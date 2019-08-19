Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n

BC-150-actives-n

The Associated Press

August 19, 2019, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 30450 2.39 2.30 2.37+.08
AT&TInc 2.04 105009 35.32 34.99 35.30+.33
AbbVie 4.28 34160 66.28 64.98 66.17+1.74
Alibaba 88539 178.80 175.59 176.86+2.26
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 53582 9.12 9.04 9.11+.14
Ambev .05e 46459 4.76 4.69 4.76+.06
Annaly 1e 35475 9.05 8.96 9.03+.08
AnteroRes 1 31445 3.78 3.61 3.68+.07
ApolloGM 1.91e 23377 34.49 32.99 34.22+2.22
Aramark .44e 83589 41.82 40.34 40.74+3.64
AuroraCn 108341 6.20 5.77 5.84—.15
BPPLC 2.44 29100 36.87 36.62 36.77+.48
BcoBrads .06a 40270 8.34 8.12 8.12—.16
BcoSantSA .21e 49971 3.95 3.89 3.89—.04
BkofAm .72f 204177 27.70 27.14 27.28+.25
BarrickGld 2.82e
86962 18.41 17.88 18.27—.12
BrMySq 1.64 28884 47.84 47.02 47.55+.57
CVSHealth 2 31375 61.39 60.60 61.39+1.11
CabotO&G .36f 23440 16.67 16.45 16.57+.10
CallonPet 49865 4.64 4.50 4.53+.02
CanopyGrn 39275 28.30 26.46 27.00—1.11
Centenes 32524 48.67 47.28 47.58—.43
CntryLink 1 45647 11.60 11.22 11.47+.26
ChesEng 284682 1.53 1.41 1.52+.13
CgpVelLCrd 52170 12.30 11.84 12.02+.49
CgpVelICrd 68796 6.64 6.38 6.54—.28
Citigroup 2.04f 54089 64.91 64.16 64.59+1.11
ClevCliffs .24f 23544 8.46 8.30 8.43+.27
CocaCola 1.60 30303 54.60 54.31 54.52+.11
ConocoPhil 1.22 28113 53.41 52.46 53.16+1.69
DaVitaInc 41131 57.64 56.51 56.93—.89
DenburyR 48969 1.10 1.04 1.07+.01
DeutschBk .12e 38474 7.05 7.00 7.02+.08
DxGBullrs 38456 35.04 32.51 34.92—.15
DxGlMBrrs 25278 17.43 16.13 16.16+.12
DirSPBears 30432 18.51 18.27 18.32—.68
DirDGlBrrs 82142 8.20 7.65 7.68+.04
DxSPOGBls 80575 3.51 3.33 3.46+.26
Dx30TBear 23544 10.51 10.29 10.30+.31
Disney 1.76 28396 137.62 136.20 136.72+1.52
EnCanag .07 117819 4.33 4.25 4.29+.07
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 59251 13.95 13.68 13.72+.25
ErosIntl 24670 1.45 1.30 1.38+.08
EsteeLdr 1.72
24641 198.75 191.31 197.57+18.35
ExxonMbl 3.48 35682 69.37 68.86 69.19+.89
FMajSilvg 26328 10.09 9.47 10.08+.18
Fluor .84 22253 17.97 17.32 17.80+.42
FordM .60a 100617 9.10 9.02 9.07+.11
FrptMcM .20 80398 9.42 9.25 9.27+.17
Gap .97 29423 16.71 16.19 16.66+.69
GenElec .04 442204 8.89 8.66 8.72—.07
GoldFLtd .01e 47553 5.44 5.11 5.44+.05
Hallibrtn .72 43807 19.49 19.11 19.16+.29
HarmonyG .05 41146 2.99 2.84 2.99+.02
HeclaM .01e 41951 1.55 1.44 1.54+.09
HPEntn .45e 32998 13.22 12.99 13.10+.30
HomeDp 5.44
22611 208.82 205.30 206.81+3.16
iPtShFutn 114596 26.100 26.55 26.61—1.42
iShGold 90694 14.39 14.31 14.37—.12
iShBrazil .67e 105935 42.12 41.42 41.53—.12
iShHK .61e 66558 23.95 23.79 23.79+.54
iShSilver 72711 15.94 15.81 15.89—.14
iShChinaLC .87e 94573 39.47 39.07 39.08+.48
iShEMkts .59e 213929 40.05 39.77 39.78+.24
iShiBoxIG 3.87
34404 127.62 127.00 127.58—.27
iSh20yrT 3.05
52326 144.66 143.52 144.57—1.56
iSEafe 1.66e 75296 62.85 62.67 62.74+.49
iShiBxHYB 5.09 58102 86.36 86.22 86.30+.20
iShR2K 1.77e
72680 150.75 149.95 150.47+1.84
iShREst 2.76e 26912 92.25 91.52 92.12+.62
iShCorEafe 1.56e
36007 58.90 58.68 58.74+.42
Infosyss 58604 11.18 11.06 11.16+.09
iShCorEM .95e 79286 48.11 47.78 47.79+.23
ItauUnHs 42092 8.68 8.53 8.53—.05
JPMorgCh 3.20
37562 109.75 108.42 108.70+.98
Keycorp .74f 39462 16.77 16.47 16.52+.09
KindMorg 1 25669 20.43 20.27 20.36+.23
Kinrossg 79573 4.76 4.58 4.73—.05
Kroger s .56f 28948 23.05 22.66 23.01+.35
LennarA .16 26122 50.12 49.33 50.00+.75
Lowes 2.20 26962 96.03 94.65 95.39+1.47
Macys 1.51 63101 16.30 15.91 16.13+.15
Mallinckdt 22990 4.54 4.13 4.47+.39
MarathnO .20 38658 12.90 12.65 12.75+.30
McDerIrs 22987 4.25 4.03 4.22+.22
Merck 2.20 22267 86.30 85.45 86.12+1.06
MetLife 1.76 22685 46.38 45.58 45.66+.31
MorgStan 1.40f 32523 40.83 40.26 40.36+.42
Nabors .24 44481 2.10 1.98 2.09+.14
NobleCorp .08 31156 1.35 1.20 1.30+.08
NokiaCp .19e 59699 5.25 5.21 5.25+.08
Nordstrm 1.48a 24350 26.24 25.44 25.95+.63
OasisPet 62056 3.27 3.03 3.20+.16
OcciPet 3.16f 42909 45.96 44.75 45.74+1.17
OiSAC 85289 1.39 1.20 1.25+.06
Oracle .96 29444 54.37 53.76 54.07+.48
PG&ECp 2.12f
329673 11.56 10.05 10.39—3.89
PaloAltNet 22932 201.69 192.17 196.56—2.71
Penney 28061 .62 .60 .61+.01
Petrobras 57477 13.44 13.24 13.27+.04
Pfizer 1.44 68098 35.24 34.83 35.10+.45
ProctGam 2.98
25627 120.45 119.11 120.01+.83
PrUShSPrs 27810 31.01 30.73 30.80—.76
Qudiann 45527 9.08 8.47 8.53—.39
RangeRs .08 42595 4.42 4.19 4.34+.24
RegionsFn .62 28109 14.40 14.26 14.35+.26
SpdrGold 46878 141.79 141.05 141.65—1.13
S&P500ETF 4.13e
204144 292.71 291.44 292.39+3.54
SpdrOGEx .73e 103879 22.19 21.81 22.07+.63
Schlmbrg 2 40596 34.19 33.44 34.03+1.31
SchwIntEq .71e 84417 30.65 30.54 30.59+.19
SeaLtdn 28639 36.90 35.73 36.47+1.05
SnapIncAn 76913 16.17 15.85 16.04+.06
SwstnEngy 57173 1.92 1.79 1.91+.11
Squaren 28153 64.43 63.20 64.27+1.40
SPCnSt 1.28e 46165 60.85 60.56 60.76+.55
SPEngy 2.04e 41271 58.26 57.71 58.09+1.07
SPDRFncl .46e
132861 27.03 26.79 26.84+.27
SPTech .78e 27014 79.71 79.06 79.55+1.27
SPUtil 1.55e 55899 61.87 61.15 61.85+.47
TJX .92f 26379 52.14 51.20 51.21—.19
TailorBr .72 26371 5.51 4.81 4.87—.19
Tapestry 1.35 50777 21.16 20.10 21.01+1.05
Target 2.64f 27747 86.88 85.71 86.56+2.35
Tegna .28 67296 16.58 15.20 15.97+.97
TevaPhrm .73e 87365 6.82 6.48 6.72+.31
Transocn 160461 4.70 4.33 4.58+.38
Twitter 42874 41.85 41.05 41.65+1.07
UberTchn 64377 35.80 34.37 35.28+.05
USOilFd 129115 11.65 11.50 11.55+.15
USSteel .20 84548 12.36 11.62 12.28+.100
Valaris 37551 4.70 4.40 4.49+.20
ValeSA .29e 73406 11.05 10.77 10.80—.09
VanEGold .06e 153623 28.28 27.61 28.26—.03
VnEkRus .01e 26515 21.59 21.46 21.53+.06
VnEkSemi .58e
23830 115.17 113.55 114.37+2.14
VEckOilSvc .47e
47883 11.77 11.55 11.72+.39
VanEJrGld 32546 39.16 38.10 39.13—.09
VangSTBd 1.08e 30299 80.99 80.96 80.98—.05
VangEmg 1.10e 52669 40.26 39.95 39.96+.22
VangFTSE 1.10e
38088 39.79 39.67 39.73+.32
Vereit .56f 39517 9.72 9.60 9.67+.05
VerizonCm 2.41 40449 57.50 56.82 56.87+.22
Vipshop 60915 8.36 7.93 8.29+.38
Visa s 1 22600 180.42 178.12 179.42+1.19
WalMart 2.12f
30018 114.78 113.80 114.30+1.31
WellsFargo 2.04f
46003 45.35 44.93 45.11+.72
WhitngPetrs 27778 8.84 8.51 8.56—.05
WmsCos 1.52 34447 23.65 23.36 23.61+.33
Yamanag .02 81757 3.35 3.19 3.31—.03
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up