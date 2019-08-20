BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 60226 15.38 15.10 15.19—.17 AKSteel 55486 2.47 2.35 2.41+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 217896 35.30 34.90 34.98—.40 AbbVie 4.28 120280 68.46 66.33 66.41—.15 Alibaba 103332 177.99 175.62 177.21—1.07 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 104667 9.17 9.08 9.13+.03 Altria 3.20 56191 46.72 45.58 46.03—.67 Ambev .05e 170274 4.73 4.64 4.66—.01 Annaly 1e 95102 9.06 8.96 9.00—.02 AnteroRes 1 80361 3.77 3.48 3.60—.15 AuroraCn 123957 6.02 5.78 5.93+.09 AvayaHln 120392 14.08 12.28 13.95+1.52 BcoBrads .06a 139312 8.11 7.91 8.01—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 146861 3.87 3.79 3.79—.09 BkofAm .72f 476399 27.06 26.70 26.72—.55 BarrickGld 2.82e 138276 18.72 18.18 18.69+.59 BrMySq 1.64 91708 47.80 47.24 47.63+.17 CVSHealth 2 89601 61.87 61.07 61.56+.17 CabotO&G .36f 74618 16.96 16.73 16.81+.06 CallonPet 107617 4.58 4.37 4.48—.14 CntryLink 1 126756 11.71 11.21 11.26—.27 CheetahM 69091 4.53 3.34 4.51+1.21 ChesEng 342892 1.60 1.51 1.59—.01 CgpVelLCrd 108168 12.59 11.72 12.25—.11 CgpVelICrd 178072 6.66 6.22 6.39+.05 Citigroup 2.04f 98076 64.09 63.35 63.42—.89 CocaCola 1.60 81741 54.68 53.84 53.88—.81 Coeur 65031 5.01 4.87 4.94+.02 ConAgra .85 55636 29.76 28.61 28.68—1.36 Coty .50 85479 9.09 8.71 8.81—.38 DenburyR 108728 1.15 1.05 1.13+.02 DeutschBk .12e 88592 7.02 6.90 6.97—.08 DevonE .32 69366 23.62 22.96 23.36+.09 DxGBullrs 72476 37.47 34.43 37.06+3.28 DxGlMBrrs 68545 16.47 14.47 14.94—1.83 DirSPBears 66375 18.79 18.34 18.77+.41 DirDGlBrrs 133338 7.77 7.06 7.19—.73 DxSPOGBls 101445 3.53 3.32 3.48—.10 Disney 1.76 86259 136.04 133.26 135.13—.16 DowIncn 2.80 59726 45.25 43.07 43.16—2.44 ElancoAnn 167826 28.75 26.81 27.26—2.55 EnCanag .07 153775 4.42 4.26 4.40—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 95234 13.99 13.71 13.80+.06 Exelon 1.45 61648 45.39 44.90 45.21—.07 ExxonMbl 3.48 97427 69.30 68.71 69.03—.42 FordM .60a 251046 9.07 8.93 8.96—.07 FrptMcM .20 131734 9.21 9.01 9.19—.06 Gap .97 86882 16.58 16.07 16.31—.36 GenElec .04 1022789 8.60 8.33 8.38—.29 Gerdau .02e 78744 3.06 2.91 2.99+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 72110 5.92 5.46 5.82+.43 HPInc .64 81412 19.10 18.79 18.91—.30 Hallibrtn .72 82842 19.19 18.82 19.06—.27 HarmonyG .05 107310 3.25 2.97 3.24+.30 HeclaM .01e 69611 1.60 1.52 1.57+.05 HilGrVan 78818 31.75 30.82 31.24+3.03 HomeDp 5.44 124480 217.85 212.17 217.09+9.14 HostHotls .85a 72092 16.02 15.87 15.95—.04 iPtShFutn 274769 26.79 26.01 26.60+.62 iShGold 227356 14.43 14.35 14.42+.10 iShBrazil .67e 282247 41.34 40.25 40.89+.14 iShHK .61e 69670 23.82 23.70 23.71—.15 iShSilver 122129 16.09 15.91 16.05+.26 iShChinaLC .87e 158417 39.21 38.97 39.01—.14 iShEMkts .59e 448294 39.97 39.73 39.78+.08 iShiBoxIG 3.87 114022 128.22 127.72 128.17+.74 iSh20yrT 3.05 72385 145.62 144.84 145.53+1.49 iSEafe 1.66e 217102 62.63 62.34 62.42—.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 161267 86.47 86.25 86.42+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 133138 150.01 148.99 149.15—.98 iShREst 2.76e 55881 92.66 91.47 91.50—.69 Infosyss 135385 11.39 11.19 11.33+.20 iShCorEM .95e 86894 48.00 47.72 47.82+.10 ItauUnHs 163317 8.55 8.30 8.38—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 83674 108.44 107.24 107.31—1.38 JohnJn 3.80 73014 132.66 130.46 130.60—1.65 Keycorp .74f 70688 16.46 16.23 16.26—.28 KindMorg 1 112336 20.45 20.11 20.14—.27 Kinrossg 97564 4.81 4.65 4.77+.08 Kohls 2.68 148944 48.37 44.79 44.88—3.32 Kroger s .56f 79635 23.18 22.85 22.91—.08 LVSands 3.08 61625 55.54 53.93 55.11+.44 LloydBkg .47a 66127 2.40 2.36 2.36—.03 Lowes 2.20 92911 99.12 95.38 97.87+2.82 Macys 1.51 202852 16.16 15.36 15.36—.77 Mallinckdt 73428 5.44 4.45 4.53—.05 MarathnO .20 x85236 12.77 12.58 12.62—.21 McDerIrs 66070 4.28 3.96 4.02—.18 Medtrnic 2.16f 112949 109.70 106.74 106.91+2.73 Merck 2.20 58935 86.73 85.58 85.65—.54 MetLife 1.76 55364 45.96 45.27 45.37—.40 MorgStan 1.40f 113478 40.29 39.83 39.90—.47 Nabors .24 91347 2.15 1.98 2.05—.09 NewmtM .56 88468 38.82 38.19 38.57+.44 NikeB s .88 59030 81.23 79.45 80.53—.60 NokiaCp .19e 104461 5.19 5.14 5.15—.08 Nordstrm 1.48a 58031 26.34 25.07 25.15—.95 OasisPet 90171 3.37 3.17 3.35+.02 OcciPet 3.16f 73787 45.90 45.16 45.26—.32 Oracle .96 75777 53.84 52.90 52.98—.89 PG&ECp 2.12f 208469 11.94 9.42 11.66+.99 Petrobras 136000 13.25 12.93 13.08—.04 Pfizer 1.44 189106 35.16 34.57 34.61—.57 ProctGam 2.98 67441 120.26 118.79 118.90—1.34 RangeRs .08 85420 4.64 4.17 4.28—.25 RegionsFn .62 90879 14.18 13.94 14.00—.26 SpdrGold 74749 142.26 141.60 142.21+1.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 514997 292.36 289.95 290.09—2.24 SpdrOGEx .73e 196890 22.23 21.82 22.14—.18 Salesforce 62481 146.50 143.06 145.54+1.87 Schlmbrg 2 77689 34.17 33.54 33.90—.20 Schwab .68 67886 37.59 37.01 37.32—.38 SeaLtdn 196139 33.97 31.50 33.00—3.10 SnapIncAn 178120 16.44 15.95 16.08—.08 SwstnEngy 127862 1.95 1.81 1.85—.10 Sprint 99703 6.96 6.79 6.80—.16 Squaren 70067 65.11 63.83 64.37+.29 SPCnSt 1.28e 89593 60.85 60.10 60.15—.66 SPEngy 2.04e 95197 58.07 57.57 57.79—.49 SPDRFncl .46e 405258 26.74 26.45 26.48—.36 SPTech .78e 83376 79.77 79.03 79.07—.40 SPUtil 1.55e 155244 61.92 61.41 61.67—.10 TJX .92f 164566 51.82 49.36 51.51—.04 TaiwSemi .73e 75402 42.22 41.72 41.94+.16 Tapestry 1.35 67733 21.09 20.46 21.04+.07 Target 2.64f x87722 87.12 85.53 85.53—.39 TevaPhrm .73e 325841 7.39 6.75 7.01+.30 Transocn 205613 4.63 4.32 4.59—.02 Twitter 113344 42.85 41.38 42.29+.59 UberTchn 107548 36.07 34.39 35.29+.68 USOilFd 246228 11.74 11.47 11.63—.03 USSteel .20 80433 12.50 12.17 12.31—.12 Valaris 81967 4.68 4.31 4.59+.09 ValeSA .29e 187061 10.98 10.60 10.79+.11 VanEGold .06e 642165 28.97 28.12 28.85+.92 VnEkSemi .58e 56086 114.22 112.97 113.43—.65 VEckOilSvc .47e 59112 11.71 11.43 11.59—.19 VanEJrGld 173876 40.40 38.87 40.06+1.47 VangEmg 1.10e 79961 40.11 39.88 39.94+.07 VangFTSE 1.10e 74292 39.68 39.49 39.54—.11 Vereit .56f 86487 9.70 9.49 9.52—.13 VerizonCm 2.41 98908 57.00 56.24 56.27—.73 Vipshop 123296 8.74 8.18 8.61+.28 VistraEnn .50 72075 23.83 23.29 23.79+.10 WPXEngy 60366 10.50 10.16 10.39—.13 WalMart 2.12f 61113 114.04 112.01 112.05—1.76 WellsFargo 2.04f 133392 45.04 44.63 44.68—.57 WhitngPetrs 70705 8.57 8.04 8.42—.11 WmsCos 1.52 73624 23.74 23.39 23.53—.03 Yamanag .02 126466 3.44 3.28 3.40+.10 