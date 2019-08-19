BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30450
|2.39
|2.30
|2.37+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|105009
|35.32
|34.99
|35.30+.33
|AbbVie 4.28
|34160
|66.28
|64.98
|66.17+1.74
|Alibaba
|88539
|178.80
|175.59
|176.86+2.26
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|53582
|9.12
|9.04
|9.11+.14
|Ambev .05e
|46459
|4.76
|4.69
|4.76+.06
|Annaly 1e
|35475
|9.05
|8.96
|9.03+.08
|AnteroRes 1
|31445
|3.78
|3.61
|3.68+.07
|ApolloGM 1.91e
|23377
|34.49
|32.99
|34.22+2.22
|Aramark .44e
|83589
|41.82
|40.34
|40.74+3.64
|AuroraCn
|108341
|6.20
|5.77
|5.84—.15
|BPPLC 2.44
|29100
|36.87
|36.62
|36.77+.48
|BcoBrads .06a
|40270
|8.34
|8.12
|8.12—.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|49971
|3.95
|3.89
|3.89—.04
|BkofAm .72f
|204177
|27.70
|27.14
|27.28+.25
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|86962
|18.41
|17.88
|18.27—.12
|BrMySq 1.64
|28884
|47.84
|47.02
|47.55+.57
|CVSHealth 2
|31375
|61.39
|60.60
|61.39+1.11
|CabotO&G .36f
|23440
|16.67
|16.45
|16.57+.10
|CallonPet
|49865
|4.64
|4.50
|4.53+.02
|CanopyGrn
|39275
|28.30
|26.46
|27.00—1.11
|Centenes
|32524
|48.67
|47.28
|47.58—.43
|CntryLink 1
|45647
|11.60
|11.22
|11.47+.26
|ChesEng
|284682
|1.53
|1.41
|1.52+.13
|CgpVelLCrd
|52170
|12.30
|11.84
|12.02+.49
|CgpVelICrd
|68796
|6.64
|6.38
|6.54—.28
|Citigroup 2.04f
|54089
|64.91
|64.16
|64.59+1.11
|ClevCliffs .24f
|23544
|8.46
|8.30
|8.43+.27
|CocaCola 1.60
|30303
|54.60
|54.31
|54.52+.11
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|28113
|53.41
|52.46
|53.16+1.69
|DaVitaInc
|41131
|57.64
|56.51
|56.93—.89
|DenburyR
|48969
|1.10
|1.04
|1.07+.01
|DeutschBk .12e
|38474
|7.05
|7.00
|7.02+.08
|DxGBullrs
|38456
|35.04
|32.51
|34.92—.15
|DxGlMBrrs
|25278
|17.43
|16.13
|16.16+.12
|DirSPBears
|30432
|18.51
|18.27
|18.32—.68
|DirDGlBrrs
|82142
|8.20
|7.65
|7.68+.04
|DxSPOGBls
|80575
|3.51
|3.33
|3.46+.26
|Dx30TBear
|23544
|10.51
|10.29
|10.30+.31
|Disney 1.76
|28396
|137.62
|136.20
|136.72+1.52
|EnCanag .07
|117819
|4.33
|4.25
|4.29+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|59251
|13.95
|13.68
|13.72+.25
|ErosIntl
|24670
|1.45
|1.30
|1.38+.08
|EsteeLdr 1.72
|24641
|198.75
|191.31
|197.57+18.35
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|35682
|69.37
|68.86
|69.19+.89
|FMajSilvg
|26328
|10.09
|9.47
|10.08+.18
|Fluor .84
|22253
|17.97
|17.32
|17.80+.42
|FordM .60a
|100617
|9.10
|9.02
|9.07+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|80398
|9.42
|9.25
|9.27+.17
|Gap .97
|29423
|16.71
|16.19
|16.66+.69
|GenElec .04
|442204
|8.89
|8.66
|8.72—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|47553
|5.44
|5.11
|5.44+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|43807
|19.49
|19.11
|19.16+.29
|HarmonyG .05
|41146
|2.99
|2.84
|2.99+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|41951
|1.55
|1.44
|1.54+.09
|HPEntn .45e
|32998
|13.22
|12.99
|13.10+.30
|HomeDp 5.44
|22611
|208.82
|205.30
|206.81+3.16
|iPtShFutn
|114596
|26.100
|26.55
|26.61—1.42
|iShGold
|90694
|14.39
|14.31
|14.37—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|105935
|42.12
|41.42
|41.53—.12
|iShHK .61e
|66558
|23.95
|23.79
|23.79+.54
|iShSilver
|72711
|15.94
|15.81
|15.89—.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|94573
|39.47
|39.07
|39.08+.48
|iShEMkts .59e
|213929
|40.05
|39.77
|39.78+.24
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|34404
|127.62
|127.00
|127.58—.27
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|52326
|144.66
|143.52
|144.57—1.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|75296
|62.85
|62.67
|62.74+.49
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|58102
|86.36
|86.22
|86.30+.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|72680
|150.75
|149.95
|150.47+1.84
|iShREst 2.76e
|26912
|92.25
|91.52
|92.12+.62
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|36007
|58.90
|58.68
|58.74+.42
|Infosyss
|58604
|11.18
|11.06
|11.16+.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|79286
|48.11
|47.78
|47.79+.23
|ItauUnHs
|42092
|8.68
|8.53
|8.53—.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|37562
|109.75
|108.42
|108.70+.98
|Keycorp .74f
|39462
|16.77
|16.47
|16.52+.09
|KindMorg 1
|25669
|20.43
|20.27
|20.36+.23
|Kinrossg
|79573
|4.76
|4.58
|4.73—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|28948
|23.05
|22.66
|23.01+.35
|LennarA .16
|26122
|50.12
|49.33
|50.00+.75
|Lowes 2.20
|26962
|96.03
|94.65
|95.39+1.47
|Macys 1.51
|63101
|16.30
|15.91
|16.13+.15
|Mallinckdt
|22990
|4.54
|4.13
|4.47+.39
|MarathnO .20
|38658
|12.90
|12.65
|12.75+.30
|McDerIrs
|22987
|4.25
|4.03
|4.22+.22
|Merck 2.20
|22267
|86.30
|85.45
|86.12+1.06
|MetLife 1.76
|22685
|46.38
|45.58
|45.66+.31
|MorgStan 1.40f
|32523
|40.83
|40.26
|40.36+.42
|Nabors .24
|44481
|2.10
|1.98
|2.09+.14
|NobleCorp .08
|31156
|1.35
|1.20
|1.30+.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|59699
|5.25
|5.21
|5.25+.08
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|24350
|26.24
|25.44
|25.95+.63
|OasisPet
|62056
|3.27
|3.03
|3.20+.16
|OcciPet 3.16f
|42909
|45.96
|44.75
|45.74+1.17
|OiSAC
|85289
|1.39
|1.20
|1.25+.06
|Oracle .96
|29444
|54.37
|53.76
|54.07+.48
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|329673
|11.56
|10.05
|10.39—3.89
|PaloAltNet
|22932
|201.69
|192.17
|196.56—2.71
|Penney
|28061
|.62
|.60
|.61+.01
|Petrobras
|57477
|13.44
|13.24
|13.27+.04
|Pfizer 1.44
|68098
|35.24
|34.83
|35.10+.45
|ProctGam 2.98
|25627
|120.45
|119.11
|120.01+.83
|PrUShSPrs
|27810
|31.01
|30.73
|30.80—.76
|Qudiann
|45527
|9.08
|8.47
|8.53—.39
|RangeRs .08
|42595
|4.42
|4.19
|4.34+.24
|RegionsFn .62
|28109
|14.40
|14.26
|14.35+.26
|SpdrGold
|46878
|141.79
|141.05
|141.65—1.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|204144
|292.71
|291.44
|292.39+3.54
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|103879
|22.19
|21.81
|22.07+.63
|Schlmbrg 2
|40596
|34.19
|33.44
|34.03+1.31
|SchwIntEq .71e
|84417
|30.65
|30.54
|30.59+.19
|SeaLtdn
|28639
|36.90
|35.73
|36.47+1.05
|SnapIncAn
|76913
|16.17
|15.85
|16.04+.06
|SwstnEngy
|57173
|1.92
|1.79
|1.91+.11
|Squaren
|28153
|64.43
|63.20
|64.27+1.40
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|46165
|60.85
|60.56
|60.76+.55
|SPEngy 2.04e
|41271
|58.26
|57.71
|58.09+1.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|132861
|27.03
|26.79
|26.84+.27
|SPTech .78e
|27014
|79.71
|79.06
|79.55+1.27
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55899
|61.87
|61.15
|61.85+.47
|TJX .92f
|26379
|52.14
|51.20
|51.21—.19
|TailorBr .72
|26371
|5.51
|4.81
|4.87—.19
|Tapestry 1.35
|50777
|21.16
|20.10
|21.01+1.05
|Target 2.64f
|27747
|86.88
|85.71
|86.56+2.35
|Tegna .28
|67296
|16.58
|15.20
|15.97+.97
|TevaPhrm .73e
|87365
|6.82
|6.48
|6.72+.31
|Transocn
|160461
|4.70
|4.33
|4.58+.38
|42874
|41.85
|41.05
|41.65+1.07
|UberTchn
|64377
|35.80
|34.37
|35.28+.05
|USOilFd
|129115
|11.65
|11.50
|11.55+.15
|USSteel .20
|84548
|12.36
|11.62
|12.28+.100
|Valaris
|37551
|4.70
|4.40
|4.49+.20
|ValeSA .29e
|73406
|11.05
|10.77
|10.80—.09
|VanEGold .06e
|153623
|28.28
|27.61
|28.26—.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|26515
|21.59
|21.46
|21.53+.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|23830
|115.17
|113.55
|114.37+2.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|47883
|11.77
|11.55
|11.72+.39
|VanEJrGld
|32546
|39.16
|38.10
|39.13—.09
|VangSTBd 1.08e
|30299
|80.99
|80.96
|80.98—.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|52669
|40.26
|39.95
|39.96+.22
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|38088
|39.79
|39.67
|39.73+.32
|Vereit .56f
|39517
|9.72
|9.60
|9.67+.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|40449
|57.50
|56.82
|56.87+.22
|Vipshop
|60915
|8.36
|7.93
|8.29+.38
|Visa s 1
|22600
|180.42
|178.12
|179.42+1.19
|WalMart 2.12f
|30018
|114.78
|113.80
|114.30+1.31
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|46003
|45.35
|44.93
|45.11+.72
|WhitngPetrs
|27778
|8.84
|8.51
|8.56—.05
|WmsCos 1.52
|34447
|23.65
|23.36
|23.61+.33
|Yamanag .02
|81757
|3.35
|3.19
|3.31—.03
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.