 96.03 94.65 95.39+1.47 Macys 1.51 63101 16.30 15.91 16.13+.15 Mallinckdt 22990 4.54 4.13 4.47+.39 MarathnO .20 38658 12.90 12.65 12.75+.30 McDerIrs 22987 4.25 4.03 4.22+.22 Merck 2.20 22267 86.30 85.45 86.12+1.06 MetLife 1.76 22685 46.38 45.58 45.66+.31 MorgStan 1.40f 32523 40.83 40.26 40.36+.42 Nabors .24 44481 2.10 1.98 2.09+.14 NobleCorp .08 31156 1.35 1.20 1.30+.08 NokiaCp .19e 59699 5.25 5.21 5.25+.08 Nordstrm 1.48a 24350 26.24 25.44 25.95+.63 OasisPet 62056 3.27 3.03 3.20+.16 OcciPet 3.16f 42909 45.96 44.75 45.74+1.17 OiSAC 85289 1.39 1.20 1.25+.06 Oracle .96 29444 54.37 53.76 54.07+.48 PG&ECp 2.12f 329673 11.56 10.05 10.39—3.89 PaloAltNet 22932 201.69 192.17 196.56—2.71 Penney 28061 .62 .60 .61+.01 Petrobras 57477 13.44 13.24 13.27+.04 Pfizer 1.44 68098 35.24 34.83 35.10+.45 ProctGam 2.98 25627 120.45 119.11 120.01+.83 PrUShSPrs 27810 31.01 30.73 30.80—.76 Qudiann 45527 9.08 8.47 8.53—.39 RangeRs .08 42595 4.42 4.19 4.34+.24 RegionsFn .62 28109 14.40 14.26 14.35+.26 SpdrGold 46878 141.79 141.05 141.65—1.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 204144 292.71 291.44 292.39+3.54 SpdrOGEx .73e 103879 22.19 21.81 22.07+.63 Schlmbrg 2 40596 34.19 33.44 34.03+1.31 SchwIntEq .71e 84417 30.65 30.54 30.59+.19 SeaLtdn 28639 36.90 35.73 36.47+1.05 SnapIncAn 76913 16.17 15.85 16.04+.06 SwstnEngy 57173 1.92 1.79 1.91+.11 Squaren 28153 64.43 63.20 64.27+1.40 SPCnSt 1.28e 46165 60.85 60.56 60.76+.55 SPEngy 2.04e 41271 58.26 57.71 58.09+1.07 SPDRFncl .46e 132861 27.03 26.79 26.84+.27 SPTech .78e 27014 79.71 79.06 79.55+1.27 SPUtil 1.55e 55899 61.87 61.15 61.85+.47 TJX .92f 26379 52.14 51.20 51.21—.19 TailorBr .72 26371 5.51 4.81 4.87—.19 Tapestry 1.35 50777 21.16 20.10 21.01+1.05 Target 2.64f 27747 86.88 85.71 86.56+2.35 Tegna .28 67296 16.58 15.20 15.97+.97 TevaPhrm .73e 87365 6.82 6.48 6.72+.31 Transocn 160461 4.70 4.33 4.58+.38 Twitter 42874 41.85 41.05 41.65+1.07 UberTchn 64377 35.80 34.37 35.28+.05 USOilFd 129115 11.65 11.50 11.55+.15 USSteel .20 84548 12.36 11.62 12.28+.100 Valaris 37551 4.70 4.40 4.49+.20 ValeSA .29e 73406 11.05 10.77 10.80—.09 VanEGold .06e 153623 28.28 27.61 28.26—.03 VnEkRus .01e 26515 21.59 21.46 21.53+.06 VnEkSemi .58e 23830 115.17 113.55 114.37+2.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 47883 11.77 11.55 11.72+.39 VanEJrGld 32546 39.16 38.10 39.13—.09 VangSTBd 1.08e 30299 80.99 80.96 80.98—.05 VangEmg 1.10e 52669 40.26 39.95 39.96+.22 VangFTSE 1.10e 38088 39.79 39.67 39.73+.32 Vereit .56f 39517 9.72 9.60 9.67+.05 VerizonCm 2.41 40449 57.50 56.82 56.87+.22 Vipshop 60915 8.36 7.93 8.29+.38 Visa s 1 22600 180.42 178.12 179.42+1.19 WalMart 2.12f 30018 114.78 113.80 114.30+1.31 WellsFargo 2.04f 46003 45.35 44.93 45.11+.72 WhitngPetrs 27778 8.84 8.51 8.56—.05 WmsCos 1.52 34447 23.65 23.36 23.61+.33 Yamanag .02 81757 3.35 3.19 3.31—.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.